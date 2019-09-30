Local

Lexington restaurant sold for $3.25 million

Communities around Lake Murray continue to grow

Michael Murphy, a former pro-bass fisherman, uses fishing as a way to guide clients across Lake Murray and show them property. By
Michael Murphy, a former pro-bass fisherman, uses fishing as a way to guide clients across Lake Murray and show them property. By

A Lexington restaurant has been sold for $3.25 million.

The IHOP at 5571 Sunset Blvd. was by J O M I Business Corporation to 3S Investments.

Here are the rest f the weeks property transfers:

Top Five Richland County

110 Edisto Avenue 29205 from Leonard H. Wallace and Margaret F. Wallace to Daniela B. Friedman and Michael A. Dojc $828,500

105 Redbay Road 29045 from Trust Agreement of Lynne H. Dreyer to Jacqueline Greene $825,000

W/S Highway 601 and B/X Griffins Creek Road 29052 from Weyerhaeuser Company to Friends of the Congaree Swamp $782,633

186 Preserve Lane 29209 from Joseph A. Mack and Beverly W. Mack to Katherine J. Duggan and Michael L. Duggan $653,000

1028 Bookman Loop 29180 from Robert S. London and Andrea London to Robert Brown Nance and Desiree Lee Ann Nance $615,000



Top Five Lexington County

5571 Sunset Boulevard 29072 from J O M I Business Corporation to 3S Investments, LLC $3,250,000

1221 Bower Parkway, Suites 101-110 29212 from I.O.A. Properties III, LLC to 1465 Remount, LLC $1,950,000

4335 Augusta Highway 29054 from Robertson Family Holdings, LLC to Radius Church $1,150,000

1901 Dixana Road 29172 from Utmost Enterprises, Inc. to Access Development, LLC $875,000

144 Holly Leaf Lane 29072 from Louis Robert Brinkerhoff and Amanda Rae Brinkerhoff to Jason D. Wells and Tammy S. Wells $752,800



Top Three Kershaw County

2110 Flynn Lane 29020 from H. Gibson Tucker and Anna M. Tucker f/k/a Anna E. Martin to Jeffrey N. Reid and Heather D. Reid $389,900

1505 Lyttleton St. 29020 from Silver Canoe, LLC to David Alexander Singleton $280,000

40 Edens Lane 29078 from Susan J. Gregory to Robert L. Parsons and Feron M. Parsons $279,500

Richland County

29016

537 Center Creek Court from Brian R. Adams to Devin Evans $165,000

218 Broken Club Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John W. Russ, Jr. and Valerie J. Russ $401,300

111 Wood Oak Road from George Allan Gentry and Renee Gentry to Maribeth H. Kreps $274,900

212 Whispering Elm Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James Stewart and Sarah Stewart $335,375

741 Long Iron Cove from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Victor R. Abinader and Claudia A. Abinader $265,258

221 Whispering Elm Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Alma L. Boone $377,981

220 Soft Stone Drive from Christopher P. Reliford and Donna M. Reliford to James O. Williams and Sharon B. Williams $320,500

3033 Gedney Circle from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Cameron L. Pierce and Lisa J. Pierce $214,500

243 October Glory Drive from Charles L. Saunders, Sr. to Deautra C. Salmond $248,500

108 Carl Harris Court from Alton B. Keen to John Kwiecinski and Jaana Kwiecinski $135,000

3041 Gedney Circle from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to QuiNeisha Mone-t Patton and Justin Treyshaun Patton-Colston $223,068

29036

761 Moonsail Circle from Caroline H. Reeves to Christopher Michael Almond and Melissa Rivers Almond $270,000

235 Matisse Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Joan M. Del Rossi $265,600

213 Foxport Drive from Jonathan Ryan Leonard to Cartus Financial Corporation $173,000

570 Eagles Rest Drive from James H. Burns and Jamie E. Burns to Jason A. Leak and Lauren Leak $265,000

2235 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Scott E. Florczyk and Brandi L. Florczyk $382,834

213 Foxport Drive from Cartus Financial Corporation to Elizabeth Jordan Slice-Metcalfe and Jeremy Sinclair Metcalfe $173,000

29045

1130 Triple Crown Court from Travis C. Lang to Pedro M. Ortiz Reyes and Tanya M. Vega $168,000

227 Southridge Drive from Virginia W. Walter to Inza J. Downing and Albert L. Downing $595,000

899 Royal Oak Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Randy Erick Williams and Sierra Latrice Williams $491,600

1297 Beechfern Circle from Michael J. Robbins and Tiffany M. Robbins to Karen K. Edwards and Joseph Renz Edwards $252,000

105 Redbay Road from Trust Agreement of Lynne H. Dreyer to Jacqueline Greene $825,000

29052

W/S Highway 601 and B/X Griffins Creek Road from Weyerhaeuser Company to Friends of the Congaree Swamp $782,633

29063

1412 Farming Creek Road from Green Acres West, Inc. to Paige Green Paulchel $150,000

4 Dupre Court from Mashunda D. Hagood to Mark R. Helgeson and Kandse W. Helgeson $287,000

1 Wildhorse Court from Mary R. Murray to Jacob A. Stout and Kaitlin G. Stout $194,900

6 Maple Tree Court from Richard Schirra and Georgeann Schirra to John S. Centeio, Jr. $220,000

305 Glen Rose Circle from Allan C. Geib and Regina L. Geib to Christopher Antoni Barratta and Crystal Barratta $193,500

128 E. Dean from David G. Kincaid and Dorothy A. Kincaid a/k/a Dorothy L. Kincaid to Rafi Jamaluddin and Sadia Rafi $102,000

303 Baltica Lane from Catherine K. Hood f/k/a Catherine B. Kilburn to Peggie Reeves $130,000

106 Woodstock Road from Thomas J. Burkart and Carrollann D. Burkart to Polly Mitchiner $165,000

273 Bradstone Road from Chance J. Shealy to Juan Manuel Maria $130,000

108 Blackstone Drive from Dustin Elmer Harris Williamson, IV to Chance J. Shealy and Summer Shealy $168,000

1809 Kennerly Road from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Vanessa C. Kitchell $224,900

107 Maid Stone Road from TS Simpkins Investments, LLC to James Sawyer Blalock $114,000

29169

1752 McSwain St. from Noura Najjar to Norman Harvin $155,000

29180

1028 Bookman Loop from Robert S. London and Andrea London to Robert Brown Nance and Desiree Lee Ann Nance $615,000

29201

309 Heyward St. from Peter Lenzo to Columbia Bungalows, LLC $150,000

1105 Edgefield St. from Katrine Nicole Gomez Victoria and Jacob Matthew Horsfall to Jeanette Wood Guinn and Michael Rose Guinn $203,000

18 Cottonplace Lane from University of South Carolina Educational Foundation to Brian M. Judge, Megan A. Judge and Kevin R. Judge $230,000

29203

430 Dukes Hill Road from Tyrone D. Frazier and Jocelyn Frazier to Laval E. Gadsden and Marquetta M. Simmons $179,000

1201 Sycamore Avenue from James Kreiner to Robert O. Evans $101,900

3709 Margrave Road from Caley E. Blythe and Nicholas A. Rish to Brian J. Brasseur $140,900

118 Lake Elizabeth Drive from Ruby Bowen a/k/a Ruby P. Bowen to Pamela Morgan Cody $102,000

29204

3533 Foxhall Road from Yong J. Duffy to Savannah C. Phillips $195,000

2830 Chestnut St. from SFR3, LLC to Claudia Dupree $119,000

649 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Alexis M. Utley $147,780

1428 Glenwood Road from Benjamin C. Robinson to SFR3 LLC $206,000

2520 Treeside Drive from Curtis M. Woolsey to Jan M. Humphries, Jr. $100,500

2402 Glenwood Road from Robert L. Ellis, Jr. to Theresa C. O’Connor $145,000

29205

741 Kilbourne St. from Marion M. Coleman to Irene M. Trotter and C. Clarke McNair $220,000

527-531 Harden St. from John Wilkins Crews Brandon, et al to The Back Porch Group, LLC $303,200

325 St. James St. from Kathy Duggan and Michael L. Duggan to James E. Barr and Barbara J. Burns $449,900

613 Howard St. from Regina A. Barber a/k/a Regina Barber to Ashley Reid $277,000

4081 Bloomwood Road from Charles B. Peluso to Rebecca W. Collins and Thomas B. Collins $562,500

717/719 Huntington Avenue from K&P Investments of Lexington, LLC to Conor Pearse Gaffney $170,000

232 Walker St. from Anastasiya Pocheptsova to Brandon Hennies Wall and Tonya Jennings Wall $370,000

2609 Devine St., Unit 8 from Aaron Robert Young to Steven Pugh $226,000

3219 Devereaux Road from Angela E. Thames to Kelly Hynes Morris and James M. Morris, IV $201,250

110 Edisto Avenue from Leonard H. Wallace and Margaret F. Wallace to Daniela B. Friedman and Michael A. Dojc $828,500

29206

1855 W. Buchanan Drive from Jennings G. Pressly and Anna Dunson Pressly to Virginia S. Eagan $238,400

4921 Forest Lake Place from Lisa Scholz Davis n/k/a Lisa Davis Fair to Laura Okoniewski $200,000

203 Juarez Court from Harmon Properties, LLC to Ashley O’Hearn $260,000

1500 Greenhill Road from Lenora P. Stork n/k/a Harriet Lenora Price to William Price Stork and Elizabeth Stork Haggmark $602,311

29209

180 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to Donald Twyman, Jr. and Kyilah Twyman $182,990

173 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to Joel M. Rios-Torres and Vanessa Hernandez-Torres $156,990

19 Twin Oaks Circle from Disposition Partners, LLC to Daniel Rees Jones and Kay Walters Jones $141,000

186 Preserve Lane from Joseph A. Mack and Beverly W. Mack to Katherine J. Duggan and Michael L. Duggan $653,000

1814 Old Colony Road from Maria Ashburn f/k/a Maria J. Mayer and Rodney Nixon to Patrick Ashburn $120,000

381 Council Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Arisha Brown and Benjamin A. Brown $224,735

105 Ligustrum Lane from Gina L. Ruzzin to Genevieve B. Hayes $110,000

2 Nottingham Court from Latoya Morris to Marielyn N. Valentin Cruz $134,000

417 Levington Lane from Cedrick Q. Nelson and Joni E. Dunmyer to Katherine Orrego $158,000

1109 Woodlawn Avenue from Lanny E. Turner Trust to Trenton William Hutto $103,000

263 Ashewood Lake Drive from Mattie Holmon Garvin f/k/a Mattie A. Holman to James Johnson, III $140,000

2701 Bendermeer Drive from Dexter Wilson and Yolanda Wilson to S. George Wilson $150,000

161 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to Erica M. Vanderhorst $161,585

29210

120 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Betty L. Montoya-Dixon $232,199

266 Chippewa Drive from Legacy of South Carolina, LLC to Tia Simmons $110,000

418 Moet Drive from Terence J. Gibbs to Sylvia McHerron $130,000

29211

639 and N/S Elmwood Avenue from Workshop Theatre of South Carolina to Elmwood Lands, LLC $295,000

29212

205 W. Palm Drive from James K. Ewart, III to Richard G. Storia and Patsy H. Storia $194,000

139 Hartwood Circle from Kennith Johnson, Sr. and Lorraine F. Johnson to SFR3 LLC $110,000

49 Groves Wood Court from Fusion Real Estate Investment Group, LLC to Scott Michael John Smith $242,000

20 Lost Creek Place from M. Heath Newman and Lee K. Newman to Bryan George Miller and Cheryl Lynn Miller $259,000

101 Shellywood Lane from FICI Investments, LLC to Bradley T. Jones and Lesley K. Jones $257,900

237 Pinnacle Drive from T.M. Construction Enterprises, Inc. to Harvey L. Knight and Linda J. Knight $282,150

29223

233 Sommerset Drive from Nancy C. Taylor to Cathey L. Wright $131,000

230 Hope Road from Joseph M. Biedenbach and Melissa E. Biedenbach to Jesse D. Simmons, III and Jennifer L. Simmons $235,000

8116 Greenbrook Road from 803 Housing, LLC to Barbara B. Miller $118,500

29229

1 Brittany Park Lane from James E. Lewis, Jr. and Loma G. Lewis to Debra Gary $150,000

340 Baccharis Drive from Jamie Malbrough to Tamela L. Hawkins $181,000

25 Founders Lake Court from Deibderann P. Vinson to Lawrence H. Rush $161,900

10 Harvest Ridge Drive from Diane Akinsipe to Alvie R. Vereen, III $172,000

137 Elkhorn Lane from Patrick O. McDuffie to Cynthia N. Carter $102,000

266 Cogburn Road from Jacqueline Irizarry to Melissa Yolanda Pollard $209,000

1116 Waverly Place Drive from Kersha Sessions to Avery Resto $130,000

219 Summit Springs Drive from M & M Acquisitions, LLC to Jennifer Wilson McClinton $138,000

1325 May Oak Circle from Christopher L. Smith to Shavonne R. Woodard $132,000

104 Teal Way from Michael T. Asbill to Melinda Shaheed $124,000

258 Castlebury Drive from Emily Waggoner and Ellery Waggoner to BST Holdings, LLC $140,000

5 Cordata Court from Jaisung Kim to Larry B. Wilson and Joyce E. Wilson $255,000

332 White Gables Drive from Randolph Coe to Shawanda Evans $155,000

202 Silverwood Trail from Hope M. Hasty to Christopher L. Taylor and Stephanie Taylor $181,000

244 Brooksdale Drive from John J. Bennett to Kevin Buckingham and Pauline Buckingham $265,000

313 Oak Cove Drive from Sean P. Noel and Marlana L. Noel to Savay Burroughs $171,600

512 Wotan Road from Jesse D. Simmons, III and Jennifer L. Simmons to Sean P. Noel and Marlana L. Noel $251,000

3 Pineclave Court from Kirkland Bell to Joseph Platts and Elease Platts $171,000

203 Terrapin Trace from Jeffery Richards to Andrew Devon Bain $162,000

109 Clairborne Place from Shumei C. Richman to Kathy Douglas $102,000

601 Anson Drive from Albert L. Downing, Sr. and Inza J. Downing to Abner T. Hazen and Brittany S. Hazen $295,000

Lexington County

29006

103 Merlot Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nathan L. Horton and Carolyne E. Horton $158,500

303 Cellar Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jessica R. Dickey $177,000

267 Fallaws Lane from Jeffrey L. Frankhouse and Amanda E. Frankhouse to Kevin L. Nelson $199,600

29036

157 Pacific Avenue from Doris H. Pool Living Trust to Barbara B. Smith $156,000

122 Birdsong Trail from Joan Marie Del Rossi to Bobbie Jo McMakin and Kevin F. Gilliam $272,000

104 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nick J. Calcavecchia and Valerie A. Calcavecchia $221,243

205 Garda Lanew from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jeffrey Hellerman $257,397

806 Indian Fork Road from Jamie Griffin and Iris Griffin to James H. Burns and Jamie Burns $450,000

543 Vernona Way from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to David M. Karila and Denise J. Ellert $299,885

1114 Bergenfield Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Thomas H. McLendon, III $174,500

117 Ranch Lake Road from Lynn M. Goetze and Michael E. Hartsel to Patricia A. Kline and Christopher A. Kline $357,000

237 Elsoma Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Mary Minser $187,500

651 Lever Hill Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to De’Nysha E. Hobbs $321,000

541 Lever Hill Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Brent S. Shobert and Lynsey H. Shobert $266,270

29053

143 Player Road from Aimee Lynette Lewis and Ronald William Lewis, Jr. to Matthew C. Jones a/k/a Matthew Charles Jones $116,000

29054

514 Golden Jubilee Road from Betty K. Keisler, Ronald D. Kewisler, Gary B. Keisler, Cindy K. Barbar and Brenda K. Stevens to Centerline Development, LLC $480,000

435 Wentworth Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Chris Dean Kitchens and Tammy Rish Kitchens $359,743

4335 Augusta Highway from Robertson Family Holdings, LLC to Radius Church $1,150,000

3152 Augusta Highway from SP Capital Property Holding, LLC to Kristin E. Yonclas and Chad Craps $410,000

2141 Priceville Road from Samuel H. Coker and Harriet P. Coker to Christopher E. Mimbs and Cheryl D. Mimbs $360,000

517 Canasta Drive from Daniel P. Clark and June T. Clark to Alan Fenstermaker and Nancy Fenstermaker $274,900

1238 Shull Island Road from Stephen C. Mestler and Linda M. Mestler to William H. Dutch Sheets and Celia M. Sheets $725,000

29070

403 Bryan St. from Low Country Private Lending, LLC to Carolyn R. Cragin $145,000

347 Bethlehem Circle from Patrick G. Gibbons to Nathan T. Krasnigor and Neil D. Krasnigor $163,500

428 N. Lee St. from Jacqueline K. Classer to Vanessa M.A. Corpus and Juan C. Corpus $153,500

107 Southpark Place from David W. Hills and Christine F. Hills to Wade A. Davis and Marion Davis $262,000

5757 Two Notch Road from Deborah S. Schumpert to Bruce L. Wood $295,000

29072

210 Wessinger Drive from William C. Jerman to Alan J. Baieri $123,000

639 Tiger Lily Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Rodny A. Dahlgren and Melissa M. Dahlgren $308,770

134 Grey Oaks Lane from Michael Harmon, Jefferey Harmon, Patricia Pantsari and Faye Sandow to Eric Thomas Breckenridge and Ada Breckenridge $102,000

173 Misty Dew Lane from Sara B. Woodberry to Katherine C. Jeffords $164,500

209 Oakpointe Drive from Justin D. Ashley to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $139,000

5571 Sunset Boulevard from J O M I Business Corporation to 3S Investments, LLC $3,250,000

418 Hideaway Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christopher Oresto Segura $391,293

139 Rainbow Shad Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David Lee Sisk and Lisa Welborn Sisk $421,096

619 Meadow Grass Lane from William P. Schott to Sergey A. Pikalov $360,000

916 Calks Ferry Road from Mary E. Cornwell to Ronald J. Rawl and Cheryl Rawl $400,000

115 Michael Road from Mathew John to Wanda Ward and Elizabeth Shealy $148,000

109 Emerald View Court from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Amanda Rae Brinkerhoff and Louis Robert Brinkerhoff $400,605

838 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Cody D. Grider $161,584

225 Morgan Drive from Donald G. Lattimore and Debra J. Lattimore to Michael J. Ellis and Patricia L. Ellis $450,000

106 E. Circle Drive from Jonathan K. Thompson and Christine Thompson to Stacy B. Warner and Jed A. Warner $415,000

309 Cherokee Pond Trail from Christopher L. Reynolds and Cheryl Amsden to Joseph David Spate and Neely Spate $230,000

105 Leventis Lane from James St. Jean and Jennifer B. St. Jean to Benjamin G. Niswander and Amanda N. Niswander $305,000

217 Burma Road from Regina L. Linares to Catherine Priscella Roof $139,900

413 Hickory Meadows Court from Emily N. Pridgen and Andrew R. Pridgen to Misti Willis and Jeremy Shea Willis, Sr. $295,000

125 Palm Court from Joshua D. Lambright and Kelly B. Lambright to Linda E. Pittman $105,500

405 Libby Lane from Stefanie J. Naso to Christopher Lee Reynolds $129,500

132 Scarlet Oak Way from The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Tyler J. Brock $312,500

144 Freedom Drive from Estate of Milton T. Corley to Karl F. Horner and Carolyn J. Horner $142,500

104 Chesterton Drive from Gary Alan Conn and Kimberill Galloway Conn to Leslie C. Young $158,500

1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 213 from Norman J. Berge and LuAnn C. Berge to Patrick G. Leone and Linda K. Doss $260,000

108 Underwood Drive from Michael Jason Ellis and Patricia L. Ellis to Andrew Seigler and Nataly D. Seigler $237,900

237 Caroline Hill Road from Suzanne A. Barden to Margaret C. Robbins $188,040

104 Mallard Point from Estate of Gard M. Meserve to James W. Wood $453,000

124 Misty Dew Lane from Benjamin P. Morgan to Robbie J. Baston $157,500

337 Nehemiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kenneth E. Sponic and Tawana N. Sponic $180,018

816 Maize St. from Laura M. Scaggs and Guy E. Scaggs to Jeffrey Curt Russo and Amanda Johnson $169,000

312 Cochin Court from John Patrick Adam McManus to Christopher Acton $156,000

1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 611 from David Lee Miller and Catherine E. Miller to Harold D. Almond and Mitzi M. Almond $244,000

419 Bronze Drive from Derek F. McClure and Kelly C. McClure to Francisco J. Delgado and Margaret M. Delgado $255,000

264 Richmond Farm Circle from Trust of Patricia Langford Glasscock to Jerry R. Fifer Trust $250,000

319 Porth Circle from Sarah T. Dasher to Ian S. Walls and Kassie L. Walls $375,000

181 Millhouse Lane from James Jay St. Andrews and Amanda Parnell St. Andrews to John Thomas Leighty and Lauren Leighty $250,000

129 Pilgrim Point Drive from Kevin J. Stuart and Lesley Stuart to Joseph K. Todd and Shuana D. Todd $485,000

220 Burma Road from Melissa S. Hooker to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $141,000

4409 Hideaway Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Neetha Jose $386,408

148 Pink Camellia Lane from Broker Solutions, Inc. DBA New American Funding to Mills 401K PSP $249,200

144 Holly Leaf Lane from Louis Robert Brinkerhoff and Amanda Rae Brinkerhoff to Jason D. Wells and Tammy S. Wells $752,800

111 Rainbow Shad Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kimberly W. Wells and Marcus C. Redburn $379,722

325 Welsummer Way from Kenneth A. Cowan and Melissa B. Cowan to Louis Capasso, Jr. and Lori Capasso $224,900

113 Bellhaven Lane from Eileen C. Biefeld to Rebecca Strayer-Chapman and John E. Chapman $188,900

108 Village View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Mark C. Ammerman, Jr. and Sarah Ammerman $239,900

114 Edinburgh Way from Zachary Frye to Dieter B. Vaughn $480,000

29073

764 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Robert Long $167,675

108 Quigley Court from Richard J.; Rienecker and Lydia Marlene Rienecker to Nathaniel Jenkins and Chantal R. Whyte $167,900

220 Hallie Hills Place from Xue Xin Gao to Jayd S. Goolie $111,400

1990 Old Orangeburg Road from Catherine P. Roof and Christopher Roof to Lawrence Edward Lipscomb, III and Wanda M. Lipscomb $229,000

818 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jose A. Ocasio $227,791

814 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Mary F. Cavalluzzi $179,355

440 Cape Jasmine Way from James T. Gantt and Janice A. Gantt to Raymond Brooks and Amber Brooks $150,000

125 Mineral Waters Drive from Joseph B. Clamp and Tonya E. Clamp to Adrian Leon $130,000

212 Megan Lane from Veronica D. Jones to Anastasia Woods and Brad’rik Fripp $165,000

108 Sandy Path Lane from Michael P. Ritch and Merrissa Y. Ritch to Marquise D. Ramey $149,900

911 Dovefield Lane from Frankie D. Hutto to Sherilyn S. Kelley $154,900

191 Savannah Hills Drive from Jeffrey Curt Russo to Carolyn B. Russell $137,500

420 Crestwood Arch from Thomas R. Jeffcoat and Lauren Jeffcoat to Jeremy Lee Dean $187,800

640 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Seth Reuben Blackburn and Santana E. Blackburn $274,768

1369 Knotts Haven Loop from Stacy Ann Orazen to Jeremy L. George and Jessica M. George $239,000

124 Dutch Court from Ricky D. Martin and Melisa M. Martin to Allen O’Newal Keisler, Jr. and Sybil Gail Keisler $167,000

825 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Wesley C. Cooper and Jessica P. Cooper $243,030

168 Spring Tyme Lane from Estate of Ellen Morrow Lowry to Christopher Horton and Kathryn Horton $172,000

117 Tar Box Trail from James M. Yonce, Jr. and Dora E. Yonce to Robert S. Ross, Sr. and Jennifer R. Ross $220,000

29169

301 Chestnut Oak Court from Timothy L. Williams to Chad A. Taylor $161,600

1417 Mohawk Drive from Linda E. Pittman to Michelle F. Ballington $164,000

106 Agape Village Court from G&M Holding Company, Inc. to Melvin K. Stiver and Jeanine M. Stiver $118,500

1734 D Avenue from Elma Hendricks to Glenda R. Abrego Nataren $176,000

1447 C Avenue from Rebekah A. Livingston n/k/a Rebekah L. Morris and Alexander Morris to Willard Brad Marlow $176,500

146 Sabal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kaitlyn L. Salak $161,500

138 Vanarsdale Drive from BJC Investment Property, LLC to Stanford Marlin Jones $110,000

920 Beth Lane from VVW Development, Ltd. Co. to Kalleigh T. Peterson and Cody A. Jones $162,200

1312 C Avenue from Mary Young to Laura Crim $138,000

29170

406 Henslowe Lane from Faustin Desir and Elizabeth Desir to Joshua M. Lemaster and Brooke Lee Lemaster $218,000

145 Hunters Mill Drive from Alissa A. Wise to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $135,000

186 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Diane Akinsipe $178,900

332 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joseph L. Scott $211,375

409 Staffordshire Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to William C. Crouch $166,600

447 Laurel Mist Lane from Petrus F. Van Der Schyff to Samantha Merryea Lynn Jeffries $215,000

2760 Emanuel Church Road from RFSA, LLC to Phillip M. Paggi $152,000

406 Ashburton Lane from Daniel G. Coppens to Debra A. Thornley $235,000

29172

223 Leica Lane from WJH, LLC to Brandon Horton $129,990

2861 Fish Hatchery Road from Angela Currie f/k/a Angela R. Dulinsky f/k/a Angela R. Drewry to Norman P. Fields and Velvet P. Fields $160,000

Little Brooke Lane, Farmers Market Drive from James K. Wilson to Adam Blalock d/b/a Fresh Farm Produce $100,000

1901 Dixana Road from Utmost Enterprises, Inc. to Access Development, LLC $875,000

29210

106 Rowe Circle from David R. Peterson and Linda Cheryle Peterson to Alesha Cunningham $160,000

703 Cornhill Road from John Caswell Barron and Robin L. Pleasant n/k/a Robin L. Barron to Timothy L. Jenkins and Dorothy Jenkins $182,700

6 Beacon Hill Road from Richard L. Bjarnesen and Lisa D. Bjarnesen to Aliesa D. Moore $185,000

29212

713 Woodcreek Court from Robert D. Frick and Katherine M. Frick to Joshua L. Blackwell and Lauren E. Blackwell $244,000

258 Shoreline Drive from Michael D. McGinnis to Denise Leslie $136,000

242 Shoals Landing Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Charles Kenny Nunnery, Jr. and Kimberly T. Nunnery $223,658

144 Leeward Road from Robert F. Lincoln and Nancy A. Lincoln to Jessica Peacock $109,750

618 Garmony Road from Carol M. Landis to Aaron Douglas Howley and Bobbie A. Howley $153,000

114 Leslie Loch Lane from Floyd E. Bell, III to Bradley C. Heinrich and Heather J. Heinrich $251,725

207 Pitney Road from Christopher J. Lampman and Hannah J. Lampman to Shelly A. Turner and John K. Turner $120,000

112 Laurel Branch Way from Discrete Investments, LLC to Denver Rabe Sanchez and Rowena S. Sanchez $323,000

1221 Bower Parkway, Suites 101-110 from I.O.A. Properties III, LLC to 1465 Remount, LLC $1,950,000

262 Hillsborough from Petunia Investments, LLC to David M. Crowley and Lauren N. Smiley $162,000

115 Shorewood Way from Charles R. Edwards and Gail Rosanne Edwards to Anthony F. Perricelli and Lori A. Perricelli $338,500

202 Sandstone Court from D&L Young Custom Homes, LLC to William Timothy Young $346,262

Kershaw County

29020

1905 Niagara Drive from Ethel A. Stack to Somparn Baipho $109,500

169 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jonathan M. Sidebottom and Megan R. Sidebottom $213,000

1505 Lyttleton St. from Silver Canoe, LLC to David Alexander Singleton $280,000

2110 Flynn Lane from H. Gibson Tucker and Anna M. Tucker f/k/a Anna E. Martin to Jeffrey N. Reid and Heather D. Reid $389,900

2411B Marietta Lake Road from Michael Mahler and Dawn R. Mahler to Ira Thomas, Jr. and Kristy Jo Willson Mahler $260,000

1894 Rowe St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Shaquita K. White $183,000

49 Southern Oak Drive from Robert W. Powers and Alana G. Powers to Joseph A. Gerdes and Hye Y. Gerdes $200,000

2377 Little Creek Road from Barbara Federmack and Robert Aginsky to Walter Todd Starnes and Kimberly Ann Starnes $135,000

1905 Haile St. from R. Justin Conder to Jennifer E. Greene and Alexander Greene $131,000

977 Red Hill Road from Progressive Builders, Inc. and Red Hill Holdings, LLC to Matthew Boyce and Sherry Boyce $216,100

29045

14 Weatherfeild Drive from Chadwick Eisenhower to Eugene White, III and Chermaine White $204,000

506 Loblolly Road from Pressley Properties, LLC to Larry J. Robey, Sr. and Amanda L. Robey $118,000

29078

1536 Springvale Road from Estate of Frances J. Grafton to Marvin E. Nesmith $100,000

114 Richardson Boulevard from Leslie A. Lee, Jr. to Conor M. Barry and Tara Barry $210,000

40 Edens Lane from Susan J. Gregory to Robert L. Parsons and Feron M. Parsons $279,500

46 Rugar Drive from Marie Hopkins and Matthew Wiley Hopkins to Andrew M. Wickerham $237,900

23 Canter Field Lane from Virginia B. Lawrence, Tracy L. Elmore, Teresa L. Rhinehart n/k/a Teresa L. Seibert and Herbert B. Lawrence, Jr. to Mark T. Hoffman and Jaimie B. Hoffman $144,000

123 Hastings Circle from Yovany Marquez and Carmen Medina to Cody D. Fitch $129,000

29130

1852 Lake Drive from Sandy T. Harris to Conchita C. Espiritu $247,500

