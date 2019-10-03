Midlands apartment complex sells for $16.25 million

SHARE COPY LINK

A Columbia apartment complex has sold for $16.25 million.

Riverview Partners SC, LLC sold the Reserve at River Walk complex to Bridge WF SC Reserve River Walk, LLC

The complex features a tennis court, pool, fitness center and complimentary care, according to its website. Apartment amenities include 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars and fireplaces.

Here are the rest of teh property transfers for the week:

Top Five Richland County

4501 Bentley Drive 29210 from Riverview Partners SC, LLC to Bridge WF SC Reserve River Walk, LLC $16,250,000

781.8 acres of land and improvements located at 1900-901 Vanboklen Road 29044 from The Conservation Fund to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources $2,944,032

116 Woodgate Drive 29223 from Diana Amador-Delgado to Yvette B. Gay $1,899,900

1028, 1034 and 1040 Wildewood Center Drive 29229 from Wildewood Holdings Enterprises to 1465 Remount, LLC $1,400,000

4989 Quail Lane 29206 from Michael Norris and Katie H. Norris to James Peyton Hassinger, Jr. and Carter Wilson Hassinger $670,000







Top Five Lexington County

1130 Bower Parkway 29212 from DDRTC Columbiana Station II, LLC to DDRTC Columbiana Station I, LLC $3,351,867

353 Hollywood Road 29212 from Brenda J. Tripathi Revocable Trust to Anuj Regmi and Sunita Paudyal $662,668

74 Rocky Cove Road 29072 from Carolyn M. Craig to Brett A. Watson and Kimberly P. Watson $600,000

906 Battenkill Court 29072 from Bennett Hazmmett and Lianna Hammett to Brenton D. Jeffcoat and Sharon L. Jeffcoat $554,500

113 Power Point Lane 29072 from David M. Lewis and Emily W. Lewis to Wesley J. Melvin and Lacy H. Melvin $520,000







Top Three Kershaw County

1973 County Line Trail 29045 from Suhail Najjar and Noura Najjar to Michael L. Mickey $521,500

2372 White Heron Road 29074 from William E. Horne, Jr., Carolyn J. Horne, Jerry W. Parker and Janet G. Parker to Charles Doetsch $472,000

1742 Atoka Trail 29020 from David R. Bishop to Breathless Buffalo Trust $425,500

Richland County

29016

2320 Cedar Creek Road from Robert E. Clark and Rene V. Clark to William Lewis DuBard, Jr. $141,900

43 Golden Spur Lane from 43 Golden Spur Lane, LLC to James W. Owings, Jr. $199,500

718 Long Iron Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Karen T. Walker $226,044

1046 Allendale Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Jacqueline Alston $233,880

534 Holland Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Shamira Martin $242,290

84 Roundtree Road from Department of Veterans Affairs to LaChauncey Jaye Hilliard $253,000

257 October Glory Drive from Gilman H. Treantos and Jon M. Ramler to Geoffrey L. Reabold and Emma R. Reabold $262,500

230 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to James D. Spruill and Kenyana L. Spruill $271,620

331 Summersweet Court from Mark L. Calloway and Lisa I. Calloway to Roscoe E. Mines and Renee D. Mines $275,500

449 Bowhunter Drive from Department of Veterans Affairs to Mustafa Foster $281,250

416 Maple Valley Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Camilla Henry $297,500

534 Golden Rod Court from Janet T. Hoffman and Sherri L. Hoffman to John C. Schell, Sharon L. Schell and Scott Alex Lasher $320,000

142 EJW Road from Karen B. Williamson to Jonas C. Lamb, III and Patrice F. Lamb $473,900

29036

8 Grovemont Court from Marak J. Farrell and Kerri Farrell to Karl F. Labbe and Melissa A. Labbe $238,000

1164 Portrait Hill Drive from William A. Dupuis and Debra M. Dupuis to Ray C. Dethy and Virginia W. Dethy $282,500

124 Buddy Eargle Road from Jason Taylor and Lauren Taylor to Wayne Kisler DeWitt, Jr. and Carolyn Ashley DeWitt $300,000

29044

29045

237 Sunday Silence Lane from Sam A. Jackson and Alexis N.B. Jackson to Carola Merten $149,000

Lot 21, Woodcreek Lake from Richard A. Simons, Jr. to Gary A. Kocher $171,500

1145 Coopers Ridge Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Charles J. Garling $196,192

442 Windrush Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jennifer Jeanmarie Garland $236,579

61 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to David Christopher McGill and Melanie McGill $239,900

29046

1172 Coopers Ridge Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ordalina A. Almonte $182,591

29053

142 Cranbrook Court from Marta I. Serrano Trinidad n/k/a Marata Serrano and Orlando Lopez to Mary Williams $145,000

29061

212 Alexander Pointe Drive from Katharina Luisa Helmick a/k/a Katharina Luise Helmick and James Stirling Helmick to Georgie Bouges Cornelius $168,500

29063

601 Friarsgate Boulevard from Mohammad Farhan to William Cotter and Rose Cotter $130,000

104 Jonathan Lane from Rebecca M. Sutecliffe to Michelle A. Bein and Michael Milock $138,000

1000 Riverwalk Way from Sharon Janet Delia to Michelle Elise Roth $144,900

25 Persimmon Wood Court from Fusion Real Estate Investment Group, LLC to Eric Donald Macon, III $204,500

138 River Run Road from Randy L. Geib to Ann R. Gaines and Jeff E. Gaines $221,000

61 Doland Court from Collin George to Sajid Shaikh and Wajiha Fatema $245,000

394 Poets Walk from Rick D. Ridenour and Kathy Y. Ridenour to David Spohn and Alania P. Spohn $284,900

182 Ascot Woods Circle from Andrew David Kosal Trust to Thomas Christopher Carraway and Maria Carraway $487,500

128 Cove Court from Allan M. Bryan and Elizabeth G. Bryan to Daniel W. Hancock and Bonnie B. Hancock $489,500

3236 Dreher Shoals Road from Evelyn Lee Ashby to Tony S. Sharpe and Stephanie Sharpe $491,000

1736 Shady Grove Road from Hilton Place Limited Partnership to Keith Campbell and Karnchanawadee Choosri $520,000

29201

14 Lindsay St. from Benjamin Jon Perzan and Helen P. Perzan to Mary Kathleen Blackwelder $128,000

900 S. Stadium St., #S708 from Davison D. Woods, Angela Woods and Lydia Douglas Woods to Sarah R. Hearn $138,000

1085 Shop Road, Unit 326 from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Jeffery C. Tuori $144,700

2431 Sulton St. from James Alan McConnell to David L. Alderman $212,000

1439 Franklin St. from Leslie M. Hood to Kelsey M. Farnham $235,000

383 Canal Place Drive from Michael Jefferson Spitnale and Ellen Lindley Black to Ross M. Maretin and Chloe A. Scott $244,900

1920 College St. from John A. Conde and Sara E. Conde to Jack D. Rubinson $357,500

1426 Gadsden St. from Andrew T. Kirkland and Amanda Price Kirkland to American International Relocation Solutions, Inc. $360,000

1426 Gadsden St. from American International Relocation Solutions, Inc. to Carol Marie Meyers and Judith Helen Collazo $360,000

29204

3029 Elmhaven Road from Melissa L. Gault to Raven Corliss and Mitchell Corliss a/k/a Michell Corliss $118,000

2900 N. Beltline Boulevard from Blake Edmund Schumacher and Dena E. Schumacher to Alaina Wynes $126,400

3600 Chateau Drive, Unit 238 from Barue Investments, LLC to Rhoda J. Paschal $126,500

2701 Putnam St. from Katharine Pyritz f/k/a Katharine G. Weston and Jared Pyritz to David R. Hardwicke $150,000

29205

2720 Holt Drive from Caroline C. Dutle and Aaron Dutle to Presleigh Danielle Sawyer $124,000

2912 Hope Avenue from Estate of Harriet V. Dubose to Allison W. Avinger $175,000

1515 Gladden St. from Donna S. Kelly to Austin Rhodes $184,500

2319 Lee St. from Tony E. Hawkins and Deborah L. Hawkins to Rain Jane Properties, LLC $195,000

3131 Prentice Avenue from Steven James Alford and Erin J. Eisele to Mary L. Jeffcoat $199,900

725 Cross Hill Road from Estate of Henry Guy Gantt to OuttaThePark, LLC $235,000

806 S. Holly St. from Adriana C. Bejarano and Ernest C. Webster to Nancy E. Maseng $255,000

1114 Shirley St. from Kristin Los f/k/a Kristin R. Johnson to Andrew McWilliams $259,900

733 Poinsettia St., Unit 9-G from Eugene M. Hood to Smith Poinsettia, LLC $289,000

3011 Heyward St. from Nancy E. Maseng and Joseph B. Watterson to Hallie Rawls Markel and Earle H. Markel $300,000

3201 Amherst Avenue from J. Clarence Dreher, III to Deborah E. Blair $305,000

2804 Wilmot Avenue from Deena H. Faris to Judy Mann Cook $362,500

1709 Phelps St. from Stevan Harrington and Jon Harrington to Gordon Wong $365,000

616 Meadow St. from GME, LLC to Zeid Keilani $420,000

204 St. James St. from William E. Day, II to Jamie L. Harpootlian $480,000

211 S. Edisto Avenue from Laura O. Shull to John S. Beier and Katrina A. Beier $497,500

29206

5407 Sylvan Drive from Kathryn Leigh Morse n/k/a Kathryn Morse McAbee to Gregg Hinton $127,500

308 Eagle Feather Loop from Theresa M. Harrison and Barbara Harrison to Taylor S. Stewart $149,900

17 Fishers Mill Drive from Eleanor Kitzman to Dianna K. Brown $235,000

4989 Quail Lane from Michael Norris and Katie H. Norris to James Peyton Hassinger, Jr. and Carter Wilson Hassinger $670,000

29209

426 Veterans Road from Michael K. Bellon to Patricia A. Pringle $125,000

6316 Cloverdale Dr. from Naomi Keturakis to John B. Barnett and Glenda C. Barnett $132,000

215 Fox Squirrel Circle from Kristyn Marie Hausauer to Bianca Leonette Foster $140,500

17 Carolina Rose Court from Roddy M. St. Paul and Barbara Batroni to Roberta B. Gardner $149,900

1 Stoney Creek Road from Charles J. Searey to Jacquelin Hamilton $156,900

156 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to Randy Johnson $163,900

413 Eastfair Drive from Aaron Bartfield to Gary T. Smoak $165,000

508 Winston Road from Estate of Doris P. Harrell to Fernando Chapoy Ramos and Angela Nicole Chapoy $190,000

100 Hamptons Grant Court from Larry D. Wyatt and Susan C. Wyatt to James H. Slaughter, Jr. and Patricia M. Slaughter $316,000

5 Oakman Court E. from Phillip A. Branson and Alva J. Branson to Johnnie Bolt Smith $521,000

29210

1526 Nunamaker Drive from Estate of Melanie E. Wiedel to Callie Cumbee $132,000

114 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Norma Davis $132,000

1137 Susan Road from RMBK Enterprises, LLOC to Brenda L. Ruff $150,000

29212

101 Gauley Drive from Matthew D. Stewart to Randy L. Geib $160,000

82 Grove Hall Lane from Kathleen Bryan Wilson a/k/a Kathleen R. Bryan to Laura S. Mellichamp $202,500

251 Shoals Landing Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to O. Wayne Stoner and Connie S. Stoner $232,000

639 Bluff Pointe from Mark Helgeson and Kandse Helgeson to Robin Sterling Olds $233,150

29223

14 Coach Trail Lane from Amanda J. Eliuas Vargas f/k/a Amanda J. Silva to Richard Allen Aycock $100,000

116 Lindevon Lane from Horseshoe U, LLC to Davien G. Singletary $108,000

1756 Springwoods Lake Drive from Horseshoe U, LLC to Davien G. Singletary $108,000

241 Dove Park Road from Jennifer Lankford to Sucesse D. Shackleford $135,000

1508 Rabon Farms Lane from Patricia Frazier a/k/a Patricia Frazier Jones to Serkia Huggins $152,000

8036 Edgewater Drive from Michael R. Mosser and Ruth B. Mosser to Charles E. Northcutt, Jr. and Judith Diane Northcutt $155,000

512 Oakbropok Village Road from Jackie Spann and Dianne Spann to James Jenkins $160,000

19 Smokewood Court from Ashley R. Cotton n/k/a Ashley R. Salgado to Jose R. Davis and Danielle Malatek $179,900

121 Willdin Road from Elijah Davis Powers and Angela W. Powers to Kamie Jo Roesler $180,000

21 Apple Tree Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Denneisha T. Rhoden $182,500

131 Orchard Park Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Britton Deondre’ Drayton $185,000

945 Cold Branch Drive from Estate of Patricia H. Monteith to Gary Dale McCracken, Jr. and Kaitlyn McCracken $200,000

65 Olde Springs Road from Robert F. Anderson to John Kyle Hemmer and Angela Hemmer $249,000

801 Kinlock Court from Michael Brock Chavis to John Michael Hays and Kayla V. Hays $260,000

2049 Bermuda Hills Road from Eric Brown and Shawnequa Brown to Jonathan P. Evans and Robin M. Eure $650,000

116 Woodgate Drive from Diana Amador-Delgado to Yvette B. Gay $1,899,900

29229

50 Glen Knoll Place from Datus, LLC to Emmanuel Abosi $120,000

6 White Wing Court from Tatyana S. Johnson to Shelby E. Perkins $139,900

201 Berry Ridge Circle from Floyd E. Irby to Rodney V. Harrison $140,000

2023 Lake Carolina Drive from Clayton R. Ferguson a/k/a Clayton Richard Ferguson to Shamel Jones $164,000

229 Hodson Hall Drive from Sherry D. Reach to Thi Da Thuy Tran $165,000

111 Hunters Pond Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Melissa Gault $165,000

17 Misty Morning Drive from Sharon Norris to Crystal Armstrong $168,000

316 Oak Cove Drive from William Parsons to Lori Ponds $180,500

421 Abbeydale Way from Dannia Marielo Benitez and Joshua Angel Benitez to Anne Richardson $182,000

225 Wannamaker Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to April M. Bryant $185,809

760 Pennywell Court from Sandy Seyoonjun Lee to Terray Dance $190,000

210 Silverwood Trail from Daniel A. Blaz and Meredith R. Blaz to Benjamin E. Brigman and Ashley F. Brigman $199,900

148 Meadow Springs Drive from Sara Matherly f/k/a Sara Elizabeth McGrath and Kevin Matherly to Franklin Keith Moore and Keisha Yolanda Moore $200,000

246 Ashewicke Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jeffrey Alan Winch and Dawn N. Winch $207,493

594 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Scott Mitchell $210,000

614 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Amicka Solomon $211,499

109 Sailing Club Drive from J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2005-A8 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates to Patricia W. Andrews $220,000

817 Wing Stripe Court from Mitchell Lee Petry and Sheri Marie Petry to Tashawn M. Wilson and Jamie L. Wilson $239,900

24 Shoreline Drive from Nicholas J. Scull and Brenda L. Sando to Gilman H. Treantos and Jon M. Ramler $355,000

1028, 1034 and 1040 Wildewood Center Drive from Wildewood Holdings Enterprises to 1465 Remount, LLC $1,400,000

Lexington County

29033

1802 Sunnyside Drive from Sharon B. Parrish, Martin T. Busbee and Jeffrey E. Busbee to Kayla N. Deaver $129,000

232 Tamwood Circle from Lott L. Pruitt and Linda B. Pruitt to Guy E. Scaggs and Laura M. Scaggs $249,000

1222 Oakland Avenue from Alicia Anne Emmel to Shanna A. Spence $136,000

29036

433 Glen Arven Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Gerald Perkins, Princess Davina Morgan and Jackson Mackenzie Morgan $242,000

248 Old Shealy Road from HOM, US, LLC to Katelon M. Smith $289,400

1022 Indian Fork Road from Keith Stanley Parker a/k/a Keith Stanley Parker, II to Daniel K. Durham and Katie B. Durham $240,212

275 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Parris Claytor and Joe Balazs, IV $215,425

846 Sandbar Road from Ann C . Fetner to Jeffrey Allen Merry $425,000

212 Lexington Lane from Michael Bruce Gustafon and Laurel D. Gustafon to James E. DeWitt $329,900

608 Caro Court from Howard Camp and Tabitha Camp to Darlene C. Spencer and Leslie J. Spencer $240,000

164 Northshore Drive from Robin K. Nydes to Cherice Kjosness $164,500

Lot 12 on Jake Meetze Road from James H. Keen, Jr. and Tammy P. Keen to Lawrence A. Lucas, Jr. and Michelle L. Lucas $331,000

101 Smallwood Drive from Casey T. Flannagan to Nalin Parikh $140,000

29053

257 Sandy Valley Court from Diana L. Baker to Charlene Kay White $151,550

112 Shawnmoor Lane from Lee Carpenter to Luis Ocasio, Jr. $120,000

190 Ridge Pointe Drive from Chad L. Demby to Mary Kay McNutt $125,000

29054

1232 Crooked Road from Jon D. Smith and Krista M. Smith to John Petta and Karen Petta $255,000

1324 Sundown Court from Andrew J. Elginger to William B. Gibson and Sherry L. Gibson $455,000

146 Golden Jubilee Road from Allison C. Keaton to Tiffany Irene Stephenson and Alicia Anne Emmel $299,900

29063

5 Castle Vale Circle from Christopher J. Prophet and Lindsay B. Prophet to Tremaine Coaxum $149,900

412 Grantham Road from Camville M. Brewer n/k/a Camille Williams to Danielle Brown $136,800

29070

131 Marcellus Road from C. Brothers & Associates, LLC to Ronald Johnson Ray, Jr. and Jessica Hunt Ray $236,000

131 Harvest Moon Drive from Steven Courtney Vasquez and Brittany A. Vasquez to Denise R. Perrine $465,000

29072

100 Faskin Lane from Julius B. Pope and Noor A. Pope to Carroll Richard Lang and Joan Lang $215,000

336 Dawson’s Park Drive from Eric Broughton to Robert C. Coker and Mary Katheryn Hesse $172,000

637 Dawsons Parkway from Tammie D. Knowles to Timothy Geiger and Alexie Goodman $160,000

214 Hammock Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Kevin Glen Chapman and Shenita L. Chapman $202,000

384 Oak Haven Drive from Gabriel A. Vaporis and Jenna A. Vaporis to Mark O’Neill and Jessica Holt Williamson $295,000

242 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Andrew Dowgialo $232,919

109 Loganberry Court from David L. Glad and Leslie C. Glad to Elisabeth M. Soles and Sandra K. Gregory $239,900

221 Morning Dew Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Parker Hudson and McKenzie Hudson $251,000

74 Rocky Cove Road from Carolyn M. Craig to Brett A. Watson and Kimberly P. Watson $600,000

324 Caroline Hill Road from Gary D. Hazel and Tanika Hazel to Amanda Carolina Sherpy $167,000

624 Dawsons Park Way from Bryan K. Amodio to Steven Keith Hughes $169,900

152 Longshadow Drive from Joseph Alan Hartley to Kyle R. Livingston $151,500

313 Scarborough Lane from Jason George Mubarak and Christy Shoemake Mubarak to Stephen Ken Moore, II and Trina Liana Moore $309,900

149 Greenvale Drive from Thomas J. Flynn, III and Katherine L. Flynn to Kramer W. Folsom, II and Courtney Alyson McElroy $151,900

335 Cochin Court from Seth J. Duncan to Geoffrey Krizner $168,000

271 Luna Trail from Travis M. Stuckey to Lyndsay Michelle Campbell $199,000

204 Village View Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Ashley Smith $240,165

514 Grant Park Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Sofia M. Pinder-Francis and Diana D. McPhaul $275,560

348 Saddlebrooke Circle from Bryan K. Amodio to Summer Joy Rajavuori $160,000

162 Carriage Hill Drive from Ann H. Byrd to David Collins and Saundra Collins $319,000

213 Golden Fluke Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Roger D. Newton, III $324,100

113 Power Point Lane from David M. Lewis and Emily W. Lewis to Wesley J. Melvin and Lacy H. Melvin $520,000

325 Spring Mist Court from William C. Gunter and Amanda M. Gunter n/k/a Amanda Neel McCarthy to Wesley G. York, Jr. $180,000

216 Crimson Lane from David D. Sigamani and Binu R. Sigamani to Christopher J. Lampman and Hannah J. Lampman $220,000

203 Rainbow Shad Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mark E. Landry and Susan A. Gauvin $393,527

108 Palm Court from Jordan Krista and Tristan C. Vanderbilt to Joyce K. Braddy and Georgia E. Edmundson $100,000

206 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Kevin L. VanCoutren $220,500

116 Pine Point Circle from The Tadich Group, LLC to 4727SunsetCQ, LLC $230,000

3 Holly Ferry Court from Michael J. Mackowski to Kathleen Bolz $215,000

116 Shoal Creek Circle from John W. Howell, Jr. and Jonna M. Howell to Stephen T. Sands $310,000

418 Litchfield Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John M. Reiter and Karen M. Reiter $350,544

118 Old Armory Court from William B. Gibson and Sherry L. Gibson to Loretta F. Baldwin $280,000

348 Caroline Hill Road from Michael H. Taylor and Cassie G. Taylor to Steven Chase Liebler and Caitlin Dutton Liebler $187,500

206 Cottage Green Lane from Joyce A. Spraberry Revocable Living Trust to Alice Hyland $195,000

906 Battenkill Court from Bennett Hazmmett and Lianna Hammett to Brenton D. Jeffcoat and Sharon L. Jeffcoat $554,500

377 Porth Circle from Clinton C. Wall, Jr. and Jean F. Wall to Jeremy T. Brunson and Kristin Paige P. Brunson $335,000

1630 Priceville Road from Nicholas J. Hook to Michael H. Taylor and Cassie Taylor $272,100

302 Mossback Trail from David L. Sisk to Jonathan D. Roebuck and Angela M. Roebuck $286,900

106 Gowan Hill Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Pamela C. Jewett and Gary E. Jewett $338,986

29073

842 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Reta A. Lucas $172,516

917 Sweet Pumpkin Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brandon J. Broadwater and Alantis Broadwater $170,000

830 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Amy M. Richardson $160,467

534 Walking Lane from Godwin Chukwunenye Duru to Rhonda Thomas $173,000

312 Macedon Drive from Georgianna Marie Polaski to Robert Eli Taylor, Jr. and Jaime Lee Taylor $114,900

151 Swanhaven Drive from Arthur Peter Barber, III and Tamara L. Barber to Dwight David Byrd, Jr. and Blaire Byrd $281,700

129 Tea Olive Avenue from David Miklas to Constance Bacon and Darion Breland $154,900

740 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Dina V. Patel and Dinesh Patel $301,500

144 Castlefield Drive from Crystal Mathews Trimnal and Joseph Allen Trimnal to Caleibe Campbell and Alden Campbell $234,900

744 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Allysa G. Turner and Stacy Leigh Turner $186,796

143 Sunny Vista Drive from Jarold A. Winters and Holly E. Winters to Austin M. Smetana $165,000

24.7 +/- Acres Red Ribbie Road from Mary G. Clark and Debra A. Davis a/k/a Debra Moore Trust to Valerie Garcia Giovanoli and Renee Rochester $105,650

223 Mesa Verde Drive from NVR, Inc. to Sandra Lee Lovelace $157,785

156 Lisa Drive from Karen R. Cunningham, Kenneth W. Cunningham and Meagen A. Mader to Stephanie Christine Sharpe $116,000

307 Riglaw Circle from David M. Brown to Tricia Lynn Davis and Gary Davis $177,500

25.62 Acres off Muddy Springs Road from Cynthia C. Irwin to Andrew Graham Rice and Anne Peebles Rice $242,484

108 W. Lake Drive from MSE Sub I, LLC to Abigayle Sease $110,000

268 Starling Way from Lester Paul Craver, III and Jennifer Lynn Craver to Kewon A. House $186,900

139 Savannah Hills Drive from Michael A. Caldwell to Teresa S. Thigpen $139,900

221 Garden Pond Drive from Joel Daniel Geddings, II and Rebecca B. Geddings to Olga Nikolaevna Bosley $150,000

118 Toucan Way from Teresa K. Reibold a/k/a Teresa Reibold to Beverly McClure $136,000

125 Mossborough Drive from Loretta J. Baldwin to Albert Hughes and Doris Hughes $217,000

400 Echo Court from Robert W. Byrd and Jennifer L. Byrd to James C. Spires, III $152,000

179 Liberty Farm Boulevard from VA-Gov Housing, LP to Kelly Douglas Oswalt and Marita Oswalt $215,500

732 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Morgan Los and Kristin Los $339,735

142 Aldergate Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Teresa K. Reibold $244,945

806 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David J. Weston $226,737

29160

1581 Highway 178 from Terry M. Hutto, Jr. and Adrienne T. Hutto to Brad A. Doan and Sherry Doan $462,500

315 Jeffcoat Road from Derrick Lee Petree and Becky Diane Petree to Melvin B. Benner, III $233,000

29169

118 Sabal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Cindy Lynn Brown, Gary C. Minehardt and Glenda C. Minehardt $163,000

138 Sabal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Gary Carl Minehardt and Glenda C. Minehardt $164,500

1104 Sox St. from Lucas Custom Builders, LLC to Edmond B. Rawls and Mary S. Rawls $125,000

1601 C Avenue from Roxanne Erika Livingston n/k/a Roxanne Livingston Rich to Stephanie Portnall $142,750

129 Hendrix St. from Hendrix Street, LLC to Bryce J. Fisher $223,500

1420 Mohawk Drive from Gary W. Popwell and Gary W. Popwell, Jr. to Richard S. Jones $160,000

29170

273 Arthurdale Drive from Jason M. Guffey and Shiloh R. Guffey to Tasha Nelson $160,000

176 Dove Trace Drive from Ronald J. Ray, Jr. to Julie Catledge Carroll $120,000

208 Winchester Court from Youko A. Brooks to Ricky D. Martin and Melisa M. Martin $219,000

109 Courtney Oak Drive from Michael W. Webb to Morgan A. Kern $141,000

113 Elnora Drive from Durrell Langford and Latasha Monique Langford to Anone Hubbard and Lasandra D. Hubbard $375,000

309 Silver Branch Road from Talmadge R. Branham to Joel Daniel Geddings, II and Rebecca Geddings $184,350

194 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ashley L. Baughman $208,025

713 Indian River Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Melanie B. Jackson and Franklin D. Jackson $392,561

320 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jessica T. King $180,000

29172

Lot 101 Overlook Business Park from Ram North Carolina, LLC to Parking Solutions, LLC $200,000

29210

3442 Bronte Road from Carolyn Brailsford and Joseph Brown to Conrex ML SMA 2019-01 Operating Company, LLC $129,000

649 Townes Road from Robert C. Gordon, II and Angela J. Gordon to Amanda Bagnal $180,000

745 Westover Road from Angela Gorman, Sonia McFarland, Miriana Ormsby, Tanja Kuic, Simeon Kuic and Elena Bowen to Stewardship Homes, LLC $115,000

3700 Harrogate Road from Lisa Flowers Shea to County of Lexington $127,000

29212

423 Tristania Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Allan M. Bryan and Elizabeth G. Bryan $315,500

222 Regatta Forest Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to David L. Pyland and Norma L. Pyland $368,500

201 Wexford Court from Craig Wagoner to Nicholas D. Kistler and Laura W. Kistler $350,000

628 Zanark Drive from Marvin Orange and Norma Orange to Matthew W. Mansfield and Hannah V. Harmon $164,900

223 West Passage from Clarence S. Cipkala and Stephen Colten Cipkala to Durrell Langford and Latasha Langford $485,000

6006 McMillan Circle from David M. Lauer to Conrex ML SMA 2019-01 Operating Company, LLC $103,500

251 Shoals Landing Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to O. Wayne Stoner and Connie S. Stoner $232,000

353 Hollywood Road from Brenda J. Tripathi Revocable Trust to Anuj Regmi and Sunita Paudyal $662,668

532 Rapids Road from Evelyn Abbott and Anthony Abbott to Helder Jose De Almeida Pais and Lillian E. Pais $153,000

1130 Bower Parkway from DDRTC Columbiana Station II, LLC to DDRTC Columbiana Station I, LLC $3,351,867

233 Tolson Lane from Deeana P. Roland n/k/a Deeana Burr to Kelly Lindbom and Jonathan Lindbom $175,000

124 Crosscreek Drive from O. Wayne Stoner and Connie S. Stoner to Katherine Elizabeth Duggan and Kuris Soterios Duggan $291,000

239 Hunters Blind Drive from William Patrick Kerns and Lisa McWatters Kerns to Charlene Lake $195,000

170 Finsbury Road from Rhiannon Faust to Kathleen R. Bryan $160,000

Kershaw County

29020

131 E. Hampton St. from Patricia H. Wyatt to Lindsey L. McKinney $110,000

421 Cool Springs Drive from Kings Head, LLC to Raymond R. Huebner and Candice M. Huebner $199,900

415 Bruce Drive from Kings Head, LLC to Christopher Yannayon and Wendy Marie Yannayon $219,400

1308 Lakeshore Drive from James B. McGuirt to William B. Heath and Terry Heath $129,000

916 Saint Pauls Church Circle from Sherry Catoe to Darlene G. Washington $105,000

1035 Broad St. from 1035 Broad, LLC to P&P Investment Parners, LLC $250,000

2067 White Oak Road from B. Kaye Harris to Andrew Stephen Dobbins, Callie Fisher Dobbins, Marshall Fisher and rosemary Fisher $209,000

416 Alice Drive from Robert T. Thompson and Angela Thompson to Chris Allen Ellwood and Jessica L. Ellwood $179,000

2110 Pleasant Ridge from Phillip M. Messer to Ellen M. Walker $151,500

1742 Atoka Trail from David R. Bishop to Breathless Buffalo Trust $425,500

29045

1973 County Line Trail from Suhail Najjar and Noura Najjar to Michael L. Mickey $521,500

33 Casey Drive from Drew D. Wilson and Brandi M. Wilson to Xavier Mickens and Jewel Mickens $275,357

4 Hickory Point Lane from Rhett C. Stephens and Tammy S. Stephens to Laurie Davie $229,900

106 Falling Leaf Lane from Kevin L. Bonderer to Donna Maria Richards $239,900

29067

3706 Roberts Road from Abney Baptist Church, Inc. to Robert N. Smith, Jr., Frances H. Smith, Henry Smith and Alice Smith $170,000

29074

2372 White Heron Road from William E. Horne, Jr., Carolyn J. Horne, Jerry W. Parker and Janet G. Parker to Charles Doetsch $472,000

29078

11 Finnhorse Lane from George G. Jowdy to David R. Miller and Lynda J. Miller $130,000

873 Pebble Lane from Aaron Bartfield to Jennifer Mothershead $235,000