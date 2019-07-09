‘Amazing’ Lake Murray mansion sells for $1.7 million

Where folks are moving to in fast-growing Lexington County Lexington is the fastest-growing county in the Midlands. Take a look at the specific areas driving growth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington is the fastest-growing county in the Midlands. Take a look at the specific areas driving growth.

A mansion on Lake Murray has sold for $1,706,250.

The five-bedroom, five-bath, 6,990-square-foot home at 108 Lake Murray Court was sold by Pascal W. Pitts to Heather McGinnis Currier and Steven James Currier.

Zillow described the home as having a “Gourmet Kitchen with huge island and dining area overlooking the lake. Unbelievable master suite with insane master bath/shower/tub area. Huge great room area.”

Here are the other property transfers for the week:

Top Five Richland County

100 Beaver Ridge Drive 29045 from Heather C. Presnal to Morris T. Goins and Yolanda F. Goins $1,525,000





1002 Adeline Drive 29205 from Tony E. Hawkins and Deborah L. Hawkins to Indigo Properties of Columbia, LLC $1,006,000

805 Kilbourne Road 29205 from Daniel P. Bouknight and Anna Lee Bouknight to Heather C. Presnal $957,500

6137 Eastshore Road 29206 from William Willson Powell RTA to Julie J. Moose and John David Moose $695,000

425 Florida St. 29201 from Donald Wayne Redmond and Patricia E. Redmond to Kathy A. Wille $620,000

Top Five Lexington County

108 Lake Murray Court 29072 from Pascal W. Pitts to Heather McGinnis Currier and Steven James Currier $1,706,250

5551 Sunset Boulevard 29072 from Professional Resource Development, Inc. to H.A.M. Holdings, LLC $1,640,000

2702-2718 Emanuel Church Road 29170 from Christ Central Ministries, Inc. to RASP, LLC $1,275,000

1016 Davidson Road 29072 from Christopher R. Sample and Kathryn Rogers Sample to Frank B. Miley and Theresa B. Miley $770,000

911 Battenkill Court 29072 from Ashley A. Hipp to Anna Y. Lim-Kates and Patrick Kates $663,000

Top Five Kershaw County

2451 McWhirter Lane 29074 from Thomas A. Lindenmayer and Laura M. Lindenmayer to Jonathan Allan Easley $355,000

1397 Pine Road 29020 from Sharon B. Barnett to Kevin L. Kahkola and Jennifer R. Kahkola $350,000

93 Breeze Hill Lane 29020 from Philip Matthew Kambeitz and Charity Crisp Kambeitz to Stephen B. Marcinek and Mary D.C. Marcinek $345,000

4 Pine Top Road 29020 from Catherine Creed Porter to Larry Shirey and Stephanie Shirey $337,000

1148 Ridgeway Road 29078 from Darrell W. Kindle, Jr. and Nancy E. Kindle to Christopher Tower and Misty Tower $276,035

Richland County

29016





220 Brookwood Forest Drive from Samuel J. Boyd and Jocelyn G. Boyd to Wendy Paula Maldonado and Rudi Maldonado Rebadineyda $295,000

252 Charter Oaks Drive from Melinda J. O’Connell to Melisa Albernathy McFadden and Tillman John McFadden, III $302,000

464 Maple Valley Loop from Mark L. May and Paula J. May to Ryan T. McGary and Jennifer A. McGary $329,500

186 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Keith E. Thayer and Amara E. Thayer $392,095

995 Scarlet Oak Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Leon McQueen and Cynthia McQueen $429,375

1155 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Johnny J. Jackson, III $246,942

4 Rollingwood Hills Court from Patrick Thomas Walker and Adelaide S. Walker to Willie Irby, Jr. and Natalie M. Irby $346,000

117 Long Cove Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Miguel A. Rodriguez and Carolyn Rodriguez $384,900

59 Harvest Moon Court from Carl Quin and Clara Quin to James D. Cejka and Mary C. Cejka $319,900

118 Seaton Ridge Drive from Antonius B. Vasser and Angela D. Lowery n/k/a Angela Vasser to Clevert Graham $375,000

51 Creek Bluff Court from Matthew Marsh and Elizabeth Marsh to Quarnell James Simpson and Ruby Jeanell Simpson $328,000

3014 Gedney Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Alvina S. Floyd $210,990

60 Easington Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Ronald Jennings and Wendy R. Jennings $273,990

1161 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to William Putnam and Lisa Putnam $224,342

29036





350 Holly Bickley Road from Kevin R. Milliken to Kevin R. Milliken, Jesse R. Silkwood and Christopher L. Silkwood $145,000

312 Lanyard Lane from Mary M. Rawls to Luke Luszczynski and Susan R. Luszczynski $211,000

608 Sea Door Drive from Charles M. Zinko and Rebecca F. Zinko to David Ray Byerly and Elizabeth Barnard Byerly $259,900

301 Dolly Horn Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kevin Rubink and Oanh Rubink $248,000

86 Crossfox Court from Catherine A. Reynolds and R. Jonathan Reynolds to Joel Ernesto Velez and Milena Evtimova Velez $174,000

108 Harbors Mist Drive from Beverly A. Cross n/k/a Beverly Long to James Stephen Hummers and Niki C. Hummers $315,000

2258 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Monserrate E. Rivera and Angela L. Rivera $342,704

29045





276 Belle Ridge Road from Eric J. Zimmerman to Russell E. Fleming and Maria-Nancy P. Fleming $374,900

25 Club Ridge Court from Thomas R. Taylor and Kathleen U. Taylor to Shannon McBride Weiss and Grant D. Burnstein $389,900

426 Preakness Lane from Basdaye Boodoosingh-Lundemoen to Zhyrus L. King $279,000

613 Giant Feather Loop from NVR, Inc. to Houman Kashanipour and Parastoo Kashanipour $300,000

425 Windrush Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Donovan Bernard Durham and Veronica Monti $233,900

137 Castlewood Lane from Samuel E. Carraway and Meredith H. Carraway to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $115,000

354 Palm Sedge Loop from Arun Kumar Gatram and Sabitha Aligeti to Meenakshi Nagpal and Jatin Sindhi $352,500

100 Beaver Ridge Drive from Heather C. Presnal to Morris T. Goins and Yolanda F. Goins $1,525,000

29063





536 Cornerstone Circle from Casey A. Knight and Erica Ann Jaros f/k/a Erica A. Knight to Kia Cherise Goins $144,000

101 Old Market Lane from Mark E. Grainger and Amanda Grainger to Jeffrey Alan Brown and Stephanie Brown $285,000

128 Caddis Creek Road from Judith Ann Reed n/k/a Judith Ann Stroz to James L. Letcher, III $132,500

553 Cornerstone Circle from Amanda L. Simpson to Judith A. Stroz $141,000

220 Stonemont Drive from Ann F. Paschall to Elizabeth Carli Marsh $215,000

404 Cabin Drive from Keith Alexander Corbett and Amy Marie Corbett to Jonathan D. McGregor and Jennifer W. McGregor $249,000

113 Hunting View Drive from Vincente Guiseppe and Kerry Guiseppe to Andrew T. Pedde and Rachel L. Pedde $235,000

544 Newton Road from Phillip M. Clark and Nicole M. Clark to Matthew P. Fleming $264,500

29130





115 Stephanee Lane from David Jewell to Richard Tice, Jr. and Barbara Tice $325,000

29169





147 Congaree Park Drive from Richard F. Buff and Janette Buff Clark to Marianne F. Hatton $145,000

29201





2801 Lincoln St. from Clarence O. Nichols to Patrick W. Marcucci $162,000

2712 Columbia Avenue from Daniel James Dittus to Brenda C. Johnson and Heather L. Steffy $229,500

12 Governors Hill from Crux, LLC to Jaynesh H. Patel $327,000

1929 Bluff Road, Unit 27 from Martha D. Hartmann-Harlan to Shawn L. Millerick and Maureen E. Millerick $134,000

425 Florida St. from Donald Wayne Redmond and Patricia E. Redmond to Kathy A. Wille $620,000

1051 Key Road, Unit 51 from Robert M. Hartman, Jr., Jackie O. Hartman and Robert Miller Hartman, III to Chase Armfield Freeman $183,000

2225 Wayne St. from Eydie Hammers, Stephan Hammers and Tori Hammers to Thomas E. Mack and Marjorie C. Mack $357,500

900 S. Stadium Road, N114 from Gloria W. Wingard to Joan Boozer Mills $265,000

29203





360 Cora Drive from Landsmen Associates, LLC to Preston M. Harrison $103,000

6549 Winyah Drive from Melvin A. Robinson, Sr., James C. Robinson, Melvin A. Robinson, Jr., Reginald E. Robinson and Andre Mack-Robinson to Doris Sanders $145,500

179 Jasmine Place Drive from DIBO Properties, LLC to Reginald Thompson $120,000

536 Mansfield Lane from Clevert Graham to Thomas Ashley and Christine Thomas $195,000

29204





1517 McDuffie Avenue from Columbia Housing Authority Developments, Inc. to Onuoha Udensi Okorie $165,000

3225 Whitehall Road from Mary Katherine Hicks Cliatt a/k/a Katherine H. Cliatt to James J. Kornemann, Jr., Tracey L. Kornemann and Alexandra E. Kornemann $288,000

3100 Danfield Drive from Kimmer R. Cashman and Patricia Lynn Robertson to Charles G. Johnson, III and Charles G. Johnson, Jr. $172,000

2326 Harrison Road from Stephanie L. Hughes n/k/a Stephanie Hughes Malela-Sissy to Scott Michael Dunn $149,900

204 Glenbrooke Circle from Andrew John Van Dalen, Allison D. Van Dalen and Marvin U. Dubois to Hillary M. Morris Hughes and Matthew E. Hughes $270,000

29205





1125 S. Kilbourne Road from Kasey D. Kiagawa to Ryan G. Perry and Thomas G. Perry $131,000

601 S. Woodrow St. from Ethan M. Betcher to Makayla J. Gibson $125,000

3507 Heyward St. from Charles P. Wingfield, Patricia F. Wingfield and Lauren Rook Wingfield to Neil James Mellen $259,000

2501 Duncan St. from John A. Mouzakis to William Matthew Webster Revocable Trust and Parks M. Webster $399,000

818 Albion Road from Everett Eynon, III and Robin B. Eynon to Herbert Weathersbee Bradley, III and Carolyn L. Bradley $467,500

1210 - 1239 King St. from Raleigh Ventures, LLC to REXVIA, LLC $175,000

1118 - 1130 King St. from Raleigh Ventures, LLC to REXVIA, LLC $175,000

6 Magnolia Glen Lane from Mark Andrew Thornton to Corrianna Rose Boucher $106,801

2824 Wilmot Avenue from Robert H. McWilliams, Jr. to Connie P. Bodiford $383,500

507 S. Waccamaw Avenue from Sue M. Campbell to Michael B. Adkins $144,500

1726 Pinewood Drive from Joseph L. Case and Kimberly M. Case to Sheldon A. Ressler and Elizabeth B. Ressler $299,750

805 Kilbourne Road from Daniel P. Bouknight and Anna Lee Bouknight to Heather C. Presnal $957,500

3429 Moss Avenue from Carolyn M. Cromer to Allen Solomons and Tracy Solomons $249,900

1002 Adeline Drive from Tony E. Hawkins and Deborah L. Hawkins to Indigo Properties of Columbia, LLC $1,006,000

29206





34 Katherine Park Court from Brett H. Woodis and Erin M. Woodis to Elizabeth Vardell Wells $470,000

17 Cedarwood Lane from Shirley H. Lowman and Deborah E. Blair to Reed Renovations & Design, LLC $485,000

6137 Eastshore Road from William Willson Powell RTA to Julie J. Moose and John David Moose $695,000

4805 Briarfield Road from William J. Deemer to Ryan P. Bessinger $189,000

4511 Pineridge Road from Elizabeth J. Kyzer Revocable Living Trust to R.T.S. Development, LLC $100,000

29209





652 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Andrew J. LaPointe $148,517

1160 Coatesdale Road from Anastacio T. Salvador to Lauren Golden $165,000

5 Lavington Court from Rebecca Smith Hill and James Hill to Christopher William-George Hance $249,000

25 Twin Oaks Circle from Debra Roberts to Dyana McCracken-Dicker $135,000

148 Fair Hills Loop from Kristen Patrick to Debra E. Gill $158,000

225 Windsor Trace Drive from Maria V. Giomi n/k/a Maria Giomi Rodillo to HP Rentals, LLC $129,690

156 Emerald Lake Drive from Roger White and Christina Marie White Jones to Donald Leroy Rehm and Leona C. Dally Rehm $170,000

112 Amelia Forest Lane from Gurpreet Maur and Vimaljit Maur to Neal Kolnik $143,000

3102 Rawlinson Road from George M. Revocable Trust and George M. Krausz to David Krausz $615,000

29210





441 Regency Park Drive from Toni L. O’Neal f/k/a Toni L Bell to Willie A. Bryant $107,000

29212





42 Haven Ridge Court from NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. to Sephorah Beukenboom $176,000

2007 Cedarbrook Court from Douglas A. Smith and Sally E. Smith to Dorothy D. Logan $230,000

119 Highland Creek Lane from Charles Allan Pruette, Emma W. Pruette and Karen Pruette f/k/a Karen Pruette-Fagan to Jeffery C. Graham and Ashley Graham $161,250

29223





401 Running Fox Road W. from Holly L. Kyle to Dorothy M. Robinson $289,500

1732 Glenwood Road from Estate of Brenda Price Brown to Victor Montgomery $122,100

91 Old Still Road from James M. Egglezos and Mary S. Egglezos to Joshua J. Landreman and Patricia A. Landreman $306,000

29229





107 Donau Drive from Donna M. Franklin to Tracy Yvette Carn $135,000

952 Centennial Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Cecilia G. Griffin $294,900

976 Centennial Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sean S. Rowin and Autumn Michelle Rowin $288,193

34 Rosemary Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jonathan Blanding, Jr. $310,500

207 Oak Manor Drive from Elisabeth Luck f/k/a Elisabeth G. Fisher to Teresa Dukes $146,000

828 Parnell Court from George Gomez and Galina Safronova to Glen S. Parker, Jr. and Zalika O. Parker $166,000

702 Brannigan Lane from Monica J. Dixon to Kirk R. Guthaus $195,000

304 Bally Bunion Lane from Pegasus Property Management, LLC to Ulysesses Caldwell $193,000

37 Lee Ridge Court from Wanda D. Silver to Ruzanna L. Tross a/k/a Rozanna Leigh Barber $170,000

719 McNamara Lane from St. Clair Corbin and Mary A. Corbin to Lemuel Darby $164,000

204 Kingston Trace Road from Stanley Booker to James Maroney and Donna Jean Maroney $178,500

100 Petworth Drive from Wendy Rowlett Jennings f/k/a Wendy Rowlett to Matthew N. Johnson and Whitney D. Foster $157,500

224 Ansonboorough Road from James N. Tompkins and Bryna B. Tompkins to Allan S. Brock and Jennifer Burbank Brock $316,500

615 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Symathia D. Smith $205,000

821 Centennial Drive from Patrick M. Gilchrist and Karen Marie Gilchrist to HP South Carolina I, LLC $277,000

231 Longtown Place Drive from Lucile A. Clark and Raymond E. Clark to Imran Khan and Samiya Begum $240,000

Lexington County

29006





6206 Fairview Road from Department of Veterans Affairs to Lester N. Worthy $104,640

29033





1102 Pine St. from Kaitlin N. Giblin to Judith Leigh Myers $126,000

107 N. Eden Drive from Mary Beth Huff Hill to Miles J. Fisher $136,000

716 Karlaney Avenue from Paulina Gomez to Courtney Floyd $132,000

1506 Hazel St. from Vanda Jennings, Beverly Knight and Miranda Birchmore to Jennifer M. Quinn and Kenneth J. Alexander $100,000

29036





422 Quiet Pines Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Tammy Aube and Duane Aube $475,000

12 Clay Court from Michelle M. Smith to Brian G. Nickerson and Margaret A. Nickerson $465,000

213 Saint Charles Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Amber L. Arriola and Jebraun H. English $217,180

215 Dutchman Shores Circle from H.R. Worthy, Jr. to SFR3, LLC $203,500

525 Turkey Pointe Lane from Cindy Heintz to Michael C. Infantino and Mary E. Turenne $145,000

155 Indian Cove Road from Wilma L. Lutz to Janet L. Roberts and David Gregory Crump $270,000

111 Highgate Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Catherine M. Stewart $310,484

205 Wessinger Farms Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Catherine M. Stewart $230,160

418 Quiet Pines Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Alexander Ryan Zessin $570,000

147 Bogater Road from James Michael Peebles to Jana R. Sherer and Richard E. Sherer $325,000

933 Isle Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to James T. Fuller and Brenda H. Fuller $258,337

329 Eagle Pointe Drive from Equity Trust Company, Custodian FBO, Keith Sims, IRA to James Lee Price and Anne Koon Price $190,000

405 Eagle Claw Court from Leroy D. Brooks and Kandius M. Brooks to Ryan Frank and Shannon Frank $219,000

109 Sawyers Court from Kelvin A. Lipscomb and Kathy A. Lipscomb to Leandro L. Leon and Kellie A. Leon $236,000

537 Lever Hill Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to James A. Ruiz, Jr. and Rachel Ruiz $289,200

276 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Nathaniel Matthew Neumayer $195,000

29053





166 Cranbrook Court from Andra D. Minus to Christy T. Felder $156,300

112 McInnis Court from Emily Ann Guertin to Dashawn Terell Johnson $125,500

161 Cranbrook Court from Patricia Suite to Shaunastee B. Johnson $125,000

29054





336 Shore Road from Joseph R. Parker, Jr. and Heather D. Parker to Susan Griffin Boswell and David O’dell Schnell $392,500

151 Rocky Meadow Drive from Matthew Dennis Warrick and Diane Kay Warrick to David Edward Reynolds and Melonie L. Reynolds $400,000

29063





115 Three Oak Lane from Chapin Area Holdings, LLC to Perry G. Linn $105,000

61 Deland Court from MTGLQ Investors, L.P. to Collin George $102,100

121 Cove View Drive from Regatta on Lake Murray, LLC to Lauren M. Metts Revocable Trust $575,000

7478 Carlisle St. from Ashley B. Amick and Robin T. Amick to J. Gregory Studemeyer and Wanda Munn Studemeyer $135,000

116 Tuscany Court from Whitney N. Livingston to Melvin Mejia $121,000

29070





308 Bush Clover Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Landon S. Hinson $188,525

328 Bush Clover Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Douglas A. Ramp and Taylor C. Ramp $198,226

430 N. Lee St. from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Bryan S. Hall and Stephanie L. Hall $179,900

122 S. East Avenue from Brandon S. Jordan and Heather H. Jordan to Cameron S. Bowles, Robert W. Bowles and Brooke Aull $146,000

139 Harvest Moon Drive from Nancy B. Shull Trust to William Schmidt and Nora Schmidt $280,000

29072





1016 Davidson Road from Christopher R. Sample and Kathryn Rogers Sample to Frank B. Miley and Theresa B. Miley $770,000

104 Andover Court from Nancy J. Simms and Jeremiah E. Simms to Sharon M. O’Connor $109,850

311 River Club Road from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Ryan Restivo $383,455

218 White Oleander Drive from Kevin Ensinger to Matthew G. Lenhardt and Leslie A. Lenhardt $319,900

115 Cabot Bay Drive from Adam Bedenbaugh to Joshua Glenn Loftin $115,000

230 Frye Road from Christopher M. McCorkle and Stacy B. McCorkle to John Ford Withers and Lee F. Withers $249,900

251 Nehemiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Olivia L. Garcia $182,869

174 Foxworth Drive from Selim Son and Seongmo Hwang to Carl M. Cooper and Vickie T. Cooper $258,000

5551 Sunset Boulevard from Professional Resource Development, Inc. to H.A.M. Holdings, LLC $1,640,000

349 Richmond Farm Circle from Cameron S. Bowles and Robert W. Bowles to Taylor Guy Durrell $142,500

180 Marissa Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Ashleigh E. VanBerkum $208,189

253 Platinum Drive from Town of Lexington to Marcus L. Miller and Ann S. Miller $454,850

205 Spring Frost Drive from Tibua C. Rucker to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $121,000

417 Libby Lane from Kayla R. Porth to Samuel K. Davis $135,000

156 Longshadow Drive from Chloe M. Hardy to Nicholas Chinner $138,500

334 Coldwater Crossing from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Curtis Carter and Misty Autumn Carter $357,639

111 Honeybee Court from Carol A. Coffman to Stephen A. Deyo, Jr. and Charissa C. Deyo $390,000

112 Sturton Drive from Estate of Louise B. Hite to Frank F. Patella and Kathleen Patella $146,900

137 Coventry Lake Drive from William H. Thompson, Jr. and Robin M. Thompson to Chase M. Reeder $145,000

105 Bryars Court from Rachel Buchanan and Mathew Buchanan to Myers W. Fowler and Kaitlin N. Fowler $220,000

120 Jane Lane from Douglas G. Frick and Judy S. Frick to Phillip B. Mathias, Jr. and Lana P. Mathias $124,000

229 Ivy Hill Court from Christopher S. Mendenhall, April M. Mendenhall and Mary Susan Mendenhall to Tyler Thomas Cates and Molly Lyn Cates $191,000

509 Creek Side Lane from Richard A. Clark and Carol E. Clark to Ashley Edwards $194,000

125 Circleview Drive from Ronald E. McDaniel and Cynthia D. McDaniel to Jason Leigh Bowling and Sarah Beth Bowling $310,000

33 Tall Palmetto Lane from Thomas M. Johnston and Deborah M. Johnston to Gavan C. Rikard and Leigh Ann Rikard $120,900

104 Spillway Boulevard from Walton H. Nash to Jerry Gonzalez $258,000

323 Geer Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Claude D. Spurlock, IV and Julie A. Spurlock $289,990

173 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to J.F. Windley, LLC $250,000

216 Power Point Lane from Brent Hampton Caughman to Pascal W. Pitts $500,000

301 Buckthorne Drive from Justin Hitt to Pascal Walter Pitts $194,750

345 Bonhomme Court from Herbert Stefan Mossauer and Shu Chun Tsai to Justin J. Vogelsang and Leah Andren $178,900

271 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Richard Stephen Toman and Penny I. Toman $334,316

635 Amicks Ferry Road from Shorebreeze Properties, LLC to Walton H. Nash $432,000

120 Silvercreek Drive from Judy K. Legg to SFR3, LLC $105,000

228 Longshadow Drive from Tyler Cole Caldwell and Sydney Kathryn Miller n/k/a Caldwell to Andrea Burleson $147,000

334 Charter Oak Court from Katie Spell Hambrick to Julio R. Iglesias and Chelsea B. Harms $171,000

404 Creekside Lane from Mark W. Phillips, Jr. and Kristina R. Phillips to Shawn Crews and Haley Crews $123,750

548 Blue Lake Drive from Ronny J. Marmol and Elizabeth O. Marmol to Pharaoh B. Frazier and Donyale D. Frazier $124,500

705 Mallard Lakes Drive from Sunae Hwang to Mabel M. Butler $198,500

108 Lake Murray Court from Pascal W. Pitts to Heather McGinnis Currier and Steven James Currier $1,706,250

104 Lunsford Lane from Elkhorn Properties, LLC to Barbara A. Tackett and Beth A. Tackett $160,000

232 Peach Hill Drive from Daniel L. Jones and Beverly Jones to Dennis D. Riehle and Jayme A. Riehle $214,000

140 Mill House Lane from Roger Hanna and Traci Hanna to Cynthia Leigh Malphrus and William Eddie Malphrus $255,000

408 Dupre Mill Road from Hayes P. Holland to Nicholas Caughman, Charles Caughman and Mary Caughman $131,500

107 Drooping Leaf Drive from Julie Bassett and Adam Bassett to Daniel A. Faria, Sr. and Laura E. Faria $190,000

301 Pond View Lane from George W. Goss and Elizabeth R. Goss to Jesse P. Cromer and Melanie F. Cromer $363,000

258 Waterstone Drive from Mary Fran Hodges to Paul A. Butsavage and Laura A. Butsavage $390,000

420 Plantation Drive from Richard E. Fray and Leah D. Fray to Jonathan B. Cook and Jennifer L. Cook $229,900

911 Battenkill Court from Ashley A. Hipp to Anna Y. Lim-Kates and Patrick Kates $663,000

119 Canting Way from Janet Kos and Richard Kos to Wiley Green and Jackie Green $218,500

543 Treehouse Lane from JJ&Z Builders, LLC to Clarence Oliver Nichols $277,900

251 Luna Trail from Bradley C. Cox to Judy P. Risinger $179,000

141 Tolbert St. from Aziz Mohiudedin to Omar H. Mohiuddin $182,500

409 Wise Ferry Road from Thomas Lee Daly and Carlin Sue Daly to Richard E. Fray and Leah D. Fray $288,500

636 Carriage Lake Drive from James Gunter and Ginger Gunter to Joseph E. Driskell and Joseph M. Drisdell, II $320,000

131 Foxworth Drive from Judith A. Gennmill to Kyle M. DeKoning and Paulina Gomez $214,900

236 Allenbrooke Way from Vito J. Abruzzino to Real Legacy Homes, LLC $125,000

337 Bronze Drive from American Homes 4 Rent Properties Six, LLC to Jamesetta Lewis $252,500

29073





225 Mossborough Drive from Brad Autry to Robert Levin and Olivia Levin $154,900

209 Mossborough Drive from Aaron L. Neel and Jamie L. Neel to Brandon M. Kinder $162,000

816 Red Solstice Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Eric William Klatt and Tracy O’Kelly Klatt $216,000

711 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Linda K. Sease $164,900

3255 Emmanuel Church Road from Martin Lynon Eubanks and Karen K. Eubanks f/k/a Karen K. Farrell to Torrey M. Kolb and Kalicca Kolb $345,000

104 Finch Lane from Justin Bell to Gary Kohls and Barbara Kohls $158,000

442 Magnolia Tree Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kenneth L. Robbins, Jr. and Jean L. Carter $269,330

153 Farm Chase Drive from James M. Heywood and Eafyan E. Heywood to Robert B. McLain and Kimberly M. McLain $179,925

138 Eastmarch Drive from Hampton S. Caughman, Jane D. Caughman and Lisa M. Caughman to Stephanie A. Hoover $138,000

224 River Bridge Lane from Hwanjong Oh to Brian Neal and Deanna Neal $293,000

114 New Market Drive from Todd Reddick and Pamela L. Reddick to Beatrice L. Koon $144,000

828 Red Solstice Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lauren Ashley Johnson $222,399

2212 Trakand Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Christopher M. Johnson and Heather M. Johnson $165,247

437 Crescent River Road from David G. Embry and Connie B. Embry to Marvin K. Rhodan and LaShonda L. Rhodan $247,000

210 Snow Lane from Joseph E. King, III to John M. Hill $110,000

140 Pepper Harrow Lane from Debra Ann Axsmith to Larry Anderson and Gayla Isaacson $169,900

225 Garden Pond Drive from Daniel D. Schwenker and Erica Michelle Schwenker to Tamberlyn Trail $152,000

312 Cross Hill Road from Richard E. Sherer to Santee-Lynches Affordable Housing and CDC $120,000

102 Greenwich Court from Jenniffer C. DeGroat and Walter M. DeGroat to Sarah E. Holmes and Katherine A. Holmes $140,000

112 Baneberry Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Latricia M. Brooks $249,900

132 McLee Road from Alecia K. McKellar and Bart McKellar to Darrell A. Thompson $215,000

1016 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Ryan A. Kirkbride and Brandi L. Kirkbride $302,561

752 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Justin R. Bell and Ashley W. Bell $252,265

784 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Ergerton Maitland $305,955

29160





182 Graceland Court from Adam Jackson to Dianzo Dease $174,000

29169





160 Weeping Oak Lane from Jordyn Elizabeth Hardwick to Curtis Huff $164,000

1332 H Avenue from Boom SC, LLC to William V. Granger, Jr. $182,500

1605 Robin Crest Drive from Jodie C. Eish to Ruth A. Smyrl, Patricia R. Townsend and Elain E. Townsend $255,000

1001 Hulon Lane from Jessica H. Robison to Kaylee Ethridge and Timothy Ethridge $100,000

908 Natchez Trail from Jessika C. Johnson to Raymond E. Padgett $168,500

704 Blackjack Court from Philip M. Forrister to Francine Alley Dye $178,000

1133 Rutland Avenue from Matthew Todd Ashley to Taylor A. Noble $150,000

305 Timber Ridge Drive from Margit O. Giles to Katie Hambrick and Matthew Hambrick $216,000

24 Newfield Court from Thomas L. Lineberger, Jr. and Debra D. Lineberger to Kyle Alexander Fain and Rose Rao Guza $155,000

29170





122 Emanuel Creek Drive from Robert W. Green and Kelly J. Clark to Steven Charley $175,000

404 Staffordshire Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Todd Reese and Heather Reese $218,362

561 Matilda Way from Linda K. Sease to Austin R. Williams and Emily V. Williams $158,000

262 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kamika Keitt $216,589

107 Santa Ann Place from Erika Nicole Sherwin to Steven M. Keown and Alicia C. Keown $121,000

432 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Aesha A. Patel $361,202

1801 Crystal Lane from Robert I. Garrett, III and Nicole M. Garrett to Joshua Kenneth McCormick and Bailey Nicole McCormick $215,000

2702-2718 Emanuel Church Road from Christ Central Ministries, Inc. to RASP, LLC $1,275,000

3136 Woodsen Circle from Alicia A. Gibbs to Cannon R. Marchant $132,000

1218 Main St. from Richard B. Best and Shirley W. Furtick to Sirintip Jakeman $105,000

139 Turnfield Drive from Caroline Marie Geiger n/k/a Caroline G. Railey to Warren T. Halter and Annette Halter $195,000

279 Hunter’s Mill Drive from John A. Russ, II to Brittany Reid $189,900

204 Skylight Drive from Wane A. Brown and Maria Nicole Brown to Julie Anne Reed $500,000

1921 Blue Ridge Terrace from Judy P. Risinger and Darren Ronald Risinger to Troy R. Zamora and Jessica A. Victoria $152,000

229 Montclaire Circle from Erich V. Skelton to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $142,900

29172





165 Partridge Hill Drive from Carl M. Cooper and Vickie T. Cooper to Jason E. Lucas and Denise F. Lucas $189,900

509 Calcutta Drive from Amanda L. Blackwell to Kate Friddle and Ashley Hardesty $165,000

758 Lansford Bay Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Miklos J. Orosz and Elizabeth K. Orosz $175,422

29210





618 Lewisham Road from Susan M. Nelson to Reginald S. Hall $185,000

106 Tram Court from William A. Young to Daniel Cabrera Hernandez and Claudia Evan Mena Palacio $149,000

29212





127 Quill Drive from Brandon L. Mayes and Blake A. Mayes to Arthur Knight, Jr. and Gail M. Knight $200,000

744 River Road from Estate of James G. Bishop, III to Andrew Baumgartner and Margaret Baumgartner $510,000

321 Mapleview Drive from John P. Heflick, IV and April H. Heflick to Alexander K. Kennedy and Amy E. Dupont-Kennedy $190,000

268 Conrad Circle from Better Home Investors, LLC to Kimberly Hydrick Loostrom and Paul Alexander Loostrom $140,000

1008 Baffin Bay Road from Monica K. Skjold and Erik Ross Skjold to Ashley N. Kimbrel $108,010

215 Shoreline Drive from James B. Pitts and Catherine Pitts to Alan B. Jones and Constance M. Jones $150,000

266 Hillsborough Road from Ira Kelly Griffin to Joseph Collier and Susan Collier Chavis $175,000

435 Biddle Road from Jo Ann B. Abernathy to Dasheema Pearson $100,000

1824 Woodvalley Drive from Home Investment Fund V, LP to Claire F. Fanning $179,900

Kershaw County

29020





4 Pine Top Road from Catherine Creed Porter to Larry Shirey and Stephanie Shirey $337,000

93 Breeze Hill Lane from Philip Matthew Kambeitz and Charity Crisp Kambeitz to Stephen B. Marcinek and Mary D.C. Marcinek $345,000

47 Bent Tree Lane from Keith N. Beatty and Laura J. Beatty to Philip M. Kambeitz and Charity C. Kambeitz $195,000

1397 Pine Road from Sharon B. Barnett to Kevin L. Kahkola and Jennifer R. Kahkola $350,000

1908 Rowe St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Paul Stephen Krisanda, Jr. and Kelli C. Sebastine-Krisanda $186,887

0.60 acres, more or less, on Wylie Street from Jonathan F. Spivey to Neecie’s College of Barbering, LLC $175,000

29045





2097 Heath Pond Road from Jerry R. Record to Anthony M. Filosa $215,000

78 Driftwood Avenue from Estate of Kirk M. Gough to Austin Gage Colson and Hannah Colson $150,000

532 Idlewood Lane from William G. Wafer to Earl Woodrum Oldham and Karen Marie Bare-Oldham $172,000

1733 Smyrna Road from Estate of Rhunette G. Haywood to Bradly Parsons $100,000

2473 Bowen St. from Stephen Michael Briles to Jovan N. Welch and Christopher M. Welch $170,000

6 Desert Rose Court from Taylor Small and Lexa Smith to Edward F. Fitzwater and April E. Fitzwater $214,000

31 Aberdeen Way from Selina A. Chavez n/k/a Selina Ann Jones to Cierra Elaine Quinn and Kaylan Dawon Isaiah Quinn $164,000

29067





5199 Lockhart Road from Margie W. Reese to Brent Glenn $200,000

29074





2472 Darby Road from Don W. Baxley, Jr. and Karen M. Baxley to Monty John Floyd, Sr. and Wanda McLean Floyd $269,000

2451 McWhirter Lane from Thomas A. Lindenmayer and Laura M. Lindenmayer to Jonathan Allan Easley $355,000

29078





5 Training Track Drive from Joel W. Steele to Joshua Scott Huffstetler and Melissa Jean Huffstetler $200,000

1148 Ridgeway Road from Darrell W. Kindle, Jr. and Nancy E. Kindle to Christopher Tower and Misty Tower $276,035

783 Highway One S. from S. Sherrill Williams to Jason Akshar $190,000

1148 Ridgeway Road from Victoria L. Lail and Obie S. Lail to William Hardin and Melody Hardin $258,500

110 Remington Drive from Jeffrey L. Barnett, Jr. and Erica S. Barnett to Patrick John Henry Whaley and Amanda Marie Whaley $213,500

1074 Pepper Ridge Drive from Steven E. Bledsoe and Patricia A. Bledsoe to Michael A. Krappitz and June E. Krappitz $261,000

12 Race Stable Court from Jean Paul Villanea-Gutierrez and Evelin Ramirez to Shaun C. Mullock $202,000