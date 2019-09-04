Local
North Main Street building sells for $550,000
Communities around Lake Murray continue to grow
A North Main Street building has sold for $550,000.
Noma Revival, LLC sold the 7,057-square-foot building at 2510 Main St. to 2510 North Main Street, LLC. The building sits on a 29,088 square foot lot, according to the commercial real estate website Loopnet.
That area of North Main Street, which divides Elmwood Park and Cottontown is presently undergoing a renaissance, with new restaurants, coffee shops and other retail moving in.
Here are the rest of the property transfers for the week:
Top Five Richland County
116 Bunch Lane 29061 from Avtex Partners XXVII, LLC to Oaks Country Club Apartments, LLC $1,740,000
1520 Laurel St. 29201 from Prisma Health-Midlands f/k/a Palmetto Heath to First Church of Christ Scientist $750,000
4206 Woodleigh Road 29206 from Mary K. Strasburger Trust to David Kyle Strasburger and Claire Riley Strasburger $560,000
2510 Main St. 29201 from Noma Revival, LLC to 2510 North Main Street, LLC $550,000
4737 Quail Lane 29206 from John J. Sullivan and Susan P. Sullivan to Sean Sullivan and Caroline Sullivan $535,000
Top Five Lexington County
216 Bonuck Road 29063 from Revera T. Wayburn Trust and Richard Wayburn Marital non-Q-Tip Trust FBO Revera T. Wayburn to Hurtado Properties, LLC $1,400,000
168 Pebblebranch Drive 29036 from Bryan E. Barnette to Brandon Herdrick $1,015,000
143 Yachting Circle 29072 from Robert G. Olds and Irene L. Olds to Corey Williamson and Tera Williamson $944,900
1362 Camping Road 29054 from Robert T. Haselden, Jr. and Elizabeth M. Haselden to Carl B. Beckmann, Jr. and Elizabeth B. Beckmann $860,000
1174 Lake Murray Boulevard 29063 from Niansh, LLC to Shivshakti 1920, LLC $600,000
Top Five Kershaw County
1424 Lake Road 29130 from David T. Miles and Melissa J. Miles to Russell Clemson Cobb $1,070,000
2480 Lake Road 29130 from Bryan Hilferty and Shawna Hilferty to Garrett C. Kent $410,000
1504 Buck Hill Landing Road 29130 from Adam H. Roberson and Margaret W. Roberson to Michael D. Covington $382,500
57 Moore Gate Drive 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Craig L. Olszyk and Tina K. Olszyk $351,616
1120 Nick Watts Road 29078 from Jerry D. Jennings and Angela Jennings to John Paul Helgesen and Tonya Jill Helgesen $344,000
Richland County
29016
461 Fairford Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Cynthia Signore $255,370
642 Longhollow Drive from Midlands Real Estate Investments, LLC to Scott Saunders and Shelby Saunders $158,000
543 Long Pine Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Tylecia R. Westbrook and Daborn G. Westbrook $278,504
205 Longcreek Plantation Drive from Deidre A. King-Shepard to Steven Seigler and Amber Seigler $330,000
3 Wading Bird Loop from John Curtis Miller and Mary Elizabeth King to Megan Nagle $306,000
112 Bent Oak Trail from Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc. to Amanda Evans $118,650
11 Dennis Lane from John T. Cogan and Dale L. Cogan to James Ryder and Maritza M. Ryder $449,000
217 Clamp Road from MLA Real Estate, LLC to William M. McRee and Christie K. McRee $228,000
335 Quiet Creek Road from Terry Hill a/k/a Terry L. Hill and Debra Hill to Angela LaPearl Edmonds and Sandy Angelo McNeil, Jr. $220,000
114 Pineview Church Road from Susan S. Novellino to Burt Browder and Kristina Browder $260,000
645 Kennington Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Betty A. Adams $217,000
254 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to John Henry McDonald, II and Brenda T. McDonald $253,121
6 W. Wessex Way from Nora Martin to Jason Pickelsimer and Laurie Pickelsimer $265,000
149 Windfall Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Marcia Brown Raglin $212,730
1 Dawson Pond Court from Charity Lynn Sullivan to Donovan V. Mungo-Kelly and Mary Elaine Mungo-Kelly $138,000
216 Muirfield Court E. from Daniel C. Ferreira and Kendra K. Ferreira to Rachel C. Peterson and Glenda S. Berrey $175,000
66 Roundtree Road from Reginald Dalton and Donna Dalton to Ameer Bernard Bagley $294,900
29036
216 Massey Circle from Christopher M. Walden to Susan J. Christiano $305,000
1012 Portrait Hill Drive from Leonard Jay Chilton and Letitia D. Chilton to Hamid Abdulhussien Hasan, Sr. and Afrah A. Kadhim $342,500
578 Eagles Rest Drive from Jeffrey I. Arnold and Amy D. Arnold to Bryan Edward Barnette $332,721
529 Everton Drive from John M. Lawson to John R. Branham and Jordan R. Branham $264,000
552 Everton Drive from Justin A. King and Carolyn C. King to Trista Simons and Riccardo M. Simons $269,000
598 Eagles Rest Drive from Jay A. Norwoode and Tatum Nichole Norwood to Nicole Sevena Colon and Michelle Kirkland Colon $362,000
29044
W/S Willie Wilson Road from Linda Childers a/k/a Linda Childers Sykes to Russell Reed Dunbar $205,019
29045
309 Lacecap Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Dwayne Lazenby $294,616
1149 Coopers Ridge Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Lakisha Dale-Session $205,296
133 Cherokee Ridge Drive from Rex Thompson Builders, Inc. to Patrick D. Halota $235,000
212 Windwood Drive from Michael A. Hedrick and Mary E. Hedrick to Franetta L. Dinkins $175,000
609 Jacobs Mill Pond Road from Ailene S. Humphries to Terri P. Inmon and Steven P. Inmon $399,900
29061
1211 Blue Johnson Road from Gina Heinecke to Gail A. Rodriguez and Anita K. Rodriguez $106,000
116 Bunch Lane from Avtex Partners XXVII, LLC to Oaks Country Club Apartments, LLC $1,740,000
212 Saskatoon Drive from CAN Construction Company, Inc. and Kevin Bradley Newman, Jr. to Faith A. Lakin $155,000
29063
3 Kings Creek Court from Michael Anthony Hayes and Jennifer Lynn Hayes to Kenneth G. Hanna and Sharon L. Hanna $195,000
116 Cove Court from Ehab Gabr and Hodsa Osama Sallam to Jennifer L. Saunders and Matthew Saunders $249,500
337 Poets Walk from Jose A. Samperio and Elizabeth D. Samperio to James Steven Coffin and Olivia Darlene Coffin $247,000
413 Parlock Road from Estate of Clyde Rennison to Alecia Harrison $149,000
217 Rushing Wind Drive from Patricia Patrick a/k/a Patricia K. Patrick to Sadie N. Aldrich $161,800
4 Amberview Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Simone Cornelia Cuttino and Walter Edward Cuttino $334,540
1232 Friarsgate Boulevard from Jeffrey L. Purcell to Julius Smith and Bianca Pressley $190,000
212 Riverwalk Way from Daniel E. Mastrangelo, Sandra L. Mastrangelo and Tricia A. Jolin to Sadia Rafi and Rafi Jamaluddin $120,000
336 London Pride Road from Chad R. Russell and Heather P. Russell to Conrex ML SMA 2019-01 Operating Company, LLC $110,000
116 Knights Hill from Andrew N. Centella and Heather Centella to Ricky Jackson and Marcelina Jackson $159,900
325 Glen Arbor Loop from Brian M. Phillips and M. Noelle Phillips to Heather C. Cole $176,000
240 Glen Arbor Loop from Cameron T. Shirey and Lindsay Shirey f/k/a Lindsay Baird to Michael J. Lanasa, Sr. $161,000
213 Caddis Creek Road from Eric G. Wolf and Lauren M. Wolf to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $130,000
109 Wateroak Drive from Allison L. McLoughlin n/k/a Allison Judkins to Kailen Gordon $110,000
320 Amberwood Circle from Christopher Etheredge and Malissa Wilson to Richard S. Zureich and Kimberly B. Zureich $210,000
207 Caddis Creek from John R. Christensen to Kierra Jones Walker and Atari Walker $130,000
8 Short Pine Court from Hammond Living Trust to William A. Nobles, III $125,000
103 Wenlock Circle from Iftikhar Khan to Kyle W. Thurman and Ashley N. Thurman $169,900
516 Whitewater Drive from Renee Richardson to Larry L. Stout and Deborah A. Stackhouse $168,000
29078
2255 Screaming Eagle Road from Department of Veterans Affairs to Andrew Johnson $168,900
29201
3453 Earlewood Drive from Michael Sheehan to Victoria N. Guzzardo $150,000
1829 Senate St., Unit 11-B from Kathryn Wannamaker London to Dan C. Vismor, Jr. and Barbara H. Vismor $312,000
1829 Senate St., Apt. 17-A from Dan C. Vismor, Jr. to Deby Stinson $430,000
1319 Dover St. from M.E. Crum a/k/a M. Elizabeth Crum a/k/a Elizabeth Crumm and James H. Byrum a/k/a James H. Byrum, Jr. to EMH-REI 1, LLC $147,000
1600 Park Circle, #418 from Dawn B. Anderson and Joseph T. Anderson to Brianna Yvonne Gorman and Ceaser Gorman, III $100,000
1609 Blossom St. from Walter W. Roth, III to 1609, LLC $125,000
1716 Wayne St. from Valente Properties, LLC to Catherine Ave Kopiec and John Douglas Leatherwood $390,000
2510 Main St. from Noma Revival, LLC to 2510 North Main Street, LLC $550,000
1520 Laurel St. from Prisma Health-Midlands f/k/a Palmetto Heath to First Church of Christ Scientist $750,000
1829 Senate St., Unit 15-E from Betty B. Olsen to Peter A. Townsley and Leigh M. Townsley $215,000
300 Heyward St. from Amy C. Sbardella to PMC Columbia Bungalows, LLC $132,500
601 Main St., Unit 325 from Percy A. Mack to Christopher B. Pool and Haley M. Poole $245,000
29203
104 Jasmine Place from Kimberly Morant to Latisha Chestnut $134,000
348 Birchfield Drive from Evelyn Grant Williams to Karen Palmer Scott $190,000
63 Blanchelle Court from Jason L. Roberts to Al T. Keitt $144,500
4214 Williamsburg Drive from Antonio R. Hatten to Melvia C. Bowman and Victor A. Bowman $105,000
29204
4208 Verner St. from Arnold Beltline, LLC to Kristy Leigh Hatem $135,000
2511 Treeside Drive from Michelle B. Brown f/k/a Michelle B. Waage to Brenda J. Roseborough $169,000
1718 Madison Road, Unit 14 from Nancy Lynn McClure Law to Vincent J. Degenhart and Denise J. Degenhart $145,500
16 Quinine Hill from Phil Muhlenkamp and Laura Nolting to Aliene S. Humphries $304,900
3020 Trenholm Road, Unit 3A from Debra Dunlop Seale, Karen Dunlop McMullen and Kenneth Edward Dunlop to Martha G. Justice $235,000
29205
1620 Heyward St. from Tarp Investments, LLC to Luis Felipe Saenz Munoz and Rebekah Niblock $300,000
1019 Suber St. from William Scott Sikes to Jake D. Smith $177,000
705 Maple St., Unit D-103 from Joseph C. Palen to Carol Phillips Marshall and Donald Bruce Marshall $176,000
803 Howard St. from James P. Courson to Timothy G. Quinn, Jr. $141,000
3906 Capers Avenue from Mackenzie M. Royalty to Alexander Goff $142,900
223 Sloan St. from Sandlapper Wales Garden Rentals, LLC to Christopher B. Richards and Rachel Richards $350,000
3304-3306 Blossom St. from Katherine L. Harris to John W. Owen, III $259,000
3317 Cannon St. from Michelle L. Hunt and Gregory J. Gay to Alva G. Kelly $264,000
29206
4633 Sylvan Drive from Phyllis A. Clements to Think Campbell Properties, LLC $172,500
6412 Grosse Point Drive from Donald R. Miles, Jr. and Treva M. Miles to Jason Russell Norelli and Theresa Marie Norelli $180,000
507 N. Trenholm Road from John R. Brown and Bettina B. Brown to Heidi Elizabeth Wilson $200,000
5635 Pinebranch Road from Bowen Hipp Investments, LLC to Walter Krantz and Katharine Krantz $215,000
4397 Converse Road from Margaret A. Bauknight Trust to Levona Page $385,000
163 Arcadia Springs Circle from Estate of Ruth Fowles Rush to Nydia Enid Sanabria Mejias and Davey Vega $130,000
4737 Quail Lane from John J. Sullivan and Susan P. Sullivan to Sean Sullivan and Caroline Sullivan $535,000
4206 Woodleigh Road from Mary K. Strasburger Trust to David Kyle Strasburger and Claire Riley Strasburger $560,000
6529 Sandale Drive from John Brayton Roys and Cathryn Broderhausen Roys to Amber Blythe Lanier and Connie H. Lanier $225,000
29209
361 Eastfair Drive from Carolyn L. Key to Kendra Thompson $144,000
5 Shadow Creek Court from Thomas Brent Kaufman and Courtney Bagley to Emma Davis $117,500
624 Scribes Lane from NVR, Inc. to Bianca Simone Robinson and Kevin Alexander Curry $180,490
4051 Sandwood Drive from Frederick J. Smith and Rita Smith to Clifford Leonard, Jr. Trust for Real Estate $192,500
136 Fair Hills Loop from Stacia L. Bell n/k/a Stacia B. Hickey to Mark Anthony Hernandez $158,360
104 Rosebank Drive from Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 a/k/a Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1, Mortgage-Backed Securities 2011-1 to Clay D. Campbell $148,111
180 Cottage Lake Way from Loray Thompson to Felicia J. Davis $128,000
425 Guard Tower Lane from Austin D. Walder to Theresa Simonelli and Michael Christopher Simonelli $151,500
75 Hamptonwood Way from The Bank of New York McIlon f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor in interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, J.A. as Trustee for NovaStar Mortgage Funding Trust, Series 2005-3, NovaStar Home Equity Loan Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2005-3 to Jason R. Cameron $167,038
6143 Rutledge Hill Road from Effie May Phillips Trust and Thomas Frederick Bruce Phillips Trust to William Willson Powell RTA $432,000
64 Hamptonwood Way from June H. Greenlaw f/k/a June B. Headley and Thomas Jeffrey Greenlaw to Cara M. Gardner and Brian C. Cowley $259,500
352 Council Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Long Jiang and Ming Fu Jiang $211,945
168 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to Hector D. Ramirez-Sacarello $178,490
645 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Natalie J. Buckley $153,414
404 Eastfair Drive from Yolanda E. Mason to Silfrany Rafael Ovalles Estrella $151,900
12 Braiden Manor Road from Laurence Christian to Log Cabin Enterprises, Inc. $135,000
29210
609 Piney Grove Road from Michael Drayton Rentals, LLC to Ramiro Briones and Sabina Banuelo Briones $167,000
2227 Rolling Hills Road from Kristina E. Williams to Barbara Lynne Gray $118,000
1015 Glencroft Drive from Ken Meissner to Bernard Roach $120,000
29223
1208 Bradford Ridge Lane from Bradley L. Richardson and Elizabeth K. Richardson to Marilyn Francis $124,000
7813 Crestbrook Road from Danielle R. Nesbitt and Jenna C. Wallace to Eileen Cannon-Hailey $180,000
148 Cane Brake Drive from Aaron Bartfield to Emery Alexander Glover and Ashley Few Glover $160,000
145 Gate Post Lane from LaQuisha Chester to Pamela Victoria Minott $113,000
312 Running Fox Road from David E. Arbogast and Angela K. Arbogast to Roberto G. Di Mauro and Cristina Di Masuro $300,000
1275 Rabon Pond Drive from Damon Officer to Margaret A. Stanley $175,000
3101 Percival Road from The Meeting Place Church f/k/a New Campernaum Church Ministries, Inc. and Grace Fellowship Church of Columbia to Grace Fellowship Church of Columbia $425,000
128 Gale River Road from Olivier Vanderstraeten to Anne Parrish $137,000
225 Squire Road from Stone Bridge Solutions, LLC to James H. Diffily, Jr. $124,900
137 Summer Side Circle from Brenda R. Harris and Milford J. Harris to Michael Anthony Kelty and Marilyn B. Kelty $178,585
12 Upper Pond Road from Estate of Robert G. Tunell to Davis D. McNeice and Delacie E. McNeice $335,500
120 Spring Valley Court from Gregory J. Evans and Jane K. Evans to John T. Cogan and Dale L. Cogan $355,000
29 Dove Park Circle from Theresa Simonelli to Charlotte Smith $169,900
197 Berry Tree Lane from Patricia Kenney to Robert Jeffrey Brown and Deborah C. Brown $285,000
153 Berry Tree Lane from Eliot M. Schneider and Augusta H. Schneider to Theodore F. Augustine and Suzanne Augustine $290,000
3056 Kilkee Circle from Estate of Elizabeth Cantey Perry to MacArthur Day $136,500
989 Yarrow Lane from Nicole Renaud to Rashawn T. Williams and Lauren Williams $190,000
17 Apple Tree Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Betty A. Adams $179,000
155 Manzanita Lane from Stephen R. Matthews to Lawrence A. Singh $215,000
20 Apple Tree Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Alfonzo Pierce and Angel Pierce $174,000
208 Great North Road from William J. Fleming and Wynn A. Fleming to Dyora Bryant $143,000
229 West Springs Road from Jonathan Foster to Tiffiney Potter and William W. Potter $265,000
108 Polo Hill Road from Ashley A. Benton n/k/a Ashley A. Bird to Sonita D. Edwards $205,000
141 Branch Hill Lane from J. Carter Investments and Holdings, LLC to Jonathan Camacho and Erin Camacho $225,000
29229
1161 Landon Place Drive from Sherman Morris and Rita Morris to Alphonso G. Anderson $265,000
117 Rivendale Drive from Joel C. Stanfield to Kenneth J. Stover $180,000
308 Laurel Rise Lane from Jose A. Colon and Cindy A. Colon to Reji John Plamkottathil $263,500
128 Long Ridge Drive from Gerald Wilson Coughenour to Michael G. Koumas and Mikayla Atkinson $164,000
104 Tortoise Trail from David S. McNeice and Delacie E. McNeice to Christina A. Clay and Andrew Smith $199,000
105 Oleander Mill Way from Aaron Bartfield to Shakwana K. Woodard $160,500
409 Dahoon Drive from Adnan A. Kassim a/k/a Adnan A. Kassem to Jacqueline M. Alford $146,500
106 Waterville Drive from Clifford John Williams to KeeEddie Frank Keel, Jr. $200,000
15 Barony Place Circle from Linda T. Hershey and Carroll E. Hershey to Lori L. Giordano $220,000
2 Hunters Pond Drive from Jeffery F. Rimmer to Larry G. Bounds and Helen R. Bounds $235,000
44 Bluebead Court from Stacie S. Brown to Rachel M. Hayes $149,900
416 Oak Manor Drive from Vergial T. Davis to Michelle A. Coe $134,500
512 Rexton Court from Robert L. Helton to Mark A. Apostolos $115,000
213 Wild Olive Drive from Heath Honeycutt to Brandon T. Blejski and Katelyn M. Papura $130,000
109 Baysdale Drive from Chelsea L. Breeden to Tamala M. Hammond $155,000
216 Hardwood Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to John V. Trapp $155,000
109 Antler Way from Lidilia M. Amadorflores to Mark C. Pinckney and Antoinette M. Pinckney $119,900
3 Night Heron Court from Valerie M. Christy to Jackie B. McCants $118,000
13 Brushwood Court from Takenori Yara to Marilyn Bishop Dozier $122,000
18 Stagbriar Court from Jake L. Rivers, Jr. and Shemika A. Rivers to Savannah Adams $178,900
24 Dovecreek from Virgil Balaban and Ruxondra L. Balaban a/k/a Ruxandra L. Balaban to Jean Oscar $173,500
2 Woodlands Ridge Lane from Debra Denise Wilson to Daniel Schneider $164,000
905 Centennial Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Amilcar Enrique Maytorga and Alba N. Mayorga $320,227
5 Arnold Palmer Court from Herman Washington and Margaret R. Washington to Joon Choel Lee $192,000
101 Inlet Way from Evan Michael Dunbar and Colleen Elizabeth Dunbar to Robert Brendan Mattingly and Desiree Linda Mattingly $340,000
966 Centennial Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Alvin R. Hatcher $259,933
346 Pinnacle Ridge Drive from Peter Aleria and Quila Aleria to Daniel Omar Cruz $213,000
Lexington County
29006
290 Bates St. from Kenneth D. Long to David Hensley $135,000
29033
1234 Oakland Avenue from Jalisco Properties, LLC to David Joseph Weatherly $144,900
920 Karlaney Avenue from Elite Builders and Remodeling, LLC to Gabriel J. Thorne $272,000
118 Rossmore Drive from Tammara L. Landry to Austin L. Henderson and Kristin Henderson $235,000
1538 Granby Road from Mark W. Gardner and Donna R. Gardner to Jason L. Gardner $104,000
29036
218 Eagle Pointe Drive from Kevin D. Hebert and Noel R. Hebert to Anthony M. Young $170,000
711 Oxenbridge Court from Dru M. Schuetterie to Kristin W. Simpson $335,000
308 Lighthouse Lane from Gary Feiner, Jr. and Jennifer Feiner to Jeanne H. Terenzi and Michaelo Terenzi, Jr. $314,000
545 Indian Fork Road from Burns Family Trust to Marc A. Tsukayama and Donna L. Tsukayama $375,000
168 Pebblebranch Drive from Bryan E. Barnette to Brandon Herdrick $1,015,000
229 Lake Estate Drive from M&D Desmarais 2011 Family Trust to Michael F. Hoffmann and Molly A. Hoffmann $241,000
138 Walkbridge Way from Bart Teal and Elizabeth Teal to Adrienne Browne Griffin $159,500
418 Bowyer Circle from MF Timberlake, LLC to Justin Thomas Pokines and Cathy Rae Pokines $125,000
1132 Pet Sites Road from Freddie B. Vaughn to Joseph Gabriel and Jennifer Gabriel $310,000
631 Amicks Ferry Road from Chase T. Angel to Cory S. Helms and Courtney A. McKeag $425,000
176 Kerry Gibbons Drive from Brett Bennett and Dana Bennett to Kevin M. Fairchild and Lisa A. Fairchild $195,000
313 Holly Key Lane from McNeill Family Trust to David F. Stodden and Robin L. Stodden $389,900
945 Chapin Road from Glenda W. Lindler and Judith W. Dominick to Chapin Road Partners, LLC $400,000
146 White Water Drive from Michael J. Gooler and Morgan S. Gooler to Christopher S. Graham and Megan W. Graham $320,000
239 Walkbridge Way from Jason Blocker and Summer Star Blocker to Kim D. Zweig $182,000
29053
408 Lawndale Drive from MSE SUB I, LLC to Justin Henry Hutto and Haley Marie Hutto $145,900
132 Daybreak Drive from Brownstone Homes, LLC to Travis Ray Amick $105,000
347 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Damien L. Johnson $176,702
29054
102 Highland Hope Lane from Joanne P. Fasnacht and Jason David Fasnacht to David M. Lewis and Emily W. Lewis $350,000
812 A C Bouknight Road and AC Bouknight Road from Sherry S. Weaver to John F. Paparella, Jr., Matthew Paparella and Kim Paparella $190,000
1113 Hayes Crossing from Owens Homes and Renovations, LLC to Garrett J. Chassereau $179,000
110 Hayride Road from Scott N. Green and Murray A. Green to Brandon R. Robbins $149,900
115 Peachtree St. from James A. Wright to Kathryn Ann Cochcroft $125,000
2805 Priceville Road from JCW Farms, LLC to Chad Elledge and Jessica Elledge $465,000
1362 Camping Road from Robert T. Haselden, Jr. and Elizabeth M. Haselden to Carl B. Beckmann, Jr. and Elizabeth B. Beckmann $860,000
1260 Shull Island Road from Walter S. Moorer, Theresa Moorer and Justin A. Moorer to Leland D. Cropper, Jr. Revocable Trust $380,000
29063
90 Chadford Road from Milton Bailey to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $129,000
216 Bonuck Road from Revera T. Wayburn Trust and Richard Wayburn Marital non-Q-Tip Trust FBO Revera T. Wayburn to Hurtado Properties, LLC $1,400,000
1174 Lake Murray Boulevard from Niansh, LLC to Shivshakti 1920, LLC $600,000
29070
718 Wildwood Road from Olivia H. Shealy and Mylissa Dawn Shealy Day to Sharon K. Alexander $262,500
305, 309, 313 and 317 Buck Smith Road from Federick J. Dorgan, Jr. to Richard John Sestito $205,000
168 Lakeshore Drive from Andrew C. Keenan and Kathryn F. Keenan to Michael W. Grigsby $340,000
114 Tucker Drive from Kelli D. Howell to John Landrus Seigler and Tiffiany Collum Seigler $202,000
29072
101 Southbrook Drive from Angel Vargas to Lavendertulip, LLC and Angel J. Vargas $180,400
145 Saddlebrooke Road from Joan W. Macleod to Fusion Real Estate Investment Group, LLC $100,000
324 Asa Rose Lane from Michael R. Peterson to Phu Bao Tran and Xuyen Tran $293,000
214 Wyndotte Court from Reid B. Price to Marcy L. Kenny $140,000
232 Bonhomme Circle from Ryan A. McGee and Cynthia A. Apple to Hung V. Nguyen and Huong Thi Lan Nguyen $170,000
149 Maxie Road from Antoine Kelly to Clint Alexander Spence and Amelia Norwood Spence $247,500
109 Saint Helena Court from Southern Traditional Homes, Inc. to Lori B. Backman $266,360
136 Coventry Lake Drive from Palmetto Servicing Company, LLC to Jacqulyn D. Hill $149,900
531 Ariel Circle from Alethea Tucker and Stephen Tucker to Joshua Michael Ross and Samantha Joann Ross $229,900
512 Harwich Court from Francisco J. Blanco-Silva and Kaitlin Blanco-Silva to Zachary Michael Fowler and Gabrielle Alexandra Fowler $285,000
126 Kleckley Lane from Day Development, LLC to Larry Suellen Diaz and Carlos Daniel Diaz $139,000
168 Breezes Drive from Michael Garrett McGuire and Megan M. McGuire to Robert L. Price, Sr. $230,000
5 Tall Palmetto Lane from Elizabeth Ashley Cirlot to Andrea B. Colt $110,000
208 Ridgecreek Drive from Christopher D. Patrick and Claiborne Patrick to Lucas Nolan Whitmire and Devyn Whitmire $229,900
319 Turners Court from Devika, LLC to Huey Shane Hurley and Karina Marie Hurley $125,000
512 Harbour Place Court from Wellon S. Hunter to Michael McGuire and Megan McGuire $280,000
118 Leaning Pine Trail from Debra Kay Kesselring, Christopher Michael Oliver and Ariann Page Oliver to Rodney M. Meeks and Heather R. Meeks $258,000
107 Rainbow Shad Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Claudia Smiley Domke $320,632
285 Poindexter Lane from Hutchinson Family Revocable Living Trust to Sarel J. Van der Westhuizen and Suzette Van der Westhuizen $326,500
214 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Deborah E. Burgess and Joseph C. Ellis $233,131
261 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Parker Clarence McMillan and Leah Jones McMillan $259,256
153 Armanda Road from Elizabeth K. Boland to Cody B. Harris and Sarah Strom Harris $175,000
124 Pine Point Drive from Franklin S. Horton to James Everett Thompson $540,000
565 Charles Court from Kyle Matthew Young and Amanda Taylor Young to Derek Hipp and Ashley Hipp $589,000
134 Mars Hill Drive from Nicole Y. Strange n/k/a Nicole Strange-Martin and Tyler Martin to Quinteria Alston and Brandon Alston $370,000
721 Council Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Vanessa Klaus $234,990
595 Hopscotch Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Damon S. Groom and Linda Renee Carr $248,900
128 Oakpointe Drive from Rodny A. Dahlgren and Melissa Dahlgren to James Tuell and Lois Tuell $155,000
119 Downstream Way from Thomas E. Griefenkamp and Geri L. Perrino to Kenneth Schlegel and Carol Schlegel $378,000
236 Autumn Stroll Court from Sean Edward Miller and Casey Nicole Miller to Brian S. Agan $165,000
420 Sterling Brook Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Nikolaus A. Reh and Crystal M. Reh $397,900
651 Park Road from Jeffery T. Cain and Stefanie G. Cain to Christopher Daniel Haas and Mary Goss Haas $188,500
234 Grey Oaks Court from Robert C. McDougald and Kirsten S. McDougald to Allison Matthews $235,000
152 Silverstone Road from Raymond E. Jimison and Sandra H. Jimison to Angela Schumpert and Franklin E. Shumpert $180,000
143 Yachting Circle from Robert G. Olds and Irene L. Olds to Corey Williamson and Tera Williamson $944,900
907 Seabrook Court from Chanda Graham Hamilton to James Glenn Mabe, Sr. and Tammy Cooper Mabe $187,500
776 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michelle Perez $161,223
515 Lightning Bug Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Laura K. Herritage and Michael Robinson $432,462
504 Saw Cheek Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to William Wayne Gray and Hollie Woodard Gray $417,287
316 Settlers Trail from Mark E. Minchew and Sarah E. Minchew to Kari Morris and James Morris $240,000
221 Golden Fluke Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kyle Schimmoeller and Theresa DeSantis $318,000
29073
329 Knotts Circle from Whitehurst Family Revocable Living Trust to William J. Sweeny and Julie L. Sweeny $185,000
406 E. Columbia Drive from Alfredo Vallejo, III a/k/a Alfred Vallejo, III and Leigh T. Vallejo to Valentin Leon $119,900
202 Snow Lane from ABA SC Investment, LLC to Matthew Aaron Crowell and Sarah Elizabeth Crowell $132,900
228 Ridge Terrace Drive from Charlotte Peterson to Jennifer Lien Phan Nguyen $150,500
227 N. Wrenwood Drive from Jackie Middleton f/k/a Jacqueline A. Lutz to Dana Tolen $140,000
417 Riglaw Circle from Kelly Marie Mountzouros and Alex J. Mountzouros to Courtney V. Pollock $190,000
1970 Old Orangeburg Road from Denise Arlene Marshalleck-Smith and Karl Dalmain Smith to David Cameron Woofter $294,000
914 Tanreall Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Camilla K. Campbell $221,649
105 Arkhaven Court from David Gross to Tania Mitchell and Brett Mitchell $220,000
834 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Nikita S. Maigur, Samuel S. Maigur and Varsha S. Maigur $153,122
804 Red Solstice Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nicholas Vincent $223,389
756 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jonathon Allen and Lucretia Allen $208,908
262 Melann Pass from Jeffrey Scott Broadwell and Cortney Hope Broadwell to Frederick J. Walker and Emma B. Walker $194,000
129 Tennis View Court from Jeffrey S. Coleman to Corey E. Manis $132,000
109 Penny Lane from Martin Hunter Properties, LLC to Alyssa Franklin and Mark Doelle, Jr. $144,000
424 YMCA Road from Scott Hoult and Elizabeth Hoult to Wanda H. Shull and David Edward Meetze $159,900
811 Oak Burne Court from Benjamin P. Johnson and Mary Frances Johnson to James C. Hentz $133,000
204 Wallace Circle from Lovette Investment Properties, LLC to Ronald John Perlich, II and Cheyanne Nicole Perlich $127,300
245 Willow Forks Road from Susan G. McCrum n/k/a Susan Hartley to Frank W. Singleton and Joan Singleton $197,000
222 Mesa Verde Drive from NVR, Inc. to Kimberly Price and Barbara Price $155,680
229 Pleasant View Drive from Rafael V. Montero to Henry R. Burgess $145,000
280 Cardinal Pine Lane from Jennifer L. McNulty and Richard J. McNulty to Carlos Williams $165,000
29075
207 Stevens Creek Road from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Willie Marvin Caldwell, III and Amanda L. Caldwell; $197,000
29160
1330 Sharon Church Road from Thomas F. Davey and Linnie J. Davey to Terri Lynn Purvis $230,000
29169
2530 Lakeshore Drive from Janette P. Cannon to Omar Moatiz Alakhwan $130,000
2226 Holland St. from Estate of Marie Agnes Rawl to Isai Sanchez $115,000
1104 Seminole Drive from S. Ray Stoudemire and Patricia S. Stoudemire to Winston C. Giles $125,000
133 Linnett Drive from Kathryn Sample to James Henry Hooten, II and Brandi Nicole Hooten $229,900
1210 Brookwood Circle from Ryan S. Pierce to Jennifer C. Johnson $132,000
1225 Cardinal Drive from Carmen I. Preston and Robert A. Inabinette to Sandra R. Craft $176,500
1130 D Avenue from Justin F. Mitchell to Anna K. Burk and Nick Beaty $175,000
29170
332 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anthony G. Lombardi and Robin R. Lombardi $375,900
1134 Pine Croft Drive from Holecek Family Trust to Shawn T. Jackson and Rebecca J. Whiteside $235,000
254 Oristo Ridge from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Charlotte Peterson $211,279
215 Bayberry Court from Gordon B. Moore and Jessica Krupp Moore to Jeffrey Hawkins and Colleen Hawkins $170,500
335 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Wayne Allen Ducote, Jr. and Wendy Williams Ducote $317,685
230 Saint David Drive from Ben Branham to Gregory T. Bolton $123,500
504 Idlewood Park Drive from CJHP, LLC to Sarah L. Taylor $109,500
228 Autumnview Court from Cory S. Helms and Courtney McKeag to Shannon E. Johnson and Charles M. James $141,000
105 Kristen Court from Miranda Paad n/k/a Miranda F. Magee to Shanta Jackson $146,000
1114 Kitty Hawk Drive from Wanda K. Busbee to Ryan W. Menner and Anna V. Menner $108,450
603 Cedar Field Lane from Connie E. Crosby to William W. Nunez $120,000
1000 Sightler Drive from BST Holdings, LLC to Holly Hamilton $159,900
29172
822 Frogmore Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Mildred Roberts $201,397
29210
109 Bella Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Michael J. Warshaw $220,900
531 Brookshire Drive from Kenneth T. Youngblood to Anthony L. Wider $207,000
29212
160 Leeward Road, Unit 160 from Avril J. Davis to Patrick J. Vander Ploeg and Brandy Lynn Vander Ploeg $151,500
106 Nine Alters Court from Travis E. Simpson to Matthew D. Neuenfeldt $181,000
504 Banyan Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to David A. Rotholz and Julie A. Rotholz $358,500
104 Wexford Lane from Robert S. Morris and Ruth H. Morris to Roger Richard, Jr. and Trisha Lueder $372,500
2008 Cedarbrook Drive from Michael M. Frick and Janelle S. Stutts to Michele Deese Howard $230,000
113 Old Arms Court from John C. Wagner and Kim R. Wagner to Craig Beckett, Jr. and Elizabeth Gillians $197,000
201 Aspen Court from Joe W. Turbeville and Sarah W. Turbeville to Kimberly Marie MacGregor and Kevin Levin Baum $260,000
1720 Lake Murray Boulevard from Peggy Trussell to Senna Properties, LLC $500,000
127 Heatherstone Road from Sonya Leigh Livingston n/k/a Sonya Alewine to David L. West and Lauren W. Brown $150,000
117 N. Beaver Dam Road from Andrew D. Underwood and Debra A. Underwood to Jorge Alejandro Aranda Almaguer and Maricela Luviano Sanchez $210,000
247 Shoals Landing Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John M. Lawson $217,000
829 Seton Road from Cheryl L. Means to Justin Glen Atkins $138,000
Kershaw County
29020
861 Hermitage Pond Road from Adrian S. Hayes and Bridget R. Hayes to Jessica Carmel $162,500
30 Bomburgh Road from Phillip D. Tritapoe and Elizabeth Diane Tritapoe to James Taylor Newby $214,900
2233 Lakeshore Road from Heather Ives Dykes and Raymond Duane Dykes to Frank R. Vitale, Jr. and Mary Lita Vitale $315,000
1215 Fair St. from Amanda K. Sheheen to Olivia M. Freeman and Christopher D. Freeman $200,000
301 Rapid Run from Bock Construction, Inc. to Dustin H. Creed and Christine R. Creed $235,918
1432 Old Stagecoach Road from James E. Jernigan and Peggy G. Jernigan to Leonard J. Gajewski and Amy M. Gajewski $304,500
1303 and 1309 Jefferson Davis Highway from Moore Equipment Sales, Inc.. to Clennie C. McCaskill, Jr. and Lisa S. McCaskill $125,000
388 Bloomsbury Circle from Brian J. Helms to David B. Edwards and Desdra N. Edwards $250,000
1315 Sunnyhill Drive from Christopher M. Stevens and Joellen Stevens to Phillip M. Messer and Grace Messer $245,000
55 Williams Road from Frances D. McKenzie to Robert Tyler Logan and Erica Catoe Logan $250,000
29045
30 Kimpton Drive from Leonard Joseph Gajewski and Amy M. Gajewski to Justin E. Kenyon and Jennifer L. Cusato-Kenyon $180,000
57 Moore Gate Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Craig L. Olszyk and Tina K. Olszyk $351,616
27 Regal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Archimedes Gascon $214,900
1904 County Line Trail from Clayton P. Nagel and Dawn E. Nagel to Danica Marie Lewis and Bryan Lee Lewis $227,000
86 Cobble Stone Lane from Douglas M. Guthrie and Patricia S. Guthrie to Jeffrey A. Baker $184,000
2440 Pierce Lane from Stokes Realtors, LLC to Somer M. Wills $125,000
29067
3322 Kershaw Highway from Silver Canoe, LLC to Damien Brett McElveen and Hannah Kay McElveen $105,000
29078
1120 Nick Watts Road from Jerry D. Jennings and Angela Jennings to John Paul Helgesen and Tonya Jill Helgesen $344,000
15 Bowie Drive from Caroline S. Jackson to Robbin M. Morris $175,000
17 Crockett Drive from John Mattis and Vicki Mattis to Marion K. Pierce and Melissa Giovcanna Pierce $170,000
1829 Springvale Road from Levi S. Kirkland and Mary Kirkland to Sutton Branch Crossing, LLC $196,000
26 Training Track Drive from Gayden Green and Christine Marie Green to Laurey S. Carpenter $187,500
29128
416 Cantey Lane from Donna R. Ray to Hall Homes, LLC $145,000
29130
1504 Buck Hill Landing Road from Adam H. Roberson and Margaret W. Roberson to Michael D. Covington $382,500
2480 Lake Road from Bryan Hilferty and Shawna Hilferty to Garrett C. Kent $410,000
1424 Lake Road from David T. Miles and Melissa J. Miles to Russell Clemson Cobb $1,070,000
