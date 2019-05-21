Village at Sandhill loses 2 popular eateries, getting 2 more

New restaurants, businesses opening in the Midlands Here are the new stores and restaurants opening around Columbia, SC and the Midlands. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the new stores and restaurants opening around Columbia, SC and the Midlands.

The Village at Sandhill is getting a restaurant shake up.

Miyo’s at Sandhill, a local pan-Asian restaurant chain which has been at the shopping district in northeast Columbia for a decade, has closed.

Former manager Parker Smith, who is also manager of the Forest Drive Miyo’s, said the store’s lease expired and another restaurant snapped it up.

“We had a really good deal and we got outbid,” he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Smith said Miyo’s owner Michelle Wang probably won’t consider another location for about a year. She opened her first restaurant on Main Street 18 years ago and now operates nine restaurants under the Miyo’s or “M” flags.

The new Mexican Restorante El Jimador was renovating the room and advertising for bartenders, kitchen help and servers Monday.

The Sandhill’s location will be the forth El Jimador. There are also locations at 5343 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia in the space that formerly housed Compton’s Kitchen; in the Scarborough Plaza Shopping Center on Augusta Highway near Lexington High School in the space previously occupied by El Paso; and another store in Clemson.

Also at Sandhill, Rita’s Italian Ice at 130-14 Forum Drive has closed, also because of lease issues. It still has a walk-up location on Lady Street in the Vista, and an employee said the owners were looking for another location.





And finally, a new restaurant, Yummi Crab, is moving in across the street from the old Rita’s at 130 Forum Drive.

Yummi Crab features fried seafood, and in one of the latest trends in the Columbia area, Cajun-style seafood boils.

Already this year, The Krab Hut and The Juicy Crab opened in Harbison.