It started with bow ties. Now, SC company makes women’s jewelry from bird feathers

Ben Ross' wedding gift of a custom made bow tie for his groomsmen turned into a career for Ross and one of the recipients.

If a love for nature triggered the creation of the company Brackish, love for the women in the lives of the co-founders inspired the business’ latest venture.

Brackish, a local company that makes nationally popular feather bow ties, now offers a women’s jewelry collection.

“Brackish was founded on a love for family, friends, and a passion and appreciation for natural elements and the outdoors,” says Ben Ross, who with his best friend Jeff Plotner founded Brackish in 2012.

When Ross married Mary Ann 13 years ago, he wanted to come up with a unique gift for his groomsmen that incorporated his love of nature into the ceremony. When he laid a turkey feather beside a bow tie, inspiration hit, which eventually led to a company that employees more than 50 people, changed Ross’ and his best friend Jeff Plotner’s careers, earned them a trip to the White House and produced bow ties worn at NFL and NASCAR press conferences, on the red carpet and the stage of the Oscars.

But after being in business for seven years, they wanted something for the women in their lives.

“Today, just as then, those characteristics remain at the core of Brackish and are the driving forces behind all we do,” Ross says. “As such, we are constantly searching and exploring on and off the map for ways to showcase and/or introduce beautiful natural elements in our product line. Putting our heart and soul into all we do, and after three years of innovation, we are thrilled to introduce our new women’s line of products which have such a quiet elegance about them.”

The women’s line consists of earrings and cuff bracelets. The feathers used for the designs range from Bobwhite quail to peacock, all of which have been sustainably sourced, and all hardware is 24-karat gold plated.

“These pieces are inspired by the women who teach us, guide us, and inspire us throughout our lives,” Ross says.

The collection is available online at www.brackishbowties.com and can be purchased at Brittons, which carries the collection exclusively in Columbia. Brittons was the first retail location to sell Brackish bow ties. The women’s line will be featured at Brittons’ 15th Annual Bauble, Booze and Brie event on Friday, Sept. 27. Ross will be at Brittons from noon until 6 p.m.

“It’s going to be a fun event,” says Perry Lancaster, store manager at Brittons. Lancaster, who has a Brackish bow tie named after him, is a long-time fan and supporter of the company.

“The company has elevated and the creativity of Ben is so amazing,” Lancaster says. “He has worked for three years to introduce the women’s collection and we are excited to have this at Brittons.”

Plotner says the line was worth the time it took to put together.

“As a company, we’ve been asked one question more than any other, ‘When are you going to launch more products for women?’” Plotner said in a news release. “Expanding our brand to offer women’s accessories has always been on our radar, but the time hasn’t been right until now.”

Ross said he put together a “rough prototype” that Plotner liked, and that head designer Lorna Wang refined with the goal of showcasing Brackish’s “core competency of artistry with feathers, and apply that to jewelry designs which are distinctive and unprecedented.”

“It was important to me to develop a collection that was timeless and sophisticated, one that truly highlighted our greatest talent — respectfully re-purposing the beauty of nature,” Wang says in the release. “Ben’s initial designs are always a wellspring of inspiration, and to fully realize our dream of a women’s collection has been a highlight and honor of my career at Brackish.”

The pieces are named for Ross and Plotner’s wives, mothers, grandmothers and Ross’ sister. For example, a peacock cuff is named “Mary Ann” after Ross’ wife, and a guinea cuff is named “Courtney” for Plotner’s wife. A quail dangle earring is named “Anna” for Ross’ sister and grandmother, and a peacock fan earring is named “Walton” for Plotner’s grandmother.

“For the inspiration behind the names of the pieces in this collection, we didn’t have to look far or for too long,” Ross says. “Immediately we looked to the women in our lives that have had and continue to have a major impact on us both; they are the ones that taught us, inspire us and share life’s journey with us.”