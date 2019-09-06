Local

Columbia city council members face multiple challengers in November elections

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia voters’ choices for November’s election are now set.

All three incumbent members of the city council running for re-election will face multiple challengers in the race on Nov. 5. Filing for the election closed at noon on Friday.

City Councilman Howard Duvall will defend his citywide seat against Amadeo Geere and Dylan Gunnels.

In District 2, which covers much of downtown and the northeast, Councilman Edward McDowell faces Catherine F. Bruce, Anna Fonseca and Sara Middleton.

In District 3, which covers Shandon, Rosewood and the southeast, Moe Baddourah faces Will Brennan and John Loveday.

Roughly half of Columbia’s city council is up for a new four-year term every two years. Members for another citywide seat and the city’s two other wards were last elected in 2017, along with Mayor Steve Benjamin.

