Two Lake Murray mansions sell for $1.4 million each

Charlotte is losing the headquarters of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corp., which is relocating just over the South Carolina in exchange for incentives from that state.

Two Lake Murray mansions have sold for $1.4 million each.

A home at 1339 Hendrix Landing Road, Lexington was sold by the estate of Henry G. Gantt a/k/a H. Guy Gantt to Robert T. Haselden and Elizabeth M. Haselden for $1.45 million.

A home at 128 Morning Shore Court was sold by C.W. Limehouse, Jr. and Kelli A. Limehouse to Jeffrey S. Hopkins and Heather S. Hopkins for $1.4 million.

Here are the other listings for the week of May 27:

Top Five Richland County

3800 Plowden Road 29205 from AMBE Properties, LLC to Porch Light Investments, LLC and Half Dome Enterprises, LLC $1,032,000

61 Foot Point Road 29209 from Erlinda Doherty and Brendan Doherty to Guojian Chen and Xiaozhen Zheng $850,000

22 Davant Place 29209 from Julie M. Mims to Christopher M. Brown and Marie S. Brown $845,000

77 Running Fox Road 29223 from Christopher G. Mazoue and Krista B. Mazoue to Ryan C. Wathen and Cinda Patrick Wathen $760,000

508 Fetterbush Road 29045 from Dester Jay Terry and Carol Ann Terry to Jones Living Trust $730,000

Top Five Lexington County

Lots 5, 6 and 7 at Two Mac Lane, 302 Hulon Lane and Hulon Lane 29169 from John F. McDaniel, Jr. and Trust A-Non-Exempt to SPSC Two Mac, LLC $1,775,000

1339 Hendrix Landing Road 29072 from Estate of Henry G. Gantt a/k/a H. Guy Gantt to Robert T. Haselden and Elizabeth M. Haselden $1,450,000

128 Morning Shore Court 29072 from C.W. Limehouse, Jr. and Kelli A. Limehouse to Jeffrey S. Hopkins and Heather S. Hopkins $1,400,000

2148 Amicks Ferry Road 29036 from Serenity Realty, LLC to Nicholas P. Beach and Julia M. Beach $690,000

2915 Platt Springs Road 29170 from Springdale Property Holdings, LLC to The Town of Springdale $650,000

Top Five Kershaw County

1841 Horse Chestnut Trail 29130 from Mark S. Steadman and Margie Steadman to Daniel R. Beaver and Tammy A. Beaver $450,000

384 Mount Zion Road 29020 from Kenneth T. Carter a/k/a Kenneth Todd Carter and Linda G. Carter a/k/a Linda Gail Carter to Wayne A. Poore $425,000

47 Endicot Way 29078 from Michael McCaskill and Tangela McCaskill to Marc Mendenhall and Ann Mendenhall $359,000

4471A Ralph Jones Road 29067 from Annie Mae Jones Trust to Haile Gold Mine, Inc. $357,700

2105 Richardson Road 29020 from Dorothy Patton Blackwell Trust to Robert Frank Letson $330,000

Richland County

29016





584 Wild Hickory Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Steven D. Glasgow and Sandra M. Glasgow $427,115

3 Wynford Place from Scott McLamb and Lynn McLamb to Anthony L. Miles $419,900

104 Wren Ridge Drive from Domenick T. Chila to Leroy J. Castleberry and Judy E. Castleberry $374,900

375 Creek Ridge Loop from Keystone Custom Builders, LLC to Gerald M. Harrison and Mary Catherine Harrison $345,000

481 Pine Knot Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Richard Chris Inabinet and Virginia Anne Inabinet $333,064

244 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Nathaniel Miller, II and Titia M. Miller $239,937

1152 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joseph E. Sims $220,295

18 Foxfield Lane from Andrew W. Knisley and Clara L. Knisley to Rodney James Bayne and Nicole Welch Bayne $210,000

113 Windfall Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Oliver R. Plaza Bajana and Nicole C. Plaza Bajana $184,900

29036





2177 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Walter Alan Williams and Lori Anne Williams $401,060

2255 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Aaron Stephen Droege and Laura Droege $364,000

508 Village Church Drive from Bruce A. Beatty, Jr. and Michele P. Beatty to Tiffany C. Buchanan and Judy C. Buchanan $360,000

1265 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ryan C. Brown and Nicole D. Brown $353,557

1201 Portrait Hill Drive from Jerry R. Whitehead, Jr. and Melissa Prather Watts to Michael R. Millington and Janelle M. Millington $263,000

29044





NE/S Old Eastover Road from Milliken Investments, Inc. to O’Winged Hollow Tract, LLC $384,235

1465 McCords Ferry Road from William J. Brown, Jr. and Barbara Brown to Kelly Simmons, III and Kelley R. Simmons $193,050

1369 Poultry Lane from Sanders Aye, Jr. to Richland County $105,000

29045





508 Fetterbush Road from Dester Jay Terry and Carol Ann Terry to Jones Living Trust $730,000

3066 Cool Breeze Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jeffrey W. Burks and Keely R. Burks $435,000

180 Riding Grove Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to J & D Szewczyk Family Trust $331,653

1221 Beechfern Circle from NVR, Inc. to Reginald Tyrone Allen and Juanita Holmes-Allen $326,670

34 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to David Ameram Hall and Lindsey M. Hall $308,883

337 Avensong Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Joshua K. Wheeler and Ashley Ann Wheeler $255,990

34 Twilight Tear Court from Tynisa Jones a/k/a Tynisa La’Sure Jones to James A. Strohecker and Sui Strohecker $225,000

158 Cattle Baron Lane from Manigault Chinnis and Chandra R. Chinnis a/k/a Chandra R. Backstrom-Chinnis to Avery Collins and Jeanne Channel Collins $213,000

1127 Triple Crown Court from Son Hong Kim and Soon Kim to Lisa J. Jackson and Torrance D. Jackson $185,000

64 Sibley Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Daniel R. Stehlar and Jody A. Stehlar $170,801

24 Camp Creek Drive from John W. Clark and Susan M. Clark to Jennie Lee Hinkle $125,000

29061





W/S Toms Creek Road from Shandon United Methodist Church to William H. Pope $185,000

118 Myers Creek Drive from Papanoo, LLC to Lorenzo Hugee $167,000

29063





420 Robinson Woods Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Frank P. Mancine and Jessica L.C. Mancine $497,483

328 Whiskery Lane from Charles D. Williams, Jr. and Ashley Williams to Danny L. Peltier and Dawn Wen tworth-Peltie3r $425,000

1208 O’Sheal Road from Jerry L. Rodarmel, Jr. and Katherine Alexander to Bryan T. Simmons and Shelley B. Simmons $305,000

48 Fork Branch Court from Seung Jang and Young R. Choi to Patrick Bart Donnelly and April Roberts Donnelly $297,500

308 Cabin Drive from Michael Milleson and Jill Milleson to Ronnie Blevins and Leslie Blevins $230,000

306 Arbor Oaks Lane3 from Sharyn M. Hooks to Rickey D. Bunch $180,000

123 Walnut Grove Circle from Nicole Thomas Brown and Earl Lee Brown, II to Terrence Darnell Brown and Tamaya S. Brown $172,000

206 Blackstone Drive from Donald Kent Patterson and Brenda K. Patterson to Laura Ann Bendziewicz and Stephen F. Bendziewicz $162,000

305 Redington Way from Brian Sturkie and Jennifer Sturkie to Heather Boudreaux $129,500

202 River Song Road from Rochelle Jones to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $121,000

163 Bradstone Road from Tieyanna Y. Green n/k/a Tieyanna Y. Green-White to Lakeisha M. Wilson $121,000

29075





1029 Jake Eargle Road from Gregory W. Lane and Rebecca F. Lane to Jill D. Slice and Donald W. Sell $520,000

29201





1400 Anthony Avenue from DMS Monroe, LLC to Wendy B. Bergmann $300,000

250 Northwood St. from Kenzie Elizabeth Dent to Rebecca A. Senehi $205,000

1047 Bryan St. from Patricia Marterer to Phillip J. Maguire and Matthew J. Maguire $178,000

900 Taylor St., Unit 209 from Teresa L. Hancock and Estate of John W. Hancock to Gregg Campbell, Karen Campbell and Jacob W. Turner $100,000

29203





3032 Howell Ave. from Lilyjo, LLC to Howell Court Apts., LLC $500,000

911 Sunset Drive from Kristoffer Pluss and Sinclair Pluss to Darren C. Core and Brenna McKinney Gore $139,000

209 Briercliff Drive from WJH, LLC to Tabitha Bryant $125,500

29204





2854 Stratford Road from Wesley J. Fudger, III and Bergan B. Fudger to Kyle Rasmussen and Katelyn Bull $366,500

2604 Quitman St. from Estate of Leon Joseph Tokunaga to John G. Clarkson, IV and Kelly Renko-Clarkson $187,000

2605 N. Beltline Boulevard from Eleanor R. Davis to Bruce VanderHeide and Bryce M. VanderHeide $150,000

29205





3800 Plowden Road from AMBE Properties, LLC to Porch Light Investments, LLC and Half Dome Enterprises, LLC $1,032,000

1705 Crestwood Drive from Sara J. Kitchens Irrevocable Inter Vivos Trust to John A. Mouzakis and Maureen M. Mouzakis $675,000

1408 Sunbury Lane from Mary Kirkland J. Anderson a/k/a Mary Kirk J. Anderson to Wesley J. Fudger, III and Bergan B. Fudger $498,000

854 Abelia Road from Stephen A. Carter and Susan C. Carter to William Wooten $475,000

3701 Monroe St. from Alex W. Smith to Besim Dragovic and Nora Sullivan Dragovic $439,900

142 Devine St. from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Thomas Patrick Hynes and Elizabeth Gundersen Hynes $420,500

1110 Princeton St. from Shannon S. Hope and Gretchen S. Hope to Vordman Carlisle Traywick, III $395,000

402 Harden St. from Christopher J. Celani and Vicki F. Celani to Brian J. Boshart, Danielle L. Boshart and Maddeox J. Boshart $379,000

704 Buckingham Road from 209 Dawson, LLC to Talley Parrott $369,000

2621 Kiawah Avenue from Vordman Carlisle Traywick, III to Robert Dean Hardy and Paris Deirdre Harper-Hardy $293,000

511 Dogwood St. from Beach Property Investment & Management, LLC n/k/a BPIM, LLC to Michael W. Hutcheson and Tashera Pravato $289,000

506 Woodrow St. from Benjamin Meese to Caitlin Lark Widener and Susan Widener $256,000

312 Edisto Avenue from William H. Tuller, Jr. Irrevocable Trust to Kimberly T. Hunt and Marvin Todd Junt $212,448

3013 Prentice Avenue from Danny S. Livingston and Janie W. Livingston to Brian M. Desaulniers and Bridget Desaulniers $193,000

3009 Superior St. from Caroline Fitzsimons to Rachel Smith and Gregory C. Smith $180,000

2900 Prentice Avenue from David McCree O’Kelley to Taylor Aull $178,000

916 Hancock St. from Matthew R. Bowser and Danielle Bowser to Kelly Blaiss $177,000

3833 Live Oak St. from Danielle Lorraine Hurt to Cara Nicole McCurry $134,000

3725 Wheat St. from Spur and Fur, LLC to Nathan Stephens and Sarah Stephens $117,000

29206





4820 Portobello Road from Cynthia M. Snell n/k/a Cynthia M. Volpe to Mary Kirk Anderson $648,000

4825 Forest Ridge Lane from Allen B. Davis and Johanna Davis to Stephen Louis Crowe, Jr. and Jane Louise Crews Crowe $485,000

5725 Pinebranch Road from William David Dodenhoff and Connie W. Dodenhoff to Andrew Merchant and Derin K. Merchant $293,000

6024 Cedar Ridge Road from Stephen P. Wright and Erica S. Wright to Sherri L. Becker $243,000

6470 Bridgewood Road from Jesse A. Schopf to Rebecca Ruth Kocak, Mary Skidmore Kocak and Theodore Joseph Kocak, Jr. $233,000

3820 Rockbridge Road from Bobby Gerald Niemtschk and Lori Niemtschk to James R. Turbeville, Jr. $230,000

1320 Brennen Road, Unit 23 from Linda Smith Shealy to Rachel L. Ferguson $216,000

3937 W. Buchanan Drive, Unit 9B from J. Wayne George and Helen B. George to Marren C. Brooks $140,000

5225 Clemson Avenue, Unit 106 from Anthony H. Green Revocable Trust and Anthony H. Green to Charles Frederick Irick, Jr., Lara Miot Irick and Marianne Miot $114,976

29209





61 Foot Point Road from Erlinda Doherty and Brendan Doherty to Guojian Chen and Xiaozhen Zheng $850,000

22 Davant Place from Julie M. Mims to Christopher M. Brown and Marie S. Brown $845,000

318 N. Kings Grant Drive from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to An Zhu $430,000

26 Old Woodlands Court from Lamar Scott Graham and Pate Beard Graham to Andre Paul Megerdichian and Jennifer Lynn Deckert $336,000

1045 Coatesdale Road from Martha Kay Farmer a/k/a Marth Kay Farmer to Robert Gettys Brannon, III and Lillie Meredith Watson $188,500

606 Knollwood Drive from Chester R. Replogle, Karen M. Replogle, Andrew J. Replogle and Stephen R. Replogle to Richland County $188,000

124 Colonial Commons Lane from Paul J. Sagona to Bennett J. Koenig $185,000

129 Vermillion Drive from Southern Traditional Homes, Inc. to John R. Ernst $179,900

904 Byron Road from Marvin C. Rogerson, IV and Jill W. Rogerson to N. Chase Bettis $162,000

811 Wordsworth Drive from John Gorman Clarkson, IV to Jeanne Pennington and Daphine G. Hickman $159,500

601 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Markus Ervin $156,804

16 Silverleaf Court from Richard D. Timms and Ok Hui Timms to Frederick F. Ferry $155,000

1613 and 1619 Leesburg Road from Leesburg Investments, LLC to 1619 Leesburg Road, LLC $149,000

104 Fox Squirrel Circle from Jody B. Sumter to Robert J. Esquibel $137,500

1719 Alba Drive from Devin L. Robinson and Tia Robinson to Tarik Ronell Tillman $130,000

723 Garden Forest Road from Rita M. Pangalangan a/k/a Rita Pangalangan and Ashley Elain Pangalangan to Valeria Fuentes and Jose Luis Cazariego $128,000

96 Downing St. from BPIM, LLC to Miranda N., Eilderts $125,000

2 Creek Way Court from Jeremiah T. Gentry to Joshua Murphy $124,000

165 Cottage Lake Way from Santina S. Blandshaw to Shadana R. Cannon $120,000

29210





1706 Carl Road from MHM Family Enterprises, LLLP to Mark Moore $189,000

135 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Cheryl S. Harris and Rikki Renee Harris $128,400

29212





15 Barberry Court from Brian G. Clyburn and Jennifer R. Clyburn to Amanda Wagoner and Robert Rathgeber $280,000

4 Ironcrest Court from Thomas Joseph Dennis, Jr. and Rachel F. Dennis to Codie E. Revis $178,000

19 Northfern Court from Vicki Dawn McKenzie to Sarah Karen Truel $156,000

29223





77 Running Fox Road from Christopher G. Mazoue and Krista B. Mazoue to Ryan C. Wathen and Cinda Patrick Wathen $760,000

217 Trentwood Drive from Michael J. Mallory, Lewis Charles Mallory and Justin Paul Mallory to Walter L. Smith, III and Linda K. Smith $345,000

320 Running Fox Road from Lynne A. Wheeler Living Trust and Larry K. Wheeler Living Trust to Cephus L. Brigh and Gwendolyn Boyd-Bright $330,000

227 Mallet Hill Road from Louise Teng to Cheng H. Teng $210,000

8733 Old Percival Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Robert Borner, III $194,000

1701 Percival Road from Carlos J. Pagan to La Isla Bonita, Inc. $180,000

7 Innis Court from Wendell F. Cherubin and Chastity D. Cherubin to Justin O. Jumper and Hannah M. Jumper $149,900

410 Sesqui Trail from Ashley Wheeler and Joshua Wheeler to Heidi Lynn Cook and Cameron Dean Cook $145,000

9 Finn Court from Leon S. Williams and Diann P. Williams to Carl Bouknight $142,900

209 N. Chateau Drive from Jennifer T. Hemphill Washington f/k/a Jennifer T. Hemphill to Thomasina Rush $142,500

1602 Edgemore Road from Six Points Columbia, LLC to Charnisse Kelly $113,000

29229





172 Churchland Drive from Princess K. Simons to HPA US1, LLC $297,000

552 Anson Drive from David E. Shriver and Susan E. Shriver to Keith A. Williams and Lindesy Ratchford Williams $285,000

124 Cotoneaster Drive from Darrin C. Skinner and Jacqueline J. Williams to Jennifer Hemphill-Washington $284,000

109 Laurel Bay Lane from Daniel O. Adams and Gay S. Adams to Wendell F. Cherubin and Chastityu D. Cherubin $274,900

649 Pine Lilly Drive from Keith E. Straub and Kasey A. Straub to Harvey R. Beach and Rebecca H. Beach $270,000

204 Ridge Trail Drive from Nicole L. Winters to Jimmie Moreland, III and Tuhecha Moreland $264,000

724 Sorenson Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Melissa Roldan $252,764

163 Granbury Lane from F/B/O Holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Trust to Benjamin Eric Hall and Natalie Reeder Hall $236,000

518 Eagle Pointe Drive from James W. Strider, Jr. to Mark B. Stanley and Christine A. Stanley $235,000

205 Baysdale Drive from Billy S. Vetten to Doug C. Browning and Suzanne E. Browning $224,900

348 Baccharis Drive from Damon L. Butler to Byron D. Coleman $223,000

501 Valhalla Drive from Jean B. Eaton a/k/a Jeanne B. Eaton to Christopher Corbett $218,500

325 Lake Carolina Boulevard from Darrell Stott to Walter F. Zimeri and Diana M. Zimeri $212,000

186 Big Game Loop from Michael Taylor and Lori Taylor to Tamara Chanel Campbell and Alvin Delmeko Dixon $205,000

1464 Legion Drive from Dwayne Bush and Stephanie Bush to Reginald Lewis and Tracy Lewis $196,000

925 Buckman Court from Sonya R. Haines and Bryan Haines to Sebrina Isom $177,000

8 Deeppath Court from Charles E. Bolton and Vivian R. Bolton to Garrett Jeffry Mantor and Abbie Faith Mantor $170,000

610 Harbour Pointe Drive from Estate of Regina K. Beauchamp to Jose Soler, Jr. and Aida L. Soler $165,900

503 Oak Cove Drive from Tiffany A. Boone to Paul Reese and Ibreisha Reese $162,500

2266 Wilkinson Drive from Judy Lee Johnson n/k/a Judy Johnson Brabham to Dewayne A. Davis $157,500

332 Faversham Crescent from Stanley Dowling and Michael A. Williams, Sr. to Sonya Meikle $157,000

5 Ridge Pond Drive from Paul M. Matthews and Yong H. Matthews to Latasha N. Ulmer $155,000

200 Meyer Lane from Nicole Suarez f/k/a Nicole Maldonado to Christina N. Thomas $152,000

1 Red Thorn Court from Donna Rae Moore to Jonathan Wayne Cunningham, II and Alicia Cunningham $149,000

1314 Coralbeam Way from Bowling G. Bufford, Jr. and Corinna W. Bufford to Alba Judith Rodriguez Mallol and Jose M. Gonzalez Ouffre $147,900

176 Ivy Square Drive from Roger H. Atkinson and Margie B. Atkinson to Bethanie F. Alongi $138,900

3 Founders Lake Court from David A. Fritz to Rose Holley and Charity McCoy $134,000

104 W. Waverly Place Court from Terrance Hayes a/k/a Terrence Hayes to France Lashay Jackson $134,000

313 Green Rose Road from Eugenia D. Williams n/k/a Eugenia D. Holmes and Deltrace C. Holmes to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $112,000

Lexington County

29006





133 N. Oak St. from Michael S. Faithful and Deborah N. Faithful to Will Batson $320,000

207 Cellar Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Carl Sapp and Jessica Sapp $187,000

102 Merlot Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Patricia R. Watkins $174,000

213 Cellar Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to David Randall Carver $159,305

101 Merlot Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Heather G. Simon $158,000

205 Cellar Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kimberlee Blair Kirkland and Justin Andrew Long $155,000

29033





925 Evergreen Avenue from Barry G. Floyd and Timothy R. Floyd to Thomas Sullivan and Penny Sullivan $176,000

1126 Michaelmas Avenue from Judith Cushman Hiller a/k/a Judi Hiller, Lonnie Michael Cushman a/k/a L.M. Cushman and Stephen Vincent Cushman a/k/a Stephen V. Cushman to Kathryn Henry Dowell $148,000

29036





2148 Amicks Ferry Road from Serenity Realty, LLC to Nicholas P. Beach and Julia M. Beach $690,000

316 Lighthouse Lane from Herman Passerini and Mary Williams Passerini to Joseph D. Longo and Betty J. Longo $330,000

510 Lever Hill Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Randy Pomerantz and Kathy Lewis $324,000

797 Xander Way from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Thomas D. Hopkins and Jean S. Hopkins $316,943

903 Isle Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Michael James Milleson, Sr. and Jill Marie Milleson $297,325

714 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Elizabeth Amador and James Amador $258,490

1159 Bergenfield Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Patrick D. Collins, Jr. and Laurie Collins $187,660

543 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Sergio Rodriguez $184,756

1644 Dreher Island Road from NLCC-R, LLC to Roberto Alvarez Rea $100,000

29053





1196 Pine Plains Road from Kevin Cummings to Idelfonso Roman and Haydee Roman $257,500

340 Cherry Blossom Road from CMH Homes, Inc. to Monica S. Jackson $143,036

29054





1520 Shull Avenue from Rebecca W. Wactor to Christopher Leonard Stokes $330,000

1435 Windy Road from James T. McClary and Lindsay S. McClary to Matthew E. Warren and Holly W. Warren $302,000

104 Cobbler Lane from Jay Crispin Hallman and Misty Dee Hallman to Robert S. Walker and Donna D. Walker $234,350

322 S. Lakeshore Drive from Danny L. Wright and Kitty G. Wright to Sundius Properties, LLC $110,000

29063





404 Castle Vale Road from Tanya Lea Springer to Linda Grist Hayes $150,500







29070





1025 Langford Road from Dennis W. Baus and Joyce M. Baus to Carlee Nicole Leopard and Thomas Matthew Leopard $245,000

413 Roy Court from Patricia R. Watkins and Estate of Roy Franklin Watkins to Lucho Carvajal and Kayla Carvajal $242,000

29072





1339 Hendrix Landing Road from Estate of Henry G. Gantt a/k/a H. Guy Gantt to Robert T. Haselden and Elizabeth M. Haselden $1,450,000

128 Morning Shore Court from C.W. Limehouse, Jr. and Kelli A. Limehouse to Jeffrey S. Hopkins and Heather S. Hopkins $1,400,000

102 Dogwood Lane from Christopher D. Wilson and Suzanne C. Wilson to Kevin V. Cottingham $583,490

124 Barnacle Circle from Michael J. Bath and Ariana Bath to David W. Webb and Jamie L. Webb $390,000

644 Ladybug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Justin H. Murphy $381,978

245 Rising Star Court from Jason Blaney and Brianna Blaney to Dan A. Rusu and Delia A. Boca $372,500

320 Lightning Bug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Johanna Jennings Davis $366,303

610 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Scott C. Bager $357,426

105 Mount Faber Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jake F. Pirtie and Alyssa B. Pirtie $337,003

229 Blaine Lane from Michael J. Weidner and Christen Weidner to Kyle M. Hart and Samara A. Hart $335,000

407 Dorchester Court from Richard Westbrook and Ansley Westbrook to Guillermo Alpizar and Suzanne Alpizar $333,000

415 Saint Claire Place from David Michael Laughead and Krystal Dawn Laughead to Robert A. Rifenberick and Mary M. Rifenberick $314,900

527 Treehouse Lane from JJ&Z Builders, LLC to Christopher Kyle Connell and Joanna Rene Connell $292,000

131 Buck Drive from William H. Singley, Deborah L. Singley and Mary Catherine Bickley to James C. Plumkett, Jr. and Regina Plunkett $290,000

279 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Lisa A. Looney $276,863

1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 1013 from James R. Rund to Sharon Lee Bruno $268,000

136 Garden Gate Way from Pintar Investment Company Residential LP to John J. Middleton and Elizabeth A. Dunham $263,900

162 Millstone Lane from Matt Warren and Holly W. Warren to Andrew J. Blackwood and Deanna Blackwood $257,000

137 Waterstone Drive from Sherry D. Smith to Lisa D. Blackwell $239,900

113 Water Crest Drive from Sean A. McKittrick and Lisa M. McKittrick to Gerald G. Flake, II and Kimberly Flake $239,900

205 Dove Chase Trail from Michael F. Pelosky and Sherry L. Pelosky to Alexander Johnson Adams and Allyson Leigh Adams $237,100

212 Cherokee Pond Court from Steven Vasconcellos to Richard Berger and Brooke Berger $230,000

208 Hammock Drive from Janet Marie Davis to Matthew Hastings $210,000

116 Feather Site Lane from Michael D. Simmeck to Colleen Myrick $195,900

708 Buckstone Trail from Nancy R. Rouse to Joshua Brad Schuck and Alayna Roberts Schuck $191,000

1040-B Corley Mill Road from Keegan Covell and Tammy Covell to Ranleigh Lewis Fleshman and Miriam Fleshman $162,000

663 Braekel Way from Joseph C. Mock and Suzanne Mock to Glenn E. Smith, Jr. and Tamara Smith $158,000

609 Braekel Way from Tyler A. Gaines to Jose N. Torrealba, Sr. and Yrvin Vanessa Canelo Torrealba $156,000

220 Laurel Drive from Richard C. Masters and Melissa M. Lindquist n/k/a Melissa Mae Masters to Savanna Maria Bizzarro, Eugenio Bizzarro and Maria A.C. Bizzarro $142,100

113 Mansfield Circle from Peggy M. Williamson to Jill Klaseus $135,000

29073





1168 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Carlos G. Ray, Sr. $348,000

1011 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Lisa Tindal Martin $290,000

5948 Platt Springs Road from Sherry Bryant and Ronald Bryant to Brian K. Alexander $239,900

704 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Benjamin J. Miedema and Sally Taunton Miedema $229,929

626 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Deloris E. Moss $201,896

817 Red Solstice Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Daniel J. Wilson $200,288

117 Timber Chase Lane from Military Warriors Support Foundation to Michael Otero $199,500

533 Colony Lakes Drive from Lexicon Government Services, LLC to Mark A. Trent and Lacey Trent $190,000

103 Viclynn Run from Bryan K. Barton to Yanqing Zhu $185,000

752 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Natasha Beranger $179,485

408 Peak Copper Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Christopher Scott Wright and Lisa Brown $175,970

604 Coldridge Court from Stanley David Turner, Jr. and Marlena Turner to Marietta Kay Moore and Annamalai Pugalumperumal $169,900

133 Tea Olive Avenue from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Teliana R. Ricer $164,697

113 Vale Drive from Lovette Investment Properties, LLC to Suzanne D. Hennessey $163,500

143 Darian Drive from Timothy M. Branham and Allison A. Branham to Kathleen D. Gannon $152,789

314 Crestwood Arch from Petunia Investments, LLC to Jessica M. Velders $140,000

101 Darian Drive from Dennis G. Johns to Brandy M. Jumper $138,000

155 Ridge Terrace Lane from Sandra Denise Patton to Robert Gill $137,500

234 Orange Pond Court from Carri Ann Thurman-Rogers to Rebecca L. Johnson $125,000

1257 Old Orangeburg Road from Samantha G. Nichols and Ronald Todd Nichols, Jr. to James A. Heyward $107,000

116 Kingston Court from Amanda D. Potts n/k/a Amanda D. Culli to Devyn Padgett $103,500

105 White Horse Circle from Nathaniel David Greene and Kristen Rosado to Monica Lopez Rodriguez $101,100

29160





124 Mae Court from Bonnie S. Lawson to Brandi Hyler Wicker and Ryan Blake Wicker $165,000

149 and 155 Caldon Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Jason Boenke $161,040

29169





Lots 5, 6 and 7 at Two Mac Lane, 302 Hulon Lane and Hulon Lane from John F. McDaniel, Jr. and Trust A-Non-Exempt to SPSC Two Mac, LLC $1,775,000

2108 Chipmunk Lane from Sally Louise Herpst to Patsy Painter $237,000

130 Linnet Drive from Janis B. Laliberte a/k/a Janis B. Summer to Caitlyn E. Williams $168,500

213 Chestnut Oak Lane from Monette T. Sox and Lauren M. Sox to Amanda L. Schlegel $159,900

1725 Sewanee Drive from Claudia F. Sineath to Russell B. Harless and Raquel H. Harless $138,000

1004 Rutland Avenue from Victoria L. Vella n/k/a Victoria Vella McGill to Jessica Williams $137,950

411 Edgewater Lane from Barbara J. Ricker to Judith Jones LeGrand $114,000

29170





2915 Platt Springs Road from Springdale Property Holdings, LLC to The Town of Springdale $650,000

112 Highgrove Circle from C. Astrid Franco to Jason R. Steidl and Sarah Elizabeth Steidl $268,900

203 Ashburton Lane from Denise Fairey to Derrick Liferidge and Tessa Liferidge $255,000

212 Winchester Court from Paul D. Jarvis, Jr. to Ty M. Strickland and Olivia J. Keck $250,000

121 Jereme Bay Road from James Adam Lowrimore and Laura June Lowrimore to Victoria Cole and Oluseun Cole $190,000

162 Saint George Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Dylan E. White $183,000

4000 Florentine Road from Elite Builders and Remodeling, LLC to Robert G. Adams and Jan S. Adams $155,000

3124 Trailstream Road from Artaban, LLC to Steve Hallman and Donna Hallman $136,500

104 Chickadee Court from Ivy C. Howard to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $112,000

2815 Kirkwood Drive from Kylee N. Evink to Jean Mosbrook $112,000

126 Parkwood Drive from Christian Builders, Inc. to Taylor M. Lacy $108,900

29210





437 Winstaire Drive from Mildred B. Boucher and Mildred B. Boucher Trust to Chad Jay Bauerschmidt and Steven Thomas Vasconcellos $250,000

1109 Gardendale Drive from Timothy A. Ailes and Cody M. Ailes to Kristen P. Dornenburg and Brian J. Troncoso $215,000

429 Grenadier Drive from Elisabeth O. Graham and Bothwell Graham, IV to Robert Allen Chandley and Melinda Chandley $154,900

1119 Greenridge Lane from Jean S. Jeter to Thu Do and Nhan Tran $138,000

29212





Lot 8, Regatta Road from Regatta at Lake Murray, LLC to Sheryle Diane Quinn and Donald Eugene Quinn $500,000

112 Old Selwood Trace from Reid W. Baird to Clemmons C. Beard, Jr. and Holly B. Beard $420,000

149 Laurel Branch Way from Paul F. Chumley, Sr. to Martin H. Mack and Susanna S. Mack $284,500

210 Quill Court from Martha R. Leonard to Alita K. Ahearn and Timothy M. Ahearn $225,700

125 Wexhurst Road from Warren C. Hicklin and Tabetha D. Hicklin to James R. Darden and Diana Darden $225,000

124 Frostwood Court from Bryan T. Simmons and Shelley B. Simmons to Patrick Joseph McKiernan and Melissa Teresa McKiernan $191,000

282 Shoreline Drive from Allen E. Dominick Trust to Sarah Ellen Perdue $155,000

135 Melville Road from Estate of Tyler G. Adams to Robert Bean $150,000

6925 Nursery Road from Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust to Kenneth H. Montello and Mercedes Y. Montello $149,900

300 Lockner Road from George H. Rodney and The Estate of Elma E. Rodney to Michael E. Guilbert $142,500

706 Finsbury Road from Jennifer A. Jones to Krao Hasanee $141,000

174 Mariners Row from Kenneth W. Peacock, Jr. to David B. Stinnett $112,000

Kershaw County

29009





4768 Porter Road from David J. Outlaw to James Michael Brandon Snyder $137,500

29020





384 Mount Zion Road from Kenneth T. Carter a/k/a Kenneth Todd Carter and Linda G. Carter a/k/a Linda Gail Carter to Wayne A. Poore $425,000

2105 Richardson Road from Dorothy Patton Blackwell Trust to Robert Frank Letson $330,000

2252 M. West Road from Donna M. Hunter to Patrick S. Starnes $273,000

10 Pin Oak Court from Debra J. Moore to Jun Wang and Yu Zheng $263,000

1386 Pine Road from Mary Louise LeVeen to Jennifer Renee Cubbage $210,000

78 Edinburgh Castle Lane from Thomas E. Alert and Amber N. Langley n/k/a Amber N. Langley-Alert to Rodger K. Dove and Siobhan P. Dove $199,000

38 Crickle Creek Lane from Victor M. Dabney and Patsy C. Dabney to Richie Holden $185,000

69 Belmont Drive from Edward Leslie, III to Brittany S. Coates and John G. Coates $150,000

1886 Rowe St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Shawanda Clark $149,400

29045





21 Kensington Court W. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jeremy D. Morgan and Cathie E. Morgan $323,566

30 Lillie Lane from Michael A. Gunshore and Nancy Harrington to Richard Perdue $245,000

171 Abbey Road from Mark D. Sidoti and Danielle K. Sidoti to Jason L. Hill and Amy R. Chafin $239,500

30 Desert Rose Court from HB Properties I, LLC to Justin Jones and Lindsey J. Jones $214,000

9 Casey Way from Adrian Figueroa and Shelley Palmer-Figueroa to Christopher A. Whitmore and Maricel S. Whitmore $208,000

112 Painted Pony Court from Felix Ramirez to Aaron L. Shafer $196,000

2022 Larry Jeffers Road from RFSA, LLC to Claudine Belton $174,500

7 Sugar Maple Court from Bobby Surratt, Sr. and Frances Surratt to Patrick Benjamin Todd and Rhonda Sue Todd $145,000

2384 Watson St. from Alan Lizotte, Carol Lizotte and Ali Raw Lizotte to Samuel A. Gonzalez Rivera and Lillinet Vazquez Rivera $142,000

1226 West St. from Madi Investments, LLC to Scott A. Fortson, E. Brooks Fortson and Graham Fortson $117,500

29067





4471A Ralph Jones Road from Annie Mae Jones Trust to Haile Gold Mine, Inc. $357,700

29078





47 Endicot Way from Michael McCaskill and Tangela McCaskill to Marc Mendenhall and Ann Mendenhall $359,000

529 Lachicotte Road from John Michael Brittain and Cynthia Newman Brittain to Craig A. Anderson and Nancy A. Anderson $166,000

1166 Bayview Drive from Danny L. Tyner and Donna N. Tyner to April D. Tucker $145,000

116 Lakewood Drive from Nevada H. Bronson and William Kevin Bronson to Susan L. Yelenic $142,800

400 Spring Village Road from Adam Bedenbaugh to Donna H. Grantham $120,000

29130





1841 Horse Chestnut Trail from Mark S. Steadman and Margie Steadman to Daniel R. Beaver and Tammy A. Beaver $450,000