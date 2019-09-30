Local
Lexington restaurant sold for $3.25 million
Communities around Lake Murray continue to grow
A Lexington restaurant has been sold for $3.25 million.
The IHOP at 5571 Sunset Blvd. was by J O M I Business Corporation to 3S Investments.
Here are the rest f the weeks property transfers:
Top Five Richland County
110 Edisto Avenue 29205 from Leonard H. Wallace and Margaret F. Wallace to Daniela B. Friedman and Michael A. Dojc $828,500
105 Redbay Road 29045 from Trust Agreement of Lynne H. Dreyer to Jacqueline Greene $825,000
W/S Highway 601 and B/X Griffins Creek Road 29052 from Weyerhaeuser Company to Friends of the Congaree Swamp $782,633
186 Preserve Lane 29209 from Joseph A. Mack and Beverly W. Mack to Katherine J. Duggan and Michael L. Duggan $653,000
1028 Bookman Loop 29180 from Robert S. London and Andrea London to Robert Brown Nance and Desiree Lee Ann Nance $615,000
Top Five Lexington County
5571 Sunset Boulevard 29072 from J O M I Business Corporation to 3S Investments, LLC $3,250,000
1221 Bower Parkway, Suites 101-110 29212 from I.O.A. Properties III, LLC to 1465 Remount, LLC $1,950,000
4335 Augusta Highway 29054 from Robertson Family Holdings, LLC to Radius Church $1,150,000
1901 Dixana Road 29172 from Utmost Enterprises, Inc. to Access Development, LLC $875,000
144 Holly Leaf Lane 29072 from Louis Robert Brinkerhoff and Amanda Rae Brinkerhoff to Jason D. Wells and Tammy S. Wells $752,800
Top Three Kershaw County
2110 Flynn Lane 29020 from H. Gibson Tucker and Anna M. Tucker f/k/a Anna E. Martin to Jeffrey N. Reid and Heather D. Reid $389,900
1505 Lyttleton St. 29020 from Silver Canoe, LLC to David Alexander Singleton $280,000
40 Edens Lane 29078 from Susan J. Gregory to Robert L. Parsons and Feron M. Parsons $279,500
Richland County
29016
537 Center Creek Court from Brian R. Adams to Devin Evans $165,000
218 Broken Club Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John W. Russ, Jr. and Valerie J. Russ $401,300
111 Wood Oak Road from George Allan Gentry and Renee Gentry to Maribeth H. Kreps $274,900
212 Whispering Elm Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James Stewart and Sarah Stewart $335,375
741 Long Iron Cove from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Victor R. Abinader and Claudia A. Abinader $265,258
221 Whispering Elm Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Alma L. Boone $377,981
220 Soft Stone Drive from Christopher P. Reliford and Donna M. Reliford to James O. Williams and Sharon B. Williams $320,500
3033 Gedney Circle from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Cameron L. Pierce and Lisa J. Pierce $214,500
243 October Glory Drive from Charles L. Saunders, Sr. to Deautra C. Salmond $248,500
108 Carl Harris Court from Alton B. Keen to John Kwiecinski and Jaana Kwiecinski $135,000
3041 Gedney Circle from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to QuiNeisha Mone-t Patton and Justin Treyshaun Patton-Colston $223,068
29036
761 Moonsail Circle from Caroline H. Reeves to Christopher Michael Almond and Melissa Rivers Almond $270,000
235 Matisse Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Joan M. Del Rossi $265,600
213 Foxport Drive from Jonathan Ryan Leonard to Cartus Financial Corporation $173,000
570 Eagles Rest Drive from James H. Burns and Jamie E. Burns to Jason A. Leak and Lauren Leak $265,000
2235 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Scott E. Florczyk and Brandi L. Florczyk $382,834
213 Foxport Drive from Cartus Financial Corporation to Elizabeth Jordan Slice-Metcalfe and Jeremy Sinclair Metcalfe $173,000
29045
1130 Triple Crown Court from Travis C. Lang to Pedro M. Ortiz Reyes and Tanya M. Vega $168,000
227 Southridge Drive from Virginia W. Walter to Inza J. Downing and Albert L. Downing $595,000
899 Royal Oak Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Randy Erick Williams and Sierra Latrice Williams $491,600
1297 Beechfern Circle from Michael J. Robbins and Tiffany M. Robbins to Karen K. Edwards and Joseph Renz Edwards $252,000
105 Redbay Road from Trust Agreement of Lynne H. Dreyer to Jacqueline Greene $825,000
29052
W/S Highway 601 and B/X Griffins Creek Road from Weyerhaeuser Company to Friends of the Congaree Swamp $782,633
29063
1412 Farming Creek Road from Green Acres West, Inc. to Paige Green Paulchel $150,000
4 Dupre Court from Mashunda D. Hagood to Mark R. Helgeson and Kandse W. Helgeson $287,000
1 Wildhorse Court from Mary R. Murray to Jacob A. Stout and Kaitlin G. Stout $194,900
6 Maple Tree Court from Richard Schirra and Georgeann Schirra to John S. Centeio, Jr. $220,000
305 Glen Rose Circle from Allan C. Geib and Regina L. Geib to Christopher Antoni Barratta and Crystal Barratta $193,500
128 E. Dean from David G. Kincaid and Dorothy A. Kincaid a/k/a Dorothy L. Kincaid to Rafi Jamaluddin and Sadia Rafi $102,000
303 Baltica Lane from Catherine K. Hood f/k/a Catherine B. Kilburn to Peggie Reeves $130,000
106 Woodstock Road from Thomas J. Burkart and Carrollann D. Burkart to Polly Mitchiner $165,000
273 Bradstone Road from Chance J. Shealy to Juan Manuel Maria $130,000
108 Blackstone Drive from Dustin Elmer Harris Williamson, IV to Chance J. Shealy and Summer Shealy $168,000
1809 Kennerly Road from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Vanessa C. Kitchell $224,900
107 Maid Stone Road from TS Simpkins Investments, LLC to James Sawyer Blalock $114,000
29169
1752 McSwain St. from Noura Najjar to Norman Harvin $155,000
29180
1028 Bookman Loop from Robert S. London and Andrea London to Robert Brown Nance and Desiree Lee Ann Nance $615,000
29201
309 Heyward St. from Peter Lenzo to Columbia Bungalows, LLC $150,000
1105 Edgefield St. from Katrine Nicole Gomez Victoria and Jacob Matthew Horsfall to Jeanette Wood Guinn and Michael Rose Guinn $203,000
18 Cottonplace Lane from University of South Carolina Educational Foundation to Brian M. Judge, Megan A. Judge and Kevin R. Judge $230,000
29203
430 Dukes Hill Road from Tyrone D. Frazier and Jocelyn Frazier to Laval E. Gadsden and Marquetta M. Simmons $179,000
1201 Sycamore Avenue from James Kreiner to Robert O. Evans $101,900
3709 Margrave Road from Caley E. Blythe and Nicholas A. Rish to Brian J. Brasseur $140,900
118 Lake Elizabeth Drive from Ruby Bowen a/k/a Ruby P. Bowen to Pamela Morgan Cody $102,000
29204
3533 Foxhall Road from Yong J. Duffy to Savannah C. Phillips $195,000
2830 Chestnut St. from SFR3, LLC to Claudia Dupree $119,000
649 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Alexis M. Utley $147,780
1428 Glenwood Road from Benjamin C. Robinson to SFR3 LLC $206,000
2520 Treeside Drive from Curtis M. Woolsey to Jan M. Humphries, Jr. $100,500
2402 Glenwood Road from Robert L. Ellis, Jr. to Theresa C. O’Connor $145,000
29205
741 Kilbourne St. from Marion M. Coleman to Irene M. Trotter and C. Clarke McNair $220,000
527-531 Harden St. from John Wilkins Crews Brandon, et al to The Back Porch Group, LLC $303,200
325 St. James St. from Kathy Duggan and Michael L. Duggan to James E. Barr and Barbara J. Burns $449,900
613 Howard St. from Regina A. Barber a/k/a Regina Barber to Ashley Reid $277,000
4081 Bloomwood Road from Charles B. Peluso to Rebecca W. Collins and Thomas B. Collins $562,500
717/719 Huntington Avenue from K&P Investments of Lexington, LLC to Conor Pearse Gaffney $170,000
232 Walker St. from Anastasiya Pocheptsova to Brandon Hennies Wall and Tonya Jennings Wall $370,000
2609 Devine St., Unit 8 from Aaron Robert Young to Steven Pugh $226,000
3219 Devereaux Road from Angela E. Thames to Kelly Hynes Morris and James M. Morris, IV $201,250
110 Edisto Avenue from Leonard H. Wallace and Margaret F. Wallace to Daniela B. Friedman and Michael A. Dojc $828,500
29206
1855 W. Buchanan Drive from Jennings G. Pressly and Anna Dunson Pressly to Virginia S. Eagan $238,400
4921 Forest Lake Place from Lisa Scholz Davis n/k/a Lisa Davis Fair to Laura Okoniewski $200,000
203 Juarez Court from Harmon Properties, LLC to Ashley O’Hearn $260,000
1500 Greenhill Road from Lenora P. Stork n/k/a Harriet Lenora Price to William Price Stork and Elizabeth Stork Haggmark $602,311
29209
180 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to Donald Twyman, Jr. and Kyilah Twyman $182,990
173 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to Joel M. Rios-Torres and Vanessa Hernandez-Torres $156,990
19 Twin Oaks Circle from Disposition Partners, LLC to Daniel Rees Jones and Kay Walters Jones $141,000
186 Preserve Lane from Joseph A. Mack and Beverly W. Mack to Katherine J. Duggan and Michael L. Duggan $653,000
1814 Old Colony Road from Maria Ashburn f/k/a Maria J. Mayer and Rodney Nixon to Patrick Ashburn $120,000
381 Council Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Arisha Brown and Benjamin A. Brown $224,735
105 Ligustrum Lane from Gina L. Ruzzin to Genevieve B. Hayes $110,000
2 Nottingham Court from Latoya Morris to Marielyn N. Valentin Cruz $134,000
417 Levington Lane from Cedrick Q. Nelson and Joni E. Dunmyer to Katherine Orrego $158,000
1109 Woodlawn Avenue from Lanny E. Turner Trust to Trenton William Hutto $103,000
263 Ashewood Lake Drive from Mattie Holmon Garvin f/k/a Mattie A. Holman to James Johnson, III $140,000
2701 Bendermeer Drive from Dexter Wilson and Yolanda Wilson to S. George Wilson $150,000
161 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to Erica M. Vanderhorst $161,585
29210
120 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Betty L. Montoya-Dixon $232,199
266 Chippewa Drive from Legacy of South Carolina, LLC to Tia Simmons $110,000
418 Moet Drive from Terence J. Gibbs to Sylvia McHerron $130,000
29211
639 and N/S Elmwood Avenue from Workshop Theatre of South Carolina to Elmwood Lands, LLC $295,000
29212
205 W. Palm Drive from James K. Ewart, III to Richard G. Storia and Patsy H. Storia $194,000
139 Hartwood Circle from Kennith Johnson, Sr. and Lorraine F. Johnson to SFR3 LLC $110,000
49 Groves Wood Court from Fusion Real Estate Investment Group, LLC to Scott Michael John Smith $242,000
20 Lost Creek Place from M. Heath Newman and Lee K. Newman to Bryan George Miller and Cheryl Lynn Miller $259,000
101 Shellywood Lane from FICI Investments, LLC to Bradley T. Jones and Lesley K. Jones $257,900
237 Pinnacle Drive from T.M. Construction Enterprises, Inc. to Harvey L. Knight and Linda J. Knight $282,150
29223
233 Sommerset Drive from Nancy C. Taylor to Cathey L. Wright $131,000
230 Hope Road from Joseph M. Biedenbach and Melissa E. Biedenbach to Jesse D. Simmons, III and Jennifer L. Simmons $235,000
8116 Greenbrook Road from 803 Housing, LLC to Barbara B. Miller $118,500
29229
1 Brittany Park Lane from James E. Lewis, Jr. and Loma G. Lewis to Debra Gary $150,000
340 Baccharis Drive from Jamie Malbrough to Tamela L. Hawkins $181,000
25 Founders Lake Court from Deibderann P. Vinson to Lawrence H. Rush $161,900
10 Harvest Ridge Drive from Diane Akinsipe to Alvie R. Vereen, III $172,000
137 Elkhorn Lane from Patrick O. McDuffie to Cynthia N. Carter $102,000
266 Cogburn Road from Jacqueline Irizarry to Melissa Yolanda Pollard $209,000
1116 Waverly Place Drive from Kersha Sessions to Avery Resto $130,000
219 Summit Springs Drive from M & M Acquisitions, LLC to Jennifer Wilson McClinton $138,000
1325 May Oak Circle from Christopher L. Smith to Shavonne R. Woodard $132,000
104 Teal Way from Michael T. Asbill to Melinda Shaheed $124,000
258 Castlebury Drive from Emily Waggoner and Ellery Waggoner to BST Holdings, LLC $140,000
5 Cordata Court from Jaisung Kim to Larry B. Wilson and Joyce E. Wilson $255,000
332 White Gables Drive from Randolph Coe to Shawanda Evans $155,000
202 Silverwood Trail from Hope M. Hasty to Christopher L. Taylor and Stephanie Taylor $181,000
244 Brooksdale Drive from John J. Bennett to Kevin Buckingham and Pauline Buckingham $265,000
313 Oak Cove Drive from Sean P. Noel and Marlana L. Noel to Savay Burroughs $171,600
512 Wotan Road from Jesse D. Simmons, III and Jennifer L. Simmons to Sean P. Noel and Marlana L. Noel $251,000
3 Pineclave Court from Kirkland Bell to Joseph Platts and Elease Platts $171,000
203 Terrapin Trace from Jeffery Richards to Andrew Devon Bain $162,000
109 Clairborne Place from Shumei C. Richman to Kathy Douglas $102,000
601 Anson Drive from Albert L. Downing, Sr. and Inza J. Downing to Abner T. Hazen and Brittany S. Hazen $295,000
Lexington County
29006
103 Merlot Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nathan L. Horton and Carolyne E. Horton $158,500
303 Cellar Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jessica R. Dickey $177,000
267 Fallaws Lane from Jeffrey L. Frankhouse and Amanda E. Frankhouse to Kevin L. Nelson $199,600
29036
157 Pacific Avenue from Doris H. Pool Living Trust to Barbara B. Smith $156,000
122 Birdsong Trail from Joan Marie Del Rossi to Bobbie Jo McMakin and Kevin F. Gilliam $272,000
104 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nick J. Calcavecchia and Valerie A. Calcavecchia $221,243
205 Garda Lanew from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jeffrey Hellerman $257,397
806 Indian Fork Road from Jamie Griffin and Iris Griffin to James H. Burns and Jamie Burns $450,000
543 Vernona Way from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to David M. Karila and Denise J. Ellert $299,885
1114 Bergenfield Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Thomas H. McLendon, III $174,500
117 Ranch Lake Road from Lynn M. Goetze and Michael E. Hartsel to Patricia A. Kline and Christopher A. Kline $357,000
237 Elsoma Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Mary Minser $187,500
651 Lever Hill Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to De’Nysha E. Hobbs $321,000
541 Lever Hill Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Brent S. Shobert and Lynsey H. Shobert $266,270
29053
143 Player Road from Aimee Lynette Lewis and Ronald William Lewis, Jr. to Matthew C. Jones a/k/a Matthew Charles Jones $116,000
29054
514 Golden Jubilee Road from Betty K. Keisler, Ronald D. Kewisler, Gary B. Keisler, Cindy K. Barbar and Brenda K. Stevens to Centerline Development, LLC $480,000
435 Wentworth Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Chris Dean Kitchens and Tammy Rish Kitchens $359,743
4335 Augusta Highway from Robertson Family Holdings, LLC to Radius Church $1,150,000
3152 Augusta Highway from SP Capital Property Holding, LLC to Kristin E. Yonclas and Chad Craps $410,000
2141 Priceville Road from Samuel H. Coker and Harriet P. Coker to Christopher E. Mimbs and Cheryl D. Mimbs $360,000
517 Canasta Drive from Daniel P. Clark and June T. Clark to Alan Fenstermaker and Nancy Fenstermaker $274,900
1238 Shull Island Road from Stephen C. Mestler and Linda M. Mestler to William H. Dutch Sheets and Celia M. Sheets $725,000
29070
403 Bryan St. from Low Country Private Lending, LLC to Carolyn R. Cragin $145,000
347 Bethlehem Circle from Patrick G. Gibbons to Nathan T. Krasnigor and Neil D. Krasnigor $163,500
428 N. Lee St. from Jacqueline K. Classer to Vanessa M.A. Corpus and Juan C. Corpus $153,500
107 Southpark Place from David W. Hills and Christine F. Hills to Wade A. Davis and Marion Davis $262,000
5757 Two Notch Road from Deborah S. Schumpert to Bruce L. Wood $295,000
29072
210 Wessinger Drive from William C. Jerman to Alan J. Baieri $123,000
639 Tiger Lily Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Rodny A. Dahlgren and Melissa M. Dahlgren $308,770
134 Grey Oaks Lane from Michael Harmon, Jefferey Harmon, Patricia Pantsari and Faye Sandow to Eric Thomas Breckenridge and Ada Breckenridge $102,000
173 Misty Dew Lane from Sara B. Woodberry to Katherine C. Jeffords $164,500
209 Oakpointe Drive from Justin D. Ashley to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $139,000
5571 Sunset Boulevard from J O M I Business Corporation to 3S Investments, LLC $3,250,000
418 Hideaway Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christopher Oresto Segura $391,293
139 Rainbow Shad Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David Lee Sisk and Lisa Welborn Sisk $421,096
619 Meadow Grass Lane from William P. Schott to Sergey A. Pikalov $360,000
916 Calks Ferry Road from Mary E. Cornwell to Ronald J. Rawl and Cheryl Rawl $400,000
115 Michael Road from Mathew John to Wanda Ward and Elizabeth Shealy $148,000
109 Emerald View Court from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Amanda Rae Brinkerhoff and Louis Robert Brinkerhoff $400,605
838 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Cody D. Grider $161,584
225 Morgan Drive from Donald G. Lattimore and Debra J. Lattimore to Michael J. Ellis and Patricia L. Ellis $450,000
106 E. Circle Drive from Jonathan K. Thompson and Christine Thompson to Stacy B. Warner and Jed A. Warner $415,000
309 Cherokee Pond Trail from Christopher L. Reynolds and Cheryl Amsden to Joseph David Spate and Neely Spate $230,000
105 Leventis Lane from James St. Jean and Jennifer B. St. Jean to Benjamin G. Niswander and Amanda N. Niswander $305,000
217 Burma Road from Regina L. Linares to Catherine Priscella Roof $139,900
413 Hickory Meadows Court from Emily N. Pridgen and Andrew R. Pridgen to Misti Willis and Jeremy Shea Willis, Sr. $295,000
125 Palm Court from Joshua D. Lambright and Kelly B. Lambright to Linda E. Pittman $105,500
405 Libby Lane from Stefanie J. Naso to Christopher Lee Reynolds $129,500
132 Scarlet Oak Way from The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Tyler J. Brock $312,500
144 Freedom Drive from Estate of Milton T. Corley to Karl F. Horner and Carolyn J. Horner $142,500
104 Chesterton Drive from Gary Alan Conn and Kimberill Galloway Conn to Leslie C. Young $158,500
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 213 from Norman J. Berge and LuAnn C. Berge to Patrick G. Leone and Linda K. Doss $260,000
108 Underwood Drive from Michael Jason Ellis and Patricia L. Ellis to Andrew Seigler and Nataly D. Seigler $237,900
237 Caroline Hill Road from Suzanne A. Barden to Margaret C. Robbins $188,040
104 Mallard Point from Estate of Gard M. Meserve to James W. Wood $453,000
124 Misty Dew Lane from Benjamin P. Morgan to Robbie J. Baston $157,500
337 Nehemiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kenneth E. Sponic and Tawana N. Sponic $180,018
816 Maize St. from Laura M. Scaggs and Guy E. Scaggs to Jeffrey Curt Russo and Amanda Johnson $169,000
312 Cochin Court from John Patrick Adam McManus to Christopher Acton $156,000
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 611 from David Lee Miller and Catherine E. Miller to Harold D. Almond and Mitzi M. Almond $244,000
419 Bronze Drive from Derek F. McClure and Kelly C. McClure to Francisco J. Delgado and Margaret M. Delgado $255,000
264 Richmond Farm Circle from Trust of Patricia Langford Glasscock to Jerry R. Fifer Trust $250,000
319 Porth Circle from Sarah T. Dasher to Ian S. Walls and Kassie L. Walls $375,000
181 Millhouse Lane from James Jay St. Andrews and Amanda Parnell St. Andrews to John Thomas Leighty and Lauren Leighty $250,000
129 Pilgrim Point Drive from Kevin J. Stuart and Lesley Stuart to Joseph K. Todd and Shuana D. Todd $485,000
220 Burma Road from Melissa S. Hooker to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $141,000
4409 Hideaway Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Neetha Jose $386,408
148 Pink Camellia Lane from Broker Solutions, Inc. DBA New American Funding to Mills 401K PSP $249,200
144 Holly Leaf Lane from Louis Robert Brinkerhoff and Amanda Rae Brinkerhoff to Jason D. Wells and Tammy S. Wells $752,800
111 Rainbow Shad Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kimberly W. Wells and Marcus C. Redburn $379,722
325 Welsummer Way from Kenneth A. Cowan and Melissa B. Cowan to Louis Capasso, Jr. and Lori Capasso $224,900
113 Bellhaven Lane from Eileen C. Biefeld to Rebecca Strayer-Chapman and John E. Chapman $188,900
108 Village View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Mark C. Ammerman, Jr. and Sarah Ammerman $239,900
114 Edinburgh Way from Zachary Frye to Dieter B. Vaughn $480,000
29073
764 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Robert Long $167,675
108 Quigley Court from Richard J.; Rienecker and Lydia Marlene Rienecker to Nathaniel Jenkins and Chantal R. Whyte $167,900
220 Hallie Hills Place from Xue Xin Gao to Jayd S. Goolie $111,400
1990 Old Orangeburg Road from Catherine P. Roof and Christopher Roof to Lawrence Edward Lipscomb, III and Wanda M. Lipscomb $229,000
818 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jose A. Ocasio $227,791
814 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Mary F. Cavalluzzi $179,355
440 Cape Jasmine Way from James T. Gantt and Janice A. Gantt to Raymond Brooks and Amber Brooks $150,000
125 Mineral Waters Drive from Joseph B. Clamp and Tonya E. Clamp to Adrian Leon $130,000
212 Megan Lane from Veronica D. Jones to Anastasia Woods and Brad’rik Fripp $165,000
108 Sandy Path Lane from Michael P. Ritch and Merrissa Y. Ritch to Marquise D. Ramey $149,900
911 Dovefield Lane from Frankie D. Hutto to Sherilyn S. Kelley $154,900
191 Savannah Hills Drive from Jeffrey Curt Russo to Carolyn B. Russell $137,500
420 Crestwood Arch from Thomas R. Jeffcoat and Lauren Jeffcoat to Jeremy Lee Dean $187,800
640 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Seth Reuben Blackburn and Santana E. Blackburn $274,768
1369 Knotts Haven Loop from Stacy Ann Orazen to Jeremy L. George and Jessica M. George $239,000
124 Dutch Court from Ricky D. Martin and Melisa M. Martin to Allen O’Newal Keisler, Jr. and Sybil Gail Keisler $167,000
825 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Wesley C. Cooper and Jessica P. Cooper $243,030
168 Spring Tyme Lane from Estate of Ellen Morrow Lowry to Christopher Horton and Kathryn Horton $172,000
117 Tar Box Trail from James M. Yonce, Jr. and Dora E. Yonce to Robert S. Ross, Sr. and Jennifer R. Ross $220,000
29169
301 Chestnut Oak Court from Timothy L. Williams to Chad A. Taylor $161,600
1417 Mohawk Drive from Linda E. Pittman to Michelle F. Ballington $164,000
106 Agape Village Court from G&M Holding Company, Inc. to Melvin K. Stiver and Jeanine M. Stiver $118,500
1734 D Avenue from Elma Hendricks to Glenda R. Abrego Nataren $176,000
1447 C Avenue from Rebekah A. Livingston n/k/a Rebekah L. Morris and Alexander Morris to Willard Brad Marlow $176,500
146 Sabal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kaitlyn L. Salak $161,500
138 Vanarsdale Drive from BJC Investment Property, LLC to Stanford Marlin Jones $110,000
920 Beth Lane from VVW Development, Ltd. Co. to Kalleigh T. Peterson and Cody A. Jones $162,200
1312 C Avenue from Mary Young to Laura Crim $138,000
29170
406 Henslowe Lane from Faustin Desir and Elizabeth Desir to Joshua M. Lemaster and Brooke Lee Lemaster $218,000
145 Hunters Mill Drive from Alissa A. Wise to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $135,000
186 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Diane Akinsipe $178,900
332 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joseph L. Scott $211,375
409 Staffordshire Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to William C. Crouch $166,600
447 Laurel Mist Lane from Petrus F. Van Der Schyff to Samantha Merryea Lynn Jeffries $215,000
2760 Emanuel Church Road from RFSA, LLC to Phillip M. Paggi $152,000
406 Ashburton Lane from Daniel G. Coppens to Debra A. Thornley $235,000
29172
223 Leica Lane from WJH, LLC to Brandon Horton $129,990
2861 Fish Hatchery Road from Angela Currie f/k/a Angela R. Dulinsky f/k/a Angela R. Drewry to Norman P. Fields and Velvet P. Fields $160,000
Little Brooke Lane, Farmers Market Drive from James K. Wilson to Adam Blalock d/b/a Fresh Farm Produce $100,000
1901 Dixana Road from Utmost Enterprises, Inc. to Access Development, LLC $875,000
29210
106 Rowe Circle from David R. Peterson and Linda Cheryle Peterson to Alesha Cunningham $160,000
703 Cornhill Road from John Caswell Barron and Robin L. Pleasant n/k/a Robin L. Barron to Timothy L. Jenkins and Dorothy Jenkins $182,700
6 Beacon Hill Road from Richard L. Bjarnesen and Lisa D. Bjarnesen to Aliesa D. Moore $185,000
29212
713 Woodcreek Court from Robert D. Frick and Katherine M. Frick to Joshua L. Blackwell and Lauren E. Blackwell $244,000
258 Shoreline Drive from Michael D. McGinnis to Denise Leslie $136,000
242 Shoals Landing Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Charles Kenny Nunnery, Jr. and Kimberly T. Nunnery $223,658
144 Leeward Road from Robert F. Lincoln and Nancy A. Lincoln to Jessica Peacock $109,750
618 Garmony Road from Carol M. Landis to Aaron Douglas Howley and Bobbie A. Howley $153,000
114 Leslie Loch Lane from Floyd E. Bell, III to Bradley C. Heinrich and Heather J. Heinrich $251,725
207 Pitney Road from Christopher J. Lampman and Hannah J. Lampman to Shelly A. Turner and John K. Turner $120,000
112 Laurel Branch Way from Discrete Investments, LLC to Denver Rabe Sanchez and Rowena S. Sanchez $323,000
1221 Bower Parkway, Suites 101-110 from I.O.A. Properties III, LLC to 1465 Remount, LLC $1,950,000
262 Hillsborough from Petunia Investments, LLC to David M. Crowley and Lauren N. Smiley $162,000
115 Shorewood Way from Charles R. Edwards and Gail Rosanne Edwards to Anthony F. Perricelli and Lori A. Perricelli $338,500
202 Sandstone Court from D&L Young Custom Homes, LLC to William Timothy Young $346,262
Kershaw County
29020
1905 Niagara Drive from Ethel A. Stack to Somparn Baipho $109,500
169 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jonathan M. Sidebottom and Megan R. Sidebottom $213,000
1505 Lyttleton St. from Silver Canoe, LLC to David Alexander Singleton $280,000
2110 Flynn Lane from H. Gibson Tucker and Anna M. Tucker f/k/a Anna E. Martin to Jeffrey N. Reid and Heather D. Reid $389,900
2411B Marietta Lake Road from Michael Mahler and Dawn R. Mahler to Ira Thomas, Jr. and Kristy Jo Willson Mahler $260,000
1894 Rowe St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Shaquita K. White $183,000
49 Southern Oak Drive from Robert W. Powers and Alana G. Powers to Joseph A. Gerdes and Hye Y. Gerdes $200,000
2377 Little Creek Road from Barbara Federmack and Robert Aginsky to Walter Todd Starnes and Kimberly Ann Starnes $135,000
1905 Haile St. from R. Justin Conder to Jennifer E. Greene and Alexander Greene $131,000
977 Red Hill Road from Progressive Builders, Inc. and Red Hill Holdings, LLC to Matthew Boyce and Sherry Boyce $216,100
29045
14 Weatherfeild Drive from Chadwick Eisenhower to Eugene White, III and Chermaine White $204,000
506 Loblolly Road from Pressley Properties, LLC to Larry J. Robey, Sr. and Amanda L. Robey $118,000
29078
1536 Springvale Road from Estate of Frances J. Grafton to Marvin E. Nesmith $100,000
114 Richardson Boulevard from Leslie A. Lee, Jr. to Conor M. Barry and Tara Barry $210,000
40 Edens Lane from Susan J. Gregory to Robert L. Parsons and Feron M. Parsons $279,500
46 Rugar Drive from Marie Hopkins and Matthew Wiley Hopkins to Andrew M. Wickerham $237,900
23 Canter Field Lane from Virginia B. Lawrence, Tracy L. Elmore, Teresa L. Rhinehart n/k/a Teresa L. Seibert and Herbert B. Lawrence, Jr. to Mark T. Hoffman and Jaimie B. Hoffman $144,000
123 Hastings Circle from Yovany Marquez and Carmen Medina to Cody D. Fitch $129,000
29130
1852 Lake Drive from Sandy T. Harris to Conchita C. Espiritu $247,500
Comments