Heathwood ‘landmark’ manor sells for $1.4 million

A Heathwood manor has sold for $1.36 million.

Elizabeth Vardell Wells sold the home at 1524 Adger Road to Carter H. McEntire Trust and Virginia B. McEntire Trust.

Zillow described the 6-bedroom and 4.5-bath home as a “blue-stone landmark manor proudly located in one of Columbia’s flagship grandeur neighborhoods.”

Here are the other property transfers for the week:

Top Five Richland County

7431 Nates Road 29223 from BW RRI IV, LLC to THAKOR6767, LLC $3,550,000

1524 Adger Road 29205 from Elizabeth Vardell Wells to Carter H. McEntire Trust and Virginia B. McEntire Trust $1,360,000

1352 Kathwood Drive 29206 from Laurie J. Schwarz Revocable Trust to Jon Patrick Jennings and Diana Nguyen Jennings $843,000

2311 Old Eastover Road 29044 from William A. Bunch to Robert H. Bunch Revocable Trust and Ansel C. Bunch $816,800

882 S. Kings Grant Drive 29209 from John Y. McGill, Jr. and Jennifer W. McGill to Knox J. Beasley and Lauren M. Beasley $780,000

Top Five Lexington County

810 Bistline Drive 29172 from Midway Logistics, III, LLC to Stag Industrial Holdings, LLC $13,600,000

104 Red Fox Trail 29036 from Rick E. Sundberg and Lori L. Sundberg to Jonathan L. Ferrier and Pamela M. Ferrier $640,000

139 Hidden Lane 29072 from Thomas A. Daly to Jack Nussbaum and Pamela Nussbaum $525,000

430 Pine Meadow Drive 29036 from Randy A. Lambert, Sr. and Karyn A. Lambert to Jay Norwood and Tatum Norwood $480,000

379 River Club Road 29072 from Traye Shawn Horne and Jennifer Bartow Horne to James Outlaw and Gail S. Outlaw $452,500

Top Five Kershaw County

2478 and 2480 Main St. 29045 from Sonja C. Parker and Barry Campbell to Mid Carolina Credit Union $630,000

213 Haigs Creek N. 29045 from Stephanie D. Dennis to James H. Bond and Jessica L. Bond $274,000

2801 Burns Lane 29020 from Frank Roderick Macrae, Jr. to Jamil M. Pue $260,000

3 Hunters Point Drive 29078 from Ian Thomas Miller and Eleanor Ann Miller to Darlene B. Williams-Weaver and Allison N. Weaver $260,000

83 Sycamore Road 29020 from Dustin T. Richards and Kristy M. Richards to Sarah Anne O’Maley and Matthew Henry O’Maley $259,000

Richland County

29016

80 Palmetto Palm Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Thomas J. Hill and Tammy L. Mackins-Hill $434,000

200 Coatbridge Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Christopher M. Webb and Heather S. Webb $251,990

136 E J W Road from Paul A. Pepin and Brenda J. Pepin to Tina A. Sinker and Ann K. Sonatore $387,700

837 Leland Cypress Court from John Reardon and Barbara Sharp to Luther C. Houchins, III, Paige S. Houchins and Rachel Houchins $232,000

934 Near Creek Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Roger Legare Mitchell and Damara Hightower Mitchell $400,620

439 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Sobner S. Saint-Dic $195,486

487 Pine Knot Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Isaac W. Cooper and Theresa A. Cooper $344,920

967 Scarlet Oak Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Claudia F. Vaughn $382,128

114 High Pointe Drive from Allan F. Pregnall and Carolyn R. Pregnall to Richard L. Shaffer and Susan J. Shaffer $325,000

621 Whistling Kite Lane from The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Lawrence Williams $273,900

445 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Marcellus Spencer and Shamonica Spencer $201,700

79 Torrey Pine Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Larry T. Porter, Jr. and Haneatha M. Porter $252,537

278 Hawkins Creek Road from Ann M. Chila and Alicia A. Chila to Jazmynn Cariana Outen $160,000

165 Windfall Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Akelva Bryant $190,450

404 Gatesbrook Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Chanell Balls and Aaron A. Balls $245,152

196 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Deewan $451,885

238 Columbia Club Drive E. from Gern W. Sertick to Craig Joseph Burcham and Rachael Burcham $267,500

29036

2246 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Nathaniel Edward Stam and Kristi Cooke Stam $364,900

435 Ashwood Hill Drive from Catherine R. Musto and Steven J. Musto to Donnie Herbert Jameson and Theresa Dreyfuss Jameson $362,500

608 Spotted Eagle Lane from Leslie A. Moore to Rebecca J. Davis $220,000

224 Massey Circle from Bryan P. Steinhilper and Devon Z. Steinhilper to Mark Connor Nelson and Kathryn Elizabeth Gasque $299,900

520 Slices Way from Reed T. Keefer and Courtney M. Leiti a/k/a Courtney L. Keefer to Goose Family Living Revocable Trust $205,000

2171 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Sidney C. Kaine and Catherine A. Kaine $326,889

328 Dolly Horn Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ashley L. Howe and Jennifer Howe $265,329

29044

2311 Old Eastover Road from William A. Bunch to Robert H. Bunch Revocable Trust and Ansel C. Bunch $816,800

29045

105 Milkweed Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Carlton L. Harris, Sr. and Wanda B. Harris $349,284

703 N. Pinewalk Way from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Monique N. Staley $241,188

780 Dial Creek Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Domenico V. Potito and Christine A. Potito $407,580

121 Coopers Nursery Road from Scott A. Norris to Mark A. Robbins and Pilar A. Robbins $485,000

907 Hargrave Bend from Kevin J. Duffy and Catherine E. Duffy to Betty Grant $325,000

488 Forest Creek Way from Melanie Russian Lindsay and Nathanael Richard Lindsay to Daniel E. Holley and Megan K. Holley $289,900

8 Fishing Point from James Edward Swan, IV and Holly Cox Swan to Ronald D. Kiefer and Amy S. Kiefer $660,000

29061

405 Melstone Drive from Ricard L. Washington and Stacey Washington f/k/a Stacey J. Vick to Edward Alan Smith and Debra Jean Smith $129,900

426 Hunting Creek Road from The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Chauncy Eaddy $273,000

9808 Wylie Road from Robert L. Forshee and Judith A. Forshee to Henry L. Wallace, Jr. and Denise L. Wallace $400,000

463 Hunters Crossing Drive from Tiffany M. Latimer n/k/a Tiffany Latimer Douglas to Andrea Josey Ross $150,000

29063

100 Saint Stephens W. from Mid State Property, LLC a/k/a MidState Property, LLC to Gwendolyn Brown $162,500

206 High Bluff Lane from MM Residential Properties, LLC to Raefe Waltman $159,900

110 Freestone Drive from Lisa H. Grantham to Dwight Jackson $132,000

124 Oak Hampton Road from Anne Kathleen Dutremble to Juana Maria Vazquez $124,900

120 River Song Road from B&B Real Estate Investors, LLC to Adam C. Fisher and Simone Fisher $152,000

1056 Jones Road from Kenneth R. Colton and Laura A. Colton Living Revocable Trust to Clayton D. Gunn and Mary Lauren Gunn $700,000

6 Glen Rose Court from Brandon A. Steele to Christopher L. Wise $175,000

3 Shady Creek Court from Rebecca Arvae f/k/a Rebecca C. Davis to Andrea Mixon and Lauren Renee Mixon $180,000

212 Blackstone Drive from Scott A. Cohen and Denyse B. Cohen to Adam William Smith and Elizabeth Anne Smith $164,900

317 Whiskey Lane from Mack Branham and Jennie Branham to Jerry W. Isbell and Bridget T. Isbell $444,000

16 Persimmon Wood Court from John S. Beier and Katrina A. Beier to Latif K. Bowers and Jessica Cherry-Ann Miller-Bowers $224,900

200 E. Dean Road from Thomas W. Vaughan, Sr. and Krista P. Vaughan to Jessica L. Keele $132,000

329 Glen Eagle Circle from Todd M. Gibson to Dakota Michael Filback and Mary Beth Filback $216,315

601 Gaelens Lane from Susan Carole Wright Trust to Scott M. Rehlander and Marjorie K., Rehlander $333,000

225 Kirkstone Road from Daniel K. Murdaugh and Linda K. Murdaugh to Kelley J. Ramsey $155,000

111 Derrick Drive from Raymond S. Hewitt and Tina R. Hewitt to Bret Jon Laso and Allison Leigh Ricard $379,900

413 Steeple Crest N. from Harvinder S. Sidhu and Anjana Sidhu to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $413,900

29201

132 Taylors Hill Drive from Eric J. Lusinger and Jennifer L. Lusinger to Steven L. Harad $132,000

719 Darlington St. from Matthew Alan Holycross to Carien Ellis Skinner $160,000

1314 Summerville Avenue from Angela Hughes Zokan and Brent Thomas Zokan to Christopher D. Scott $420,000

900 Taylor St., Apt. 306 from Leo A. Hackenberg and Jenni L. Moseley n/k/a Jenni L. Hackenberg to Montrelle Demetrius Robertson $134,000

23 Townpark Circle from Towns Park at Bullstreet, LLC to Edith W.S. White and Edith “Anna” White $450,000

1320 Pulaski St., Unit B-201 from Preston Tyler Glenn to Angela Noel Yeatts a/k/a. Noel Yeatts $215,000

1022 Pope St. from Peter S. Gindhart to Timothy B. Burden $132,000

32, 34, 36, 38 Townpark Circle from Laborde Townhomes, Inc. to Towns Park at Bullstreet, LLC $240,000

29203

6021 Elmon St. from Stephen F. Berry and Beverly N. Berry to Richland County $148,000

8610 Farrow Road from Smith-Turner Limited Partnership to New International Dream Center, LLC $780,000

113 Jasmine Place Drive from Betty O. Stroman to Kaela N. Balley and Michael R. Balley $147,000

1220 Winyah Drive from Elsie H. Bosov to David S. Jones and Claire G. Jones $135,000

29204

4021 Beverly Drive from Estate of Betty M. Hulsey to Trevor Robert Faircloth $197,500

1166 Eastminster Drive from William M. Reynolds, IV and Katherine Grace W. Reynolds to Ferris K. Detreville and Christopher Detreville $284,500

2008 Glenwood Road from Lucas Properties, LLC to Peter G. Scovill and Amanda M. Martin $312,900

29205

1130 Hagood Avenue from Lyndal L. Haddox and Teresa M. Woods to Brandon S. Bickley and Emmy H. Bickley $387,500

602 Deerwood St. from Amanda J. Hill to Leslie H. White $124,500

19 Rose Drive from Michael K. Pearce and Margaret A. Pearce to Jason Parker Crapps $107,000

1507 Fairview Drive from John Buckley to Jordan Weston Floyd and Dori Walker Sanders $231,000

1524 Adger Road from Elizabeth Vardell Wells to Carter H. McEntire Trust and Virginia B. McEntire Trust $1,360,000

2905 Monroe St. from Stephanie E. Johnson to Sarah Fricke and Kyle Gross $288,000

2325 Grahams Alley from Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to Shaterrica Walker $108,000

1121 Daly St. from Estate of Frances C. Cameron to John A. Wells, III and Richard G. Wells $261,300

3407 Blossom St. from Keswick Asset Management II, LLC to Gayle D. Herbkersman and Joseph F. Herbkersman $515,000

2735 Kiawah Avenue from Michelle Hopper to Nathaniel Seth Anderson and Kristen Deanne Anderson $340,000

29206

3606 Greenleaf Road from Wenndy Nicole Dupkoski-Mallicoat to Elizabeth Parkes Burnette King and Zachary Alexander King $244,000

151 Arcadia Springs Circle from Ricky Padgett and Katherine Padgett to Jeff William Foster $200,000

5 Eastbourne Court from Fred N. Melson, Jr. and Tamara E. Melson to Thomas C. Adams and Mildred A. Adams $405,000

3726 Greenleaf Road from Lesly Wade-Woolley and Stuart E. Woolley to Gray-Kat Properties, LLC $272,500

4957 Westfield Road from SK Homes, LLC to Phillis Best $339,000

5120 Furman Avenue from Trust B of Arnold C. Sims to Laval Living Trust $297,000

5133 Furman Avenue from Elizabeth G. DeLoach to Robert Daniel Hogan and Shannon Stehle Hogan $270,000

6755 Formosa Drive from Nucleus, LLC to David E. Keys $148,000

1352 Kathwood Drive from Laurie J. Schwarz Revocable Trust to Jon Patrick Jennings and Diana Nguyen Jennings $843,000

3709 Greenbriar Drive from Colten Wolf Baitch to Michael A. Moore and Allison S. Moore $243,000

29209

882 S. Kings Grant Drive from John Y. McGill, Jr. and Jennifer W. McGill to Knox J. Beasley and Lauren M. Beasley $780,000

416 Hampton Forest Drive from John M. Waters to Brendan Spears and Marjorie Spears $124,900

389 Council Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Valerie J. Stiling and Charles J. Seigler $207,373

368 Council Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Iyetteyl V. Taylor $248,510

364 Council Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Pedro Vazquez $218,961

7550 Garners Ferry Road from Kae Feng Real Estate, Inc. to Ryan A, LLC $725,000

18 Coatesdale Circle from Thomas Patrick Hickey and Sean Thomas Hickey to Aaron Stratton $187,900

29210

108 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Deborah A. Steeves $134,900

29223

13 Park Shore Drive N. from Edna May S. Kreese to William L. Bailey $240,000

7600 Millbrook Road from C.J. Harris & Associates, LLC to James A. Bennett and James A. Bennett, II $118,500

106 Heather Springs Road from David Hetzel to John Waters $175,000

128 Bellelake Court from Tuan C. Tran and Amy F. Tran to Elif Sonel $500,000

149 Village Farms Road from Sonya L. Hunter to Gina Bush and Chelsea Dixit $217,500

7431 Nates Road from BW RRI IV, LLC to THAKOR6767, LLC $3,550,000

13 Habitat Court from Aaron Bartfield to Albert C. Ticer, Jr. $147,000

9361 Two Notch Road from 101 Office Park, LLC to Wittytenia Holding, LLC $388,888

149 Gate Post Lane from Leslie A. Drews a/k/a Leslie Ventura and Dustin Ventura to Narayanaswamy Nadig and Pushpa Nadig $108,000

116 Angel Garden Way from Janos Horovitz to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $130,000

97B Winterberry Lane from Sara A. Pound to Z’Andrea V. English $133,000

201 Dove Park Road from Jeffrey S. Pearson to Lorenzo D. House $143,000

358 Patrick Drive from CK Homes, LLC to Maedell D. Sutton $229,000

116 Beaver Dam Road from Ronald D. Kiefer and Amy S. Kiefer to Lucyana Roldan Velez $345,000

29229

12 Staunton Court from Alfred A. Dunn and Joyce A. Dunn to Kayce F. Cleary and Matthew Cleary $235,000

41 Loggerhead Drive from Minh Tien Quang Pham to Chandler S. Boston $169,000

102 Sweetwater Springs Road from Dana Bradley Stiver and Pamela Jean Stiver to Cedric Lorenzo Wright and Rita Monic Wright $278,000

102 Malisa Drive from Amos Walker, Jr. and Twyler A. Walker to Valerie S. Middleton $129,000

229 Grandview Circle from Jeremy Harris to Burke-16, LLC $135,000

364 Summit Hills Circle from The Secretary of Housing & Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to CJHP, LLC $130,000

168 Harborside Circle from Edward Allen Neilsen and Marie Elizabeth Neilsen to Brian K. Feddeler and Andrea Feddeler $400,000

409 Denman Loop from US Department of Housing and Urban Development to Dalton M. Nesmith $150,000

739 Long Pointe Lane from Aaron Nathaniel Moore and Sarah Nicole Moore to Steven John Hastings and Stacy Ann Hastings $670,000

788 Edenhall Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ernest Alvester Moore and Margie Karen Moore $341,288

223 Oak Cove Drive from Estate of Linda M. Scott a/k/a Linda Mae Davis Scott to Susan C. Gallo and S. Stanley Scott $155,000

113 Cotoneaster Drive from Erin Lamb and Alvernus A. Lamb, III to Virgil Darnell Luckett and Rushnee Busbee Luckett $265,032

4 Waterway Trace from Stephen E. Shroyer and Pamela A. Shroyer to Matthew Long and Michelle Long $315,000

109 Woodlands Village Drive from John S. Knutson to Carolyn Willis $125,000

2102 Morninglo Lane from Keith M. Witherspoon and Vanessa L. Witherspoon to Nellie Lawson Lee $116,000

304 Palmetto Springs Drive from Dustin T. Williams to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $119,900

18 Shoreline Drive from LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Hyram C. Boykins and Regina R. Boykins $360,000







Lexington County

29006

210 W. Church St. from Lois W. Hite to Willmik Enterprises, LLC $300,000

314 Wilson St. from James R. Moore to David L. Edgerley $185,000

323 W. Columbia Avenue from Crit Pettry and Patrina Pettry to David M. Schoop and Katherine A. Schoop $228,000

29033

105 Bonhill Drive from Katherine Rose Bridges to Sterling Hedgepath-Dye and Whitney Dye $225,000

29036

761 Xander Way from EE Residential Properties, LLC to Jay P. Pursell and Kelly A. Pursell $239,900

108 Old Sawmill Trail from William H. Rentz to Dimitrios George Kokolis $300,000

104 Red Fox Trail from Rick E. Sundberg and Lori L. Sundberg to Jonathan L. Ferrier and Pamela M. Ferrier $640,000

430 Pine Meadow Drive from Randy A. Lambert, Sr. and Karyn A. Lambert to Jay Norwood and Tatum Norwood $480,000

101 Lazy Creek Point from Christy D. Seguin f/k/a Christy L. Duffell-Seguin and James M. Seguin to Lawren Evelyn Honken and Luke John Honken $439,500

140 Kerry Gibbons Drive from Jeremy R. Lindler and Monica M. Lindler to David M. Lauer and Amber L. Trisko $217,000

710 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Paul Otto Thees and Susan Skene Thees $279,000

936 Trident Maple Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Amanda R. Smith $280,000

281 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Katherine Ella Birsic $194,000

235 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Ivenna I. Gore $178,330

334 Lakemont Drive from Scheper Builders, LLC to Vincent M. Bonaffini and Cindy A. Bonaffini $310,000

856 Misty Harbor Road from Jesse B. Littlejohn to Louis Thomas Demarino, III and Keely S. Demarino $175,000

109 Seafarer Kabe from Ronald E. Stepp and Kim G. Stepp to Jennifer H. Williams $152,000

114 Lake Vista Drive from Barbara Lauren Clarke to Jerome W. Clark, II and Shawnda P. Clark $304,000

235 Hilton View Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jonathan D. Brady and Mirta S. Brady $350,000

29053

1641 Highway 6 from John William Jones and Marsha Harley Jones to Emily J. Murphy and Gerard J. Murphy $120,000

29054

361 Roy Steele Road from Carter Davis Shealy to Sydney Goodwin $160,007

1606 Calks Ferry Road from Oliver C. Ballington, Jr., Chelsea Crittendon a/k/a Chelsea Crittenden, Deborah Jean Ballington, Cheryl Ballington McCarthy and Audrey Ballington Dellinger to Calks Ferry JC, LLC $308,211

140 Harmon Pond Circle from Oliver C. Ballinton, Jr. to Calks Ferry JC, LLC $194,221

147 Renard Way from Eric C. Johnston and Heather B. Johnston to Debra Morley and Michael J. Morley $325,000

29070

466 E. Columbia Avenue from Oran P. Smith and Kristin W. Smith to Prime Financial Services, LLC $189,900

113 Main St. from Southeastern Fire Consulting, LLC to Eidson’s Custom Embroidery, LLC $100,000

1164 Langford Road from Nathan L. Fuxa and Barbara S. Clark to Brooks Alan Edwards and Dorothy Martha Edwards $424,000

5004 Augusta Highway from Cody Craig Lybrand to Dagoberto Bedolla Aguilera $105,000

29072

119 Willow Lake Lane from John L. Frierson to Derek Drinkall $180,000

228 Wander Court from David Brett Hinson and Mary H. Hinson to Timothy W. Morris and Kaleigh S. Morris $185,000

613 Ladybug Lane from Kawntrell Jeffcoat and Carolyn Jeffcoat to Brian C. Hennigan and Meredith SA. Hennigan $280,000

139 Hidden Lane from Thomas A. Daly to Jack Nussbaum and Pamela Nussbaum $525,000

303 Newport Hill Lane from James K. Outlaw and Gail S. Outlaw to Thomas A. Daly $295,000

202 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Janet K. Swan $266,976

355 Farming Creek Way from Christopher S. Search and Laurin R. Search to Christi F. Johnson $182,000

1531 Holly Brook Drive from William Furman Ross and Mary Virginia Ross to Katherine Roof Collins $190,000

231 and 235 Parker St. from Jordan Lutz and Traci Lutz to Set Forward Properties, LLC $165,000

379 River Club Road from Traye Shawn Horne and Jennifer Bartow Horne to James Outlaw and Gail S. Outlaw $452,500

112 Wynfair Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jeffrey O. Elliott $237,569

117 Huxley Court from Amanda C. Williams and Champion Cady Williams to Wenndy Dupkoski $200,000

141 Village View Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Joy Noel Hebert and Kevin Duane Hebert $275,474

119 Karr Court from John Landrus Seigler to Robert LaVeere Mack, Jr. $259,990

220 Village View Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Megan Rossomando $239,900

314 Waters Edge Court from Kevin Shealey and Karen M. Hernandez Shealey to James Allen Bumgarner and Jenny H. Bumgarner $175,000

139 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Robert P. Knight and Tammy D. Covell $309,946

5914 Bronze Drive from Erik Stoll and Michaela Stoll to Robert M. Burris and Melissa A. Burris $274,500

118 Yellowbark Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Michael L. McCormack and Amy L. McCormack $346,880

130 Yellowbark Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Raymond Keith Sturkie, Jr. and Anne Marie Harnett Sturkie $312,189

105 Millstone Lane from Eric H. McDermott and Xiaoya Ma to Timothy J. Weaver and Stephanie J. Weaver $355,000

117 Misty Meadows Court from Sharon K. Lewis to Tonya W. Jefferson $182,000

124 Saddlebrooke Road from Charles L. Inabinet to Chance Eugene Fairchild $160,000

168 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jennie C. Caskey and John E. Caskey $279,900

104 Arnwood Court from Marvin L. Mister and Sherneik L. Mister to Oswald R. Blint and Shelia E. Blint $223,000

122 Saks Avenue from Estate of Wanda Diane Rials and Daniel Bruce Rials to Michael S. Field and Pattie Entzminger Field $222,500

658 Whitland Road from David Lee Park, Robert Stephen Park, Donna Cheryl Smith, Christy Melinda Addy and Marlene T. Park to Alan J. Baierl $123,000

664 Pinnacle Way from Bradley S. Day and Amy Day to Cindy Lee Hale and Robert H. Hale $285,000

229 Red Barn Road from Galen McAneney to Hannah C. Scott and Austin L. Sanders $180,000

141 Sunset Bay from Sherwood L. Collins and Margaret A. Collins to William Rogers and Nancy Cheri Rogers $310,000

209 Hayfield Lane from Jeremy S. Willis and Misti L. Willis to Anna M. Leary $172,500

228 Clubside Drive from Bradley N. Lawing and Laura S. Lawing to Thomas B. Hughes and Susie L. Hughes $446,000

262 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Creighton S. Culvern and Abigale Williams Culvern $247,306

29073

243 Wallace Circle from Elmer D. Sundlie to Conrex ML SMA 2019-01 Operating Company, LLC $108,000

323 Duchess Trail from 323 Duchess Trail, LLC to Christopher Wilson and Wanda Wilson $180,000

228 Megan Lane from Daniel S. Taormina and Lissyvette Taormina to Sarah Kathleen Evans and Charles Gray Griffin $162,000

135 Magnolia Tree Road from Jeffrey W. McCullough to Brookfield Relocation, Inc. $210,000

178 Greenbank Drive from Timothy James Smith and Cassie Laine Smith to Mark Thomas Care and Anna Elizabeth Care $255,000

774 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Dilip Patel and Tarlika Patel $339,675

812 Oxbury Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Edward A. Windsor and Nora M. Windsor $254,130

715 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Linga Murthy Kotagiri and Kundana Inala $315,000

2216 Trakand Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Dorothy V. Duke and Timothy Duke $174,121

719 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Harvey M. Watson, III and Lindsey R. Watson $339,340

521 Riglaw Circle from Danny L. Medders and Brenda J. Medders to Patrick McCabe and Jennifer McCabe $190,000

101 Linville Court from Phillip D. Beeler to David M. Troxler $105,500

827 Oxbury Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jefferson Vaughn, III $289,900

625 Fox Trail Lane from Carolyn B. Parker to John V. Gunter and Pamela G. Gunter $255,000

2217 Trakand Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Marion Shon Singleton $166,386

258 Flinchum Place from Frederick Oscar Schweitz, III to Ivelise M. Barton and Stephen R. Barton $160,000

100 Potters Way from Brenda A. Staizer to Toni Haddad $165,000

100 Maguire Drive from William C. Freeman, Jr. and Sonya Freeman to Dalton T. Mundy $136,000

935 Dovefield Lane from Patrick M. McCabe and Jennifer McCabe to Jacob T. Baxter and Ashlyn Baxter $157,500

109 Silverbell Lane from Michael L. McCormack and Amy McCormack to Patrick J. Hess and Karen L. Hess $213,000

108 Pin Oak Court from John D. Ross to Abigail Bennett $136,000

29123

747 Crystal Springs Drive from Matthew J. Pruitt to Jonathan Taylor $165,000

29169

2203 Carroll Drive from E. Randy Mosteller to Jayson H. Brazell $134,000

218 Newfield Drive from Tarrin A. DeCarpio n/k/a Tarrin D. Knight and William Lucas Knight to Robert W. Cripps and Mary S. Cripps $154,900

203 Candlewick Court from Jorgie Keelin Dermody to Barbara Ann Conde $142,500

1700 Chimney Swift Lane from James Christopher Hare to ATG Investments, LLC $153,500

102 Sabal Drive from Model Home Holdings, LLC to Betty D. Miller $170,000

29170

2721 Roman Way from Richard L. Wingard, Jr. and Rebecca S. Wingard to James Richard Wingard $105,000

3116 Buckeye Drive from Estate of Robert Thomas Bowers to Conrex ML SMA 2019-01 Operating Company, LLC $118,000

814 Indian River Drive from Tony Windale Denkins and Kathy Lynn Denkins to Sholon Rucker and Betty Jean Rucker $374,400

317 Hunters Mill Drive from Nicholas Caughman, Charles Caughman and Mary Caughman to Trevor Farmer $144,900

313 Saint Davids Church Road from Jared Corley and Laura Corley to Alexandria Mahr $188,000

158 Dove Trace Drive from Stephen G. Queen to Alexis Carrie Ballington and Cory Dean Spires $140,000

412 Court from Cassie R. Still to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $130,000

221 Turnfield Budby Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Nikhil Naini $239,000

29172

810 Bistline Drive from Midway Logistics, III, LLC to Stag Industrial Holdings, LLC $13,600,000

818 Frogmore Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Alterio R. Tillmon $158,053

304 Lloydwood Drive from Evan Josh Goodrich to Curtis Webb $108,000

29210

140 Beth Hope Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Angelia Brown $209,900

6332 St. Andrews Road from Estate of Chester A. Guerry to Victoian Holdings, LLC $160,000

612 Townes Road from W. Arch Nobles, III, William Arch Nobles, IV, Andrew Brian Nobles and Robert L. Nobles to Maurice Wales Kaiser, III and Don Allen Sharpe, Jr. $194,900

29212

1701 Nursery Hill Road from Estate of Geraldine Thackston Lee to Sandra Vicari $123,000

210 Waltham Abby Road from Christian L. Soura and Emily W. Soura to Eugene Casados, Jr., Jamie Casados, Dean Jacobs and Wanda Jacobs $170,000

246 Regency Drive from Brent Spenser Shobert to Kent Allen Rayfield $127,000

127 Winding Way from Kelly M. Remsey and James A. Remsey to James M. Reck $224,000

225 Sheringham Road from William L. Wells to Christian Lansing Soura and Emily Wilson Soura $401,000

440 Shelton Drive from William A. DiMaggio to Willie E. Wise, Jr. $156,000

216 Copper Ridge Road from Scott M. Rehlander and Marjorie K. Rehlander to Frederick Anthony Kearse $181,500

230 Shoals Landing Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Daryl S. Powell $224,451

129 Palm Hill Drive from Chad Elliott Nabors to Tyler Sand Horton and Elizabeth Joy Chard Horton $187,000

413 Marston Moor Lane from VVW Development Ltd. Co. to James B. Cook and Jackie Belcher-Cook $187,000

112 Two Oak Court from Elise S. Lindsay to Charles D. Rhoads and Renee Rhoads $248,000

641 Lockner Road from Kenny Nunnery and Kimberly Nunnery to Darryl Bryce Jones $135,000







Kershaw County

29020

2801 Burns Lane from Frank Roderick Macrae, Jr. to Jamil M. Pue $260,000

969 Red Hill Road from James A. Raab and Patti Litton to Robson Marques Ferreira Filho and Mari Ferreira $186,000

1105 Kennedy St. from Wendy A. Ingram to Pamelyn Clark $131,000

1641 Old Stagecoach Road from Lonnie E. Lynch and Deborah L. Lynch to Crystal Fallon Farmer and Jill E. Farmer $135,000

83 Sycamore Road from Dustin T. Richards and Kristy M. Richards to Sarah Anne O’Maley and Matthew Henry O’Maley $259,000

29045

49 Dewberry Lane from David S. Johnston to Cynthia Kaye Powers $185,000

14 Casey Drive from Ashley Kelley and Robert Jeffrey Kelley to Meganj B. Kovach and Trevor A. Kovach $229,000

2478 and 2480 Main St. from Sonja C. Parker and Barry Campbell to Mid Carolina Credit Union $630,000

46 Pear Tree Loop from Justin A. Jones and Lindsey Jones to Nicholas Cooper Akright and Gene Sara $168,000

2983 Bowen St. from Randy Williams and Sierra Williams to Martiquia S. Green $251,000

1205 Pine St. from Jack Ross Trust to Joe N. Green $159,000

19 Magnolia Ridge Lane from Donald Waltz a/k/a Donald Ray Waltz to Brandon Michael Sanders and Ashley Nicole Bryant $137,900

2920 Bowen Road from Signal Homes, LLC to Abdias A. De Leon Figueroa $146,500

213 Haigs Creek N. from Stephanie D. Dennis to James H. Bond and Jessica L. Bond $274,000

29078

118 Remington Drive from Carmen H. Moorer and Chandler B. Moorer to Dustin T. Richards and Kristy M. Richards $237,000

206 N. Village Lane from Jonathan C. Hazle and Kelsey C. Hazle to Mary Kathleen Marvin $165,000

3 Hunters Point Drive from Ian Thomas Miller and Eleanor Ann Miller to Darlene B. Williams-Weaver and Allison N. Weaver $260,000