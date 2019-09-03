Lexington County man killed walking across road, coroner says

10 tips for pedestrians to stay out of harm’s way in an automotive world It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely.

A South Carolina man was killed Saturday when he was hit by a car as he attempted to cross a Midlands road, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said.

The pedestrian was identified as Robbie Lee Grimsley, Coroner Margaret Fisher said Tuesday in a news release.

The 60-year-old West Columbia resident was hit by a vehicle at about 2:30 a.m., according to the release.

Grimsley died in the 1900 block of Platt Springs Road from the injuries he suffered in the collision, Fisher said.

That is near the intersection of Williams Street in a busy area of West Columbia.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Grimsley was not injured in the collision and stopped to help, according to the news release.

Information on possible criminal charges was not available, but Grimsley’s death is still being investigated by the West Columbia Police Department.