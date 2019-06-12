Train hits, kills Midlands woman walking across tracks with headphones, coroner says

A Midlands woman was killed when she was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon.

A Midlands woman was killed Wednesday when she was hit by a train as she tried to walk across tracks, the Kershaw County Coroner said.

The pedestrian was identified as Olivia Marie Matheson-Brazell, Coroner David West said in a news release. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the coroner.

West said it appears the 26-year-old Elgin woman did not hear the CSX train’s horn because she was wearing headphones when the collision occurred.

Matheson-Brazell was trying to cross train tracks near Kelly Lane in Elgin, according to the news release.

A 911 caller reported the train collision after 1 p.m., the coroner said in the news release.

CSX transports freight on its trains across 21,000 miles of tracks in the eastern U.S. and Canada, according to its website.

Two people were killed in a 2018 train crash in Cayce when an Amtrak passenger train smashed head-on with the locomotive of the parked CSX train after the passenger train ran off the main line, The State reported.

A year after that deadly wreck, CSX and Norfolk Southern said new safety equipment and technology “has been installed and is operating on all major railroad tracks in South Carolina,” according to The State.

