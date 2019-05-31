Local
Two Lake Murray mansions sell for $1.4 million each
Two Lake Murray mansions have sold for $1.4 million each.
A home at 1339 Hendrix Landing Road, Lexington was sold by the estate of Henry G. Gantt a/k/a H. Guy Gantt to Robert T. Haselden and Elizabeth M. Haselden for $1.45 million.
A home at 128 Morning Shore Court was sold by C.W. Limehouse, Jr. and Kelli A. Limehouse to Jeffrey S. Hopkins and Heather S. Hopkins for $1.4 million.
Here are the other listings for the week of May 27:
Top Five Richland County
3800 Plowden Road 29205 from AMBE Properties, LLC to Porch Light Investments, LLC and Half Dome Enterprises, LLC $1,032,000
61 Foot Point Road 29209 from Erlinda Doherty and Brendan Doherty to Guojian Chen and Xiaozhen Zheng $850,000
22 Davant Place 29209 from Julie M. Mims to Christopher M. Brown and Marie S. Brown $845,000
77 Running Fox Road 29223 from Christopher G. Mazoue and Krista B. Mazoue to Ryan C. Wathen and Cinda Patrick Wathen $760,000
508 Fetterbush Road 29045 from Dester Jay Terry and Carol Ann Terry to Jones Living Trust $730,000
Top Five Lexington County
Lots 5, 6 and 7 at Two Mac Lane, 302 Hulon Lane and Hulon Lane 29169 from John F. McDaniel, Jr. and Trust A-Non-Exempt to SPSC Two Mac, LLC $1,775,000
1339 Hendrix Landing Road 29072 from Estate of Henry G. Gantt a/k/a H. Guy Gantt to Robert T. Haselden and Elizabeth M. Haselden $1,450,000
128 Morning Shore Court 29072 from C.W. Limehouse, Jr. and Kelli A. Limehouse to Jeffrey S. Hopkins and Heather S. Hopkins $1,400,000
2148 Amicks Ferry Road 29036 from Serenity Realty, LLC to Nicholas P. Beach and Julia M. Beach $690,000
2915 Platt Springs Road 29170 from Springdale Property Holdings, LLC to The Town of Springdale $650,000
Top Five Kershaw County
1841 Horse Chestnut Trail 29130 from Mark S. Steadman and Margie Steadman to Daniel R. Beaver and Tammy A. Beaver $450,000
384 Mount Zion Road 29020 from Kenneth T. Carter a/k/a Kenneth Todd Carter and Linda G. Carter a/k/a Linda Gail Carter to Wayne A. Poore $425,000
47 Endicot Way 29078 from Michael McCaskill and Tangela McCaskill to Marc Mendenhall and Ann Mendenhall $359,000
4471A Ralph Jones Road 29067 from Annie Mae Jones Trust to Haile Gold Mine, Inc. $357,700
2105 Richardson Road 29020 from Dorothy Patton Blackwell Trust to Robert Frank Letson $330,000
Richland County
29016
584 Wild Hickory Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Steven D. Glasgow and Sandra M. Glasgow $427,115
3 Wynford Place from Scott McLamb and Lynn McLamb to Anthony L. Miles $419,900
104 Wren Ridge Drive from Domenick T. Chila to Leroy J. Castleberry and Judy E. Castleberry $374,900
375 Creek Ridge Loop from Keystone Custom Builders, LLC to Gerald M. Harrison and Mary Catherine Harrison $345,000
481 Pine Knot Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Richard Chris Inabinet and Virginia Anne Inabinet $333,064
244 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Nathaniel Miller, II and Titia M. Miller $239,937
1152 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joseph E. Sims $220,295
18 Foxfield Lane from Andrew W. Knisley and Clara L. Knisley to Rodney James Bayne and Nicole Welch Bayne $210,000
113 Windfall Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Oliver R. Plaza Bajana and Nicole C. Plaza Bajana $184,900
29036
2177 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Walter Alan Williams and Lori Anne Williams $401,060
2255 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Aaron Stephen Droege and Laura Droege $364,000
508 Village Church Drive from Bruce A. Beatty, Jr. and Michele P. Beatty to Tiffany C. Buchanan and Judy C. Buchanan $360,000
1265 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ryan C. Brown and Nicole D. Brown $353,557
1201 Portrait Hill Drive from Jerry R. Whitehead, Jr. and Melissa Prather Watts to Michael R. Millington and Janelle M. Millington $263,000
29044
NE/S Old Eastover Road from Milliken Investments, Inc. to O’Winged Hollow Tract, LLC $384,235
1465 McCords Ferry Road from William J. Brown, Jr. and Barbara Brown to Kelly Simmons, III and Kelley R. Simmons $193,050
1369 Poultry Lane from Sanders Aye, Jr. to Richland County $105,000
29045
508 Fetterbush Road from Dester Jay Terry and Carol Ann Terry to Jones Living Trust $730,000
3066 Cool Breeze Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jeffrey W. Burks and Keely R. Burks $435,000
180 Riding Grove Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to J & D Szewczyk Family Trust $331,653
1221 Beechfern Circle from NVR, Inc. to Reginald Tyrone Allen and Juanita Holmes-Allen $326,670
34 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to David Ameram Hall and Lindsey M. Hall $308,883
337 Avensong Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Joshua K. Wheeler and Ashley Ann Wheeler $255,990
34 Twilight Tear Court from Tynisa Jones a/k/a Tynisa La’Sure Jones to James A. Strohecker and Sui Strohecker $225,000
158 Cattle Baron Lane from Manigault Chinnis and Chandra R. Chinnis a/k/a Chandra R. Backstrom-Chinnis to Avery Collins and Jeanne Channel Collins $213,000
1127 Triple Crown Court from Son Hong Kim and Soon Kim to Lisa J. Jackson and Torrance D. Jackson $185,000
64 Sibley Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Daniel R. Stehlar and Jody A. Stehlar $170,801
24 Camp Creek Drive from John W. Clark and Susan M. Clark to Jennie Lee Hinkle $125,000
29061
W/S Toms Creek Road from Shandon United Methodist Church to William H. Pope $185,000
118 Myers Creek Drive from Papanoo, LLC to Lorenzo Hugee $167,000
29063
420 Robinson Woods Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Frank P. Mancine and Jessica L.C. Mancine $497,483
328 Whiskery Lane from Charles D. Williams, Jr. and Ashley Williams to Danny L. Peltier and Dawn Wen tworth-Peltie3r $425,000
1208 O’Sheal Road from Jerry L. Rodarmel, Jr. and Katherine Alexander to Bryan T. Simmons and Shelley B. Simmons $305,000
48 Fork Branch Court from Seung Jang and Young R. Choi to Patrick Bart Donnelly and April Roberts Donnelly $297,500
308 Cabin Drive from Michael Milleson and Jill Milleson to Ronnie Blevins and Leslie Blevins $230,000
306 Arbor Oaks Lane3 from Sharyn M. Hooks to Rickey D. Bunch $180,000
123 Walnut Grove Circle from Nicole Thomas Brown and Earl Lee Brown, II to Terrence Darnell Brown and Tamaya S. Brown $172,000
206 Blackstone Drive from Donald Kent Patterson and Brenda K. Patterson to Laura Ann Bendziewicz and Stephen F. Bendziewicz $162,000
305 Redington Way from Brian Sturkie and Jennifer Sturkie to Heather Boudreaux $129,500
202 River Song Road from Rochelle Jones to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $121,000
163 Bradstone Road from Tieyanna Y. Green n/k/a Tieyanna Y. Green-White to Lakeisha M. Wilson $121,000
29075
1029 Jake Eargle Road from Gregory W. Lane and Rebecca F. Lane to Jill D. Slice and Donald W. Sell $520,000
29201
1400 Anthony Avenue from DMS Monroe, LLC to Wendy B. Bergmann $300,000
250 Northwood St. from Kenzie Elizabeth Dent to Rebecca A. Senehi $205,000
1047 Bryan St. from Patricia Marterer to Phillip J. Maguire and Matthew J. Maguire $178,000
900 Taylor St., Unit 209 from Teresa L. Hancock and Estate of John W. Hancock to Gregg Campbell, Karen Campbell and Jacob W. Turner $100,000
29203
3032 Howell Ave. from Lilyjo, LLC to Howell Court Apts., LLC $500,000
911 Sunset Drive from Kristoffer Pluss and Sinclair Pluss to Darren C. Core and Brenna McKinney Gore $139,000
209 Briercliff Drive from WJH, LLC to Tabitha Bryant $125,500
29204
2854 Stratford Road from Wesley J. Fudger, III and Bergan B. Fudger to Kyle Rasmussen and Katelyn Bull $366,500
2604 Quitman St. from Estate of Leon Joseph Tokunaga to John G. Clarkson, IV and Kelly Renko-Clarkson $187,000
2605 N. Beltline Boulevard from Eleanor R. Davis to Bruce VanderHeide and Bryce M. VanderHeide $150,000
29205
3800 Plowden Road from AMBE Properties, LLC to Porch Light Investments, LLC and Half Dome Enterprises, LLC $1,032,000
1705 Crestwood Drive from Sara J. Kitchens Irrevocable Inter Vivos Trust to John A. Mouzakis and Maureen M. Mouzakis $675,000
1408 Sunbury Lane from Mary Kirkland J. Anderson a/k/a Mary Kirk J. Anderson to Wesley J. Fudger, III and Bergan B. Fudger $498,000
854 Abelia Road from Stephen A. Carter and Susan C. Carter to William Wooten $475,000
3701 Monroe St. from Alex W. Smith to Besim Dragovic and Nora Sullivan Dragovic $439,900
142 Devine St. from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Thomas Patrick Hynes and Elizabeth Gundersen Hynes $420,500
1110 Princeton St. from Shannon S. Hope and Gretchen S. Hope to Vordman Carlisle Traywick, III $395,000
402 Harden St. from Christopher J. Celani and Vicki F. Celani to Brian J. Boshart, Danielle L. Boshart and Maddeox J. Boshart $379,000
704 Buckingham Road from 209 Dawson, LLC to Talley Parrott $369,000
2621 Kiawah Avenue from Vordman Carlisle Traywick, III to Robert Dean Hardy and Paris Deirdre Harper-Hardy $293,000
511 Dogwood St. from Beach Property Investment & Management, LLC n/k/a BPIM, LLC to Michael W. Hutcheson and Tashera Pravato $289,000
506 Woodrow St. from Benjamin Meese to Caitlin Lark Widener and Susan Widener $256,000
312 Edisto Avenue from William H. Tuller, Jr. Irrevocable Trust to Kimberly T. Hunt and Marvin Todd Junt $212,448
3013 Prentice Avenue from Danny S. Livingston and Janie W. Livingston to Brian M. Desaulniers and Bridget Desaulniers $193,000
3009 Superior St. from Caroline Fitzsimons to Rachel Smith and Gregory C. Smith $180,000
2900 Prentice Avenue from David McCree O’Kelley to Taylor Aull $178,000
916 Hancock St. from Matthew R. Bowser and Danielle Bowser to Kelly Blaiss $177,000
3833 Live Oak St. from Danielle Lorraine Hurt to Cara Nicole McCurry $134,000
3725 Wheat St. from Spur and Fur, LLC to Nathan Stephens and Sarah Stephens $117,000
29206
4820 Portobello Road from Cynthia M. Snell n/k/a Cynthia M. Volpe to Mary Kirk Anderson $648,000
4825 Forest Ridge Lane from Allen B. Davis and Johanna Davis to Stephen Louis Crowe, Jr. and Jane Louise Crews Crowe $485,000
5725 Pinebranch Road from William David Dodenhoff and Connie W. Dodenhoff to Andrew Merchant and Derin K. Merchant $293,000
6024 Cedar Ridge Road from Stephen P. Wright and Erica S. Wright to Sherri L. Becker $243,000
6470 Bridgewood Road from Jesse A. Schopf to Rebecca Ruth Kocak, Mary Skidmore Kocak and Theodore Joseph Kocak, Jr. $233,000
3820 Rockbridge Road from Bobby Gerald Niemtschk and Lori Niemtschk to James R. Turbeville, Jr. $230,000
1320 Brennen Road, Unit 23 from Linda Smith Shealy to Rachel L. Ferguson $216,000
3937 W. Buchanan Drive, Unit 9B from J. Wayne George and Helen B. George to Marren C. Brooks $140,000
5225 Clemson Avenue, Unit 106 from Anthony H. Green Revocable Trust and Anthony H. Green to Charles Frederick Irick, Jr., Lara Miot Irick and Marianne Miot $114,976
29209
61 Foot Point Road from Erlinda Doherty and Brendan Doherty to Guojian Chen and Xiaozhen Zheng $850,000
22 Davant Place from Julie M. Mims to Christopher M. Brown and Marie S. Brown $845,000
318 N. Kings Grant Drive from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to An Zhu $430,000
26 Old Woodlands Court from Lamar Scott Graham and Pate Beard Graham to Andre Paul Megerdichian and Jennifer Lynn Deckert $336,000
1045 Coatesdale Road from Martha Kay Farmer a/k/a Marth Kay Farmer to Robert Gettys Brannon, III and Lillie Meredith Watson $188,500
606 Knollwood Drive from Chester R. Replogle, Karen M. Replogle, Andrew J. Replogle and Stephen R. Replogle to Richland County $188,000
124 Colonial Commons Lane from Paul J. Sagona to Bennett J. Koenig $185,000
129 Vermillion Drive from Southern Traditional Homes, Inc. to John R. Ernst $179,900
904 Byron Road from Marvin C. Rogerson, IV and Jill W. Rogerson to N. Chase Bettis $162,000
811 Wordsworth Drive from John Gorman Clarkson, IV to Jeanne Pennington and Daphine G. Hickman $159,500
601 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Markus Ervin $156,804
16 Silverleaf Court from Richard D. Timms and Ok Hui Timms to Frederick F. Ferry $155,000
1613 and 1619 Leesburg Road from Leesburg Investments, LLC to 1619 Leesburg Road, LLC $149,000
104 Fox Squirrel Circle from Jody B. Sumter to Robert J. Esquibel $137,500
1719 Alba Drive from Devin L. Robinson and Tia Robinson to Tarik Ronell Tillman $130,000
723 Garden Forest Road from Rita M. Pangalangan a/k/a Rita Pangalangan and Ashley Elain Pangalangan to Valeria Fuentes and Jose Luis Cazariego $128,000
96 Downing St. from BPIM, LLC to Miranda N., Eilderts $125,000
2 Creek Way Court from Jeremiah T. Gentry to Joshua Murphy $124,000
165 Cottage Lake Way from Santina S. Blandshaw to Shadana R. Cannon $120,000
29210
1706 Carl Road from MHM Family Enterprises, LLLP to Mark Moore $189,000
135 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Cheryl S. Harris and Rikki Renee Harris $128,400
29212
15 Barberry Court from Brian G. Clyburn and Jennifer R. Clyburn to Amanda Wagoner and Robert Rathgeber $280,000
4 Ironcrest Court from Thomas Joseph Dennis, Jr. and Rachel F. Dennis to Codie E. Revis $178,000
19 Northfern Court from Vicki Dawn McKenzie to Sarah Karen Truel $156,000
29223
77 Running Fox Road from Christopher G. Mazoue and Krista B. Mazoue to Ryan C. Wathen and Cinda Patrick Wathen $760,000
217 Trentwood Drive from Michael J. Mallory, Lewis Charles Mallory and Justin Paul Mallory to Walter L. Smith, III and Linda K. Smith $345,000
320 Running Fox Road from Lynne A. Wheeler Living Trust and Larry K. Wheeler Living Trust to Cephus L. Brigh and Gwendolyn Boyd-Bright $330,000
227 Mallet Hill Road from Louise Teng to Cheng H. Teng $210,000
8733 Old Percival Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Robert Borner, III $194,000
1701 Percival Road from Carlos J. Pagan to La Isla Bonita, Inc. $180,000
7 Innis Court from Wendell F. Cherubin and Chastity D. Cherubin to Justin O. Jumper and Hannah M. Jumper $149,900
410 Sesqui Trail from Ashley Wheeler and Joshua Wheeler to Heidi Lynn Cook and Cameron Dean Cook $145,000
9 Finn Court from Leon S. Williams and Diann P. Williams to Carl Bouknight $142,900
209 N. Chateau Drive from Jennifer T. Hemphill Washington f/k/a Jennifer T. Hemphill to Thomasina Rush $142,500
1602 Edgemore Road from Six Points Columbia, LLC to Charnisse Kelly $113,000
29229
172 Churchland Drive from Princess K. Simons to HPA US1, LLC $297,000
552 Anson Drive from David E. Shriver and Susan E. Shriver to Keith A. Williams and Lindesy Ratchford Williams $285,000
124 Cotoneaster Drive from Darrin C. Skinner and Jacqueline J. Williams to Jennifer Hemphill-Washington $284,000
109 Laurel Bay Lane from Daniel O. Adams and Gay S. Adams to Wendell F. Cherubin and Chastityu D. Cherubin $274,900
649 Pine Lilly Drive from Keith E. Straub and Kasey A. Straub to Harvey R. Beach and Rebecca H. Beach $270,000
204 Ridge Trail Drive from Nicole L. Winters to Jimmie Moreland, III and Tuhecha Moreland $264,000
724 Sorenson Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Melissa Roldan $252,764
163 Granbury Lane from F/B/O Holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Trust to Benjamin Eric Hall and Natalie Reeder Hall $236,000
518 Eagle Pointe Drive from James W. Strider, Jr. to Mark B. Stanley and Christine A. Stanley $235,000
205 Baysdale Drive from Billy S. Vetten to Doug C. Browning and Suzanne E. Browning $224,900
348 Baccharis Drive from Damon L. Butler to Byron D. Coleman $223,000
501 Valhalla Drive from Jean B. Eaton a/k/a Jeanne B. Eaton to Christopher Corbett $218,500
325 Lake Carolina Boulevard from Darrell Stott to Walter F. Zimeri and Diana M. Zimeri $212,000
186 Big Game Loop from Michael Taylor and Lori Taylor to Tamara Chanel Campbell and Alvin Delmeko Dixon $205,000
1464 Legion Drive from Dwayne Bush and Stephanie Bush to Reginald Lewis and Tracy Lewis $196,000
925 Buckman Court from Sonya R. Haines and Bryan Haines to Sebrina Isom $177,000
8 Deeppath Court from Charles E. Bolton and Vivian R. Bolton to Garrett Jeffry Mantor and Abbie Faith Mantor $170,000
610 Harbour Pointe Drive from Estate of Regina K. Beauchamp to Jose Soler, Jr. and Aida L. Soler $165,900
503 Oak Cove Drive from Tiffany A. Boone to Paul Reese and Ibreisha Reese $162,500
2266 Wilkinson Drive from Judy Lee Johnson n/k/a Judy Johnson Brabham to Dewayne A. Davis $157,500
332 Faversham Crescent from Stanley Dowling and Michael A. Williams, Sr. to Sonya Meikle $157,000
5 Ridge Pond Drive from Paul M. Matthews and Yong H. Matthews to Latasha N. Ulmer $155,000
200 Meyer Lane from Nicole Suarez f/k/a Nicole Maldonado to Christina N. Thomas $152,000
1 Red Thorn Court from Donna Rae Moore to Jonathan Wayne Cunningham, II and Alicia Cunningham $149,000
1314 Coralbeam Way from Bowling G. Bufford, Jr. and Corinna W. Bufford to Alba Judith Rodriguez Mallol and Jose M. Gonzalez Ouffre $147,900
176 Ivy Square Drive from Roger H. Atkinson and Margie B. Atkinson to Bethanie F. Alongi $138,900
3 Founders Lake Court from David A. Fritz to Rose Holley and Charity McCoy $134,000
104 W. Waverly Place Court from Terrance Hayes a/k/a Terrence Hayes to France Lashay Jackson $134,000
313 Green Rose Road from Eugenia D. Williams n/k/a Eugenia D. Holmes and Deltrace C. Holmes to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $112,000
Lexington County
29006
133 N. Oak St. from Michael S. Faithful and Deborah N. Faithful to Will Batson $320,000
207 Cellar Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Carl Sapp and Jessica Sapp $187,000
102 Merlot Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Patricia R. Watkins $174,000
213 Cellar Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to David Randall Carver $159,305
101 Merlot Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Heather G. Simon $158,000
205 Cellar Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kimberlee Blair Kirkland and Justin Andrew Long $155,000
29033
925 Evergreen Avenue from Barry G. Floyd and Timothy R. Floyd to Thomas Sullivan and Penny Sullivan $176,000
1126 Michaelmas Avenue from Judith Cushman Hiller a/k/a Judi Hiller, Lonnie Michael Cushman a/k/a L.M. Cushman and Stephen Vincent Cushman a/k/a Stephen V. Cushman to Kathryn Henry Dowell $148,000
29036
2148 Amicks Ferry Road from Serenity Realty, LLC to Nicholas P. Beach and Julia M. Beach $690,000
316 Lighthouse Lane from Herman Passerini and Mary Williams Passerini to Joseph D. Longo and Betty J. Longo $330,000
510 Lever Hill Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Randy Pomerantz and Kathy Lewis $324,000
797 Xander Way from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Thomas D. Hopkins and Jean S. Hopkins $316,943
903 Isle Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Michael James Milleson, Sr. and Jill Marie Milleson $297,325
714 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Elizabeth Amador and James Amador $258,490
1159 Bergenfield Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Patrick D. Collins, Jr. and Laurie Collins $187,660
543 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Sergio Rodriguez $184,756
1644 Dreher Island Road from NLCC-R, LLC to Roberto Alvarez Rea $100,000
29053
1196 Pine Plains Road from Kevin Cummings to Idelfonso Roman and Haydee Roman $257,500
340 Cherry Blossom Road from CMH Homes, Inc. to Monica S. Jackson $143,036
29054
1520 Shull Avenue from Rebecca W. Wactor to Christopher Leonard Stokes $330,000
1435 Windy Road from James T. McClary and Lindsay S. McClary to Matthew E. Warren and Holly W. Warren $302,000
104 Cobbler Lane from Jay Crispin Hallman and Misty Dee Hallman to Robert S. Walker and Donna D. Walker $234,350
322 S. Lakeshore Drive from Danny L. Wright and Kitty G. Wright to Sundius Properties, LLC $110,000
29063
404 Castle Vale Road from Tanya Lea Springer to Linda Grist Hayes $150,500
29070
1025 Langford Road from Dennis W. Baus and Joyce M. Baus to Carlee Nicole Leopard and Thomas Matthew Leopard $245,000
413 Roy Court from Patricia R. Watkins and Estate of Roy Franklin Watkins to Lucho Carvajal and Kayla Carvajal $242,000
29072
1339 Hendrix Landing Road from Estate of Henry G. Gantt a/k/a H. Guy Gantt to Robert T. Haselden and Elizabeth M. Haselden $1,450,000
128 Morning Shore Court from C.W. Limehouse, Jr. and Kelli A. Limehouse to Jeffrey S. Hopkins and Heather S. Hopkins $1,400,000
102 Dogwood Lane from Christopher D. Wilson and Suzanne C. Wilson to Kevin V. Cottingham $583,490
124 Barnacle Circle from Michael J. Bath and Ariana Bath to David W. Webb and Jamie L. Webb $390,000
644 Ladybug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Justin H. Murphy $381,978
245 Rising Star Court from Jason Blaney and Brianna Blaney to Dan A. Rusu and Delia A. Boca $372,500
320 Lightning Bug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Johanna Jennings Davis $366,303
610 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Scott C. Bager $357,426
105 Mount Faber Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jake F. Pirtie and Alyssa B. Pirtie $337,003
229 Blaine Lane from Michael J. Weidner and Christen Weidner to Kyle M. Hart and Samara A. Hart $335,000
407 Dorchester Court from Richard Westbrook and Ansley Westbrook to Guillermo Alpizar and Suzanne Alpizar $333,000
415 Saint Claire Place from David Michael Laughead and Krystal Dawn Laughead to Robert A. Rifenberick and Mary M. Rifenberick $314,900
527 Treehouse Lane from JJ&Z Builders, LLC to Christopher Kyle Connell and Joanna Rene Connell $292,000
131 Buck Drive from William H. Singley, Deborah L. Singley and Mary Catherine Bickley to James C. Plumkett, Jr. and Regina Plunkett $290,000
279 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Lisa A. Looney $276,863
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 1013 from James R. Rund to Sharon Lee Bruno $268,000
136 Garden Gate Way from Pintar Investment Company Residential LP to John J. Middleton and Elizabeth A. Dunham $263,900
162 Millstone Lane from Matt Warren and Holly W. Warren to Andrew J. Blackwood and Deanna Blackwood $257,000
137 Waterstone Drive from Sherry D. Smith to Lisa D. Blackwell $239,900
113 Water Crest Drive from Sean A. McKittrick and Lisa M. McKittrick to Gerald G. Flake, II and Kimberly Flake $239,900
205 Dove Chase Trail from Michael F. Pelosky and Sherry L. Pelosky to Alexander Johnson Adams and Allyson Leigh Adams $237,100
212 Cherokee Pond Court from Steven Vasconcellos to Richard Berger and Brooke Berger $230,000
208 Hammock Drive from Janet Marie Davis to Matthew Hastings $210,000
116 Feather Site Lane from Michael D. Simmeck to Colleen Myrick $195,900
708 Buckstone Trail from Nancy R. Rouse to Joshua Brad Schuck and Alayna Roberts Schuck $191,000
1040-B Corley Mill Road from Keegan Covell and Tammy Covell to Ranleigh Lewis Fleshman and Miriam Fleshman $162,000
663 Braekel Way from Joseph C. Mock and Suzanne Mock to Glenn E. Smith, Jr. and Tamara Smith $158,000
609 Braekel Way from Tyler A. Gaines to Jose N. Torrealba, Sr. and Yrvin Vanessa Canelo Torrealba $156,000
220 Laurel Drive from Richard C. Masters and Melissa M. Lindquist n/k/a Melissa Mae Masters to Savanna Maria Bizzarro, Eugenio Bizzarro and Maria A.C. Bizzarro $142,100
113 Mansfield Circle from Peggy M. Williamson to Jill Klaseus $135,000
29073
1168 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Carlos G. Ray, Sr. $348,000
1011 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Lisa Tindal Martin $290,000
5948 Platt Springs Road from Sherry Bryant and Ronald Bryant to Brian K. Alexander $239,900
704 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Benjamin J. Miedema and Sally Taunton Miedema $229,929
626 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Deloris E. Moss $201,896
817 Red Solstice Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Daniel J. Wilson $200,288
117 Timber Chase Lane from Military Warriors Support Foundation to Michael Otero $199,500
533 Colony Lakes Drive from Lexicon Government Services, LLC to Mark A. Trent and Lacey Trent $190,000
103 Viclynn Run from Bryan K. Barton to Yanqing Zhu $185,000
752 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Natasha Beranger $179,485
408 Peak Copper Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Christopher Scott Wright and Lisa Brown $175,970
604 Coldridge Court from Stanley David Turner, Jr. and Marlena Turner to Marietta Kay Moore and Annamalai Pugalumperumal $169,900
133 Tea Olive Avenue from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Teliana R. Ricer $164,697
113 Vale Drive from Lovette Investment Properties, LLC to Suzanne D. Hennessey $163,500
143 Darian Drive from Timothy M. Branham and Allison A. Branham to Kathleen D. Gannon $152,789
314 Crestwood Arch from Petunia Investments, LLC to Jessica M. Velders $140,000
101 Darian Drive from Dennis G. Johns to Brandy M. Jumper $138,000
155 Ridge Terrace Lane from Sandra Denise Patton to Robert Gill $137,500
234 Orange Pond Court from Carri Ann Thurman-Rogers to Rebecca L. Johnson $125,000
1257 Old Orangeburg Road from Samantha G. Nichols and Ronald Todd Nichols, Jr. to James A. Heyward $107,000
116 Kingston Court from Amanda D. Potts n/k/a Amanda D. Culli to Devyn Padgett $103,500
105 White Horse Circle from Nathaniel David Greene and Kristen Rosado to Monica Lopez Rodriguez $101,100
29160
124 Mae Court from Bonnie S. Lawson to Brandi Hyler Wicker and Ryan Blake Wicker $165,000
149 and 155 Caldon Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Jason Boenke $161,040
29169
Lots 5, 6 and 7 at Two Mac Lane, 302 Hulon Lane and Hulon Lane from John F. McDaniel, Jr. and Trust A-Non-Exempt to SPSC Two Mac, LLC $1,775,000
2108 Chipmunk Lane from Sally Louise Herpst to Patsy Painter $237,000
130 Linnet Drive from Janis B. Laliberte a/k/a Janis B. Summer to Caitlyn E. Williams $168,500
213 Chestnut Oak Lane from Monette T. Sox and Lauren M. Sox to Amanda L. Schlegel $159,900
1725 Sewanee Drive from Claudia F. Sineath to Russell B. Harless and Raquel H. Harless $138,000
1004 Rutland Avenue from Victoria L. Vella n/k/a Victoria Vella McGill to Jessica Williams $137,950
411 Edgewater Lane from Barbara J. Ricker to Judith Jones LeGrand $114,000
29170
2915 Platt Springs Road from Springdale Property Holdings, LLC to The Town of Springdale $650,000
112 Highgrove Circle from C. Astrid Franco to Jason R. Steidl and Sarah Elizabeth Steidl $268,900
203 Ashburton Lane from Denise Fairey to Derrick Liferidge and Tessa Liferidge $255,000
212 Winchester Court from Paul D. Jarvis, Jr. to Ty M. Strickland and Olivia J. Keck $250,000
121 Jereme Bay Road from James Adam Lowrimore and Laura June Lowrimore to Victoria Cole and Oluseun Cole $190,000
162 Saint George Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Dylan E. White $183,000
4000 Florentine Road from Elite Builders and Remodeling, LLC to Robert G. Adams and Jan S. Adams $155,000
3124 Trailstream Road from Artaban, LLC to Steve Hallman and Donna Hallman $136,500
104 Chickadee Court from Ivy C. Howard to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $112,000
2815 Kirkwood Drive from Kylee N. Evink to Jean Mosbrook $112,000
126 Parkwood Drive from Christian Builders, Inc. to Taylor M. Lacy $108,900
29210
437 Winstaire Drive from Mildred B. Boucher and Mildred B. Boucher Trust to Chad Jay Bauerschmidt and Steven Thomas Vasconcellos $250,000
1109 Gardendale Drive from Timothy A. Ailes and Cody M. Ailes to Kristen P. Dornenburg and Brian J. Troncoso $215,000
429 Grenadier Drive from Elisabeth O. Graham and Bothwell Graham, IV to Robert Allen Chandley and Melinda Chandley $154,900
1119 Greenridge Lane from Jean S. Jeter to Thu Do and Nhan Tran $138,000
29212
Lot 8, Regatta Road from Regatta at Lake Murray, LLC to Sheryle Diane Quinn and Donald Eugene Quinn $500,000
112 Old Selwood Trace from Reid W. Baird to Clemmons C. Beard, Jr. and Holly B. Beard $420,000
149 Laurel Branch Way from Paul F. Chumley, Sr. to Martin H. Mack and Susanna S. Mack $284,500
210 Quill Court from Martha R. Leonard to Alita K. Ahearn and Timothy M. Ahearn $225,700
125 Wexhurst Road from Warren C. Hicklin and Tabetha D. Hicklin to James R. Darden and Diana Darden $225,000
124 Frostwood Court from Bryan T. Simmons and Shelley B. Simmons to Patrick Joseph McKiernan and Melissa Teresa McKiernan $191,000
282 Shoreline Drive from Allen E. Dominick Trust to Sarah Ellen Perdue $155,000
135 Melville Road from Estate of Tyler G. Adams to Robert Bean $150,000
6925 Nursery Road from Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust to Kenneth H. Montello and Mercedes Y. Montello $149,900
300 Lockner Road from George H. Rodney and The Estate of Elma E. Rodney to Michael E. Guilbert $142,500
706 Finsbury Road from Jennifer A. Jones to Krao Hasanee $141,000
174 Mariners Row from Kenneth W. Peacock, Jr. to David B. Stinnett $112,000
Kershaw County
29009
4768 Porter Road from David J. Outlaw to James Michael Brandon Snyder $137,500
29020
384 Mount Zion Road from Kenneth T. Carter a/k/a Kenneth Todd Carter and Linda G. Carter a/k/a Linda Gail Carter to Wayne A. Poore $425,000
2105 Richardson Road from Dorothy Patton Blackwell Trust to Robert Frank Letson $330,000
2252 M. West Road from Donna M. Hunter to Patrick S. Starnes $273,000
10 Pin Oak Court from Debra J. Moore to Jun Wang and Yu Zheng $263,000
1386 Pine Road from Mary Louise LeVeen to Jennifer Renee Cubbage $210,000
78 Edinburgh Castle Lane from Thomas E. Alert and Amber N. Langley n/k/a Amber N. Langley-Alert to Rodger K. Dove and Siobhan P. Dove $199,000
38 Crickle Creek Lane from Victor M. Dabney and Patsy C. Dabney to Richie Holden $185,000
69 Belmont Drive from Edward Leslie, III to Brittany S. Coates and John G. Coates $150,000
1886 Rowe St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Shawanda Clark $149,400
29045
21 Kensington Court W. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jeremy D. Morgan and Cathie E. Morgan $323,566
30 Lillie Lane from Michael A. Gunshore and Nancy Harrington to Richard Perdue $245,000
171 Abbey Road from Mark D. Sidoti and Danielle K. Sidoti to Jason L. Hill and Amy R. Chafin $239,500
30 Desert Rose Court from HB Properties I, LLC to Justin Jones and Lindsey J. Jones $214,000
9 Casey Way from Adrian Figueroa and Shelley Palmer-Figueroa to Christopher A. Whitmore and Maricel S. Whitmore $208,000
112 Painted Pony Court from Felix Ramirez to Aaron L. Shafer $196,000
2022 Larry Jeffers Road from RFSA, LLC to Claudine Belton $174,500
7 Sugar Maple Court from Bobby Surratt, Sr. and Frances Surratt to Patrick Benjamin Todd and Rhonda Sue Todd $145,000
2384 Watson St. from Alan Lizotte, Carol Lizotte and Ali Raw Lizotte to Samuel A. Gonzalez Rivera and Lillinet Vazquez Rivera $142,000
1226 West St. from Madi Investments, LLC to Scott A. Fortson, E. Brooks Fortson and Graham Fortson $117,500
29067
4471A Ralph Jones Road from Annie Mae Jones Trust to Haile Gold Mine, Inc. $357,700
29078
47 Endicot Way from Michael McCaskill and Tangela McCaskill to Marc Mendenhall and Ann Mendenhall $359,000
529 Lachicotte Road from John Michael Brittain and Cynthia Newman Brittain to Craig A. Anderson and Nancy A. Anderson $166,000
1166 Bayview Drive from Danny L. Tyner and Donna N. Tyner to April D. Tucker $145,000
116 Lakewood Drive from Nevada H. Bronson and William Kevin Bronson to Susan L. Yelenic $142,800
400 Spring Village Road from Adam Bedenbaugh to Donna H. Grantham $120,000
29130
1841 Horse Chestnut Trail from Mark S. Steadman and Margie Steadman to Daniel R. Beaver and Tammy A. Beaver $450,000
