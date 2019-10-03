Local
Midlands apartment complex sells for $16.25 million
A Columbia apartment complex has sold for $16.25 million.
Riverview Partners SC, LLC sold the Reserve at River Walk complex to Bridge WF SC Reserve River Walk, LLC
The complex features a tennis court, pool, fitness center and complimentary care, according to its website. Apartment amenities include 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars and fireplaces.
Here are the rest of teh property transfers for the week:
Top Five Richland County
4501 Bentley Drive 29210 from Riverview Partners SC, LLC to Bridge WF SC Reserve River Walk, LLC $16,250,000
781.8 acres of land and improvements located at 1900-901 Vanboklen Road 29044 from The Conservation Fund to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources $2,944,032
116 Woodgate Drive 29223 from Diana Amador-Delgado to Yvette B. Gay $1,899,900
1028, 1034 and 1040 Wildewood Center Drive 29229 from Wildewood Holdings Enterprises to 1465 Remount, LLC $1,400,000
4989 Quail Lane 29206 from Michael Norris and Katie H. Norris to James Peyton Hassinger, Jr. and Carter Wilson Hassinger $670,000
Top Five Lexington County
1130 Bower Parkway 29212 from DDRTC Columbiana Station II, LLC to DDRTC Columbiana Station I, LLC $3,351,867
353 Hollywood Road 29212 from Brenda J. Tripathi Revocable Trust to Anuj Regmi and Sunita Paudyal $662,668
74 Rocky Cove Road 29072 from Carolyn M. Craig to Brett A. Watson and Kimberly P. Watson $600,000
906 Battenkill Court 29072 from Bennett Hazmmett and Lianna Hammett to Brenton D. Jeffcoat and Sharon L. Jeffcoat $554,500
113 Power Point Lane 29072 from David M. Lewis and Emily W. Lewis to Wesley J. Melvin and Lacy H. Melvin $520,000
Top Three Kershaw County
1973 County Line Trail 29045 from Suhail Najjar and Noura Najjar to Michael L. Mickey $521,500
2372 White Heron Road 29074 from William E. Horne, Jr., Carolyn J. Horne, Jerry W. Parker and Janet G. Parker to Charles Doetsch $472,000
1742 Atoka Trail 29020 from David R. Bishop to Breathless Buffalo Trust $425,500
Richland County
29016
2320 Cedar Creek Road from Robert E. Clark and Rene V. Clark to William Lewis DuBard, Jr. $141,900
43 Golden Spur Lane from 43 Golden Spur Lane, LLC to James W. Owings, Jr. $199,500
718 Long Iron Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Karen T. Walker $226,044
1046 Allendale Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Jacqueline Alston $233,880
534 Holland Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Shamira Martin $242,290
84 Roundtree Road from Department of Veterans Affairs to LaChauncey Jaye Hilliard $253,000
257 October Glory Drive from Gilman H. Treantos and Jon M. Ramler to Geoffrey L. Reabold and Emma R. Reabold $262,500
230 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to James D. Spruill and Kenyana L. Spruill $271,620
331 Summersweet Court from Mark L. Calloway and Lisa I. Calloway to Roscoe E. Mines and Renee D. Mines $275,500
449 Bowhunter Drive from Department of Veterans Affairs to Mustafa Foster $281,250
416 Maple Valley Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Camilla Henry $297,500
534 Golden Rod Court from Janet T. Hoffman and Sherri L. Hoffman to John C. Schell, Sharon L. Schell and Scott Alex Lasher $320,000
142 EJW Road from Karen B. Williamson to Jonas C. Lamb, III and Patrice F. Lamb $473,900
29036
8 Grovemont Court from Marak J. Farrell and Kerri Farrell to Karl F. Labbe and Melissa A. Labbe $238,000
1164 Portrait Hill Drive from William A. Dupuis and Debra M. Dupuis to Ray C. Dethy and Virginia W. Dethy $282,500
124 Buddy Eargle Road from Jason Taylor and Lauren Taylor to Wayne Kisler DeWitt, Jr. and Carolyn Ashley DeWitt $300,000
29044
781.8 acres of land and improvements located at 1900-901 Vanboklen Road from The Conservation Fund to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources $2,944,032
29045
237 Sunday Silence Lane from Sam A. Jackson and Alexis N.B. Jackson to Carola Merten $149,000
Lot 21, Woodcreek Lake from Richard A. Simons, Jr. to Gary A. Kocher $171,500
1145 Coopers Ridge Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Charles J. Garling $196,192
442 Windrush Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jennifer Jeanmarie Garland $236,579
61 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to David Christopher McGill and Melanie McGill $239,900
29046
1172 Coopers Ridge Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ordalina A. Almonte $182,591
29053
142 Cranbrook Court from Marta I. Serrano Trinidad n/k/a Marata Serrano and Orlando Lopez to Mary Williams $145,000
29061
212 Alexander Pointe Drive from Katharina Luisa Helmick a/k/a Katharina Luise Helmick and James Stirling Helmick to Georgie Bouges Cornelius $168,500
29063
601 Friarsgate Boulevard from Mohammad Farhan to William Cotter and Rose Cotter $130,000
104 Jonathan Lane from Rebecca M. Sutecliffe to Michelle A. Bein and Michael Milock $138,000
1000 Riverwalk Way from Sharon Janet Delia to Michelle Elise Roth $144,900
25 Persimmon Wood Court from Fusion Real Estate Investment Group, LLC to Eric Donald Macon, III $204,500
138 River Run Road from Randy L. Geib to Ann R. Gaines and Jeff E. Gaines $221,000
61 Doland Court from Collin George to Sajid Shaikh and Wajiha Fatema $245,000
394 Poets Walk from Rick D. Ridenour and Kathy Y. Ridenour to David Spohn and Alania P. Spohn $284,900
182 Ascot Woods Circle from Andrew David Kosal Trust to Thomas Christopher Carraway and Maria Carraway $487,500
128 Cove Court from Allan M. Bryan and Elizabeth G. Bryan to Daniel W. Hancock and Bonnie B. Hancock $489,500
3236 Dreher Shoals Road from Evelyn Lee Ashby to Tony S. Sharpe and Stephanie Sharpe $491,000
1736 Shady Grove Road from Hilton Place Limited Partnership to Keith Campbell and Karnchanawadee Choosri $520,000
29201
14 Lindsay St. from Benjamin Jon Perzan and Helen P. Perzan to Mary Kathleen Blackwelder $128,000
900 S. Stadium St., #S708 from Davison D. Woods, Angela Woods and Lydia Douglas Woods to Sarah R. Hearn $138,000
1085 Shop Road, Unit 326 from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Jeffery C. Tuori $144,700
2431 Sulton St. from James Alan McConnell to David L. Alderman $212,000
1439 Franklin St. from Leslie M. Hood to Kelsey M. Farnham $235,000
383 Canal Place Drive from Michael Jefferson Spitnale and Ellen Lindley Black to Ross M. Maretin and Chloe A. Scott $244,900
1920 College St. from John A. Conde and Sara E. Conde to Jack D. Rubinson $357,500
1426 Gadsden St. from Andrew T. Kirkland and Amanda Price Kirkland to American International Relocation Solutions, Inc. $360,000
1426 Gadsden St. from American International Relocation Solutions, Inc. to Carol Marie Meyers and Judith Helen Collazo $360,000
29204
3029 Elmhaven Road from Melissa L. Gault to Raven Corliss and Mitchell Corliss a/k/a Michell Corliss $118,000
2900 N. Beltline Boulevard from Blake Edmund Schumacher and Dena E. Schumacher to Alaina Wynes $126,400
3600 Chateau Drive, Unit 238 from Barue Investments, LLC to Rhoda J. Paschal $126,500
2701 Putnam St. from Katharine Pyritz f/k/a Katharine G. Weston and Jared Pyritz to David R. Hardwicke $150,000
29205
2720 Holt Drive from Caroline C. Dutle and Aaron Dutle to Presleigh Danielle Sawyer $124,000
2912 Hope Avenue from Estate of Harriet V. Dubose to Allison W. Avinger $175,000
1515 Gladden St. from Donna S. Kelly to Austin Rhodes $184,500
2319 Lee St. from Tony E. Hawkins and Deborah L. Hawkins to Rain Jane Properties, LLC $195,000
3131 Prentice Avenue from Steven James Alford and Erin J. Eisele to Mary L. Jeffcoat $199,900
725 Cross Hill Road from Estate of Henry Guy Gantt to OuttaThePark, LLC $235,000
806 S. Holly St. from Adriana C. Bejarano and Ernest C. Webster to Nancy E. Maseng $255,000
1114 Shirley St. from Kristin Los f/k/a Kristin R. Johnson to Andrew McWilliams $259,900
733 Poinsettia St., Unit 9-G from Eugene M. Hood to Smith Poinsettia, LLC $289,000
3011 Heyward St. from Nancy E. Maseng and Joseph B. Watterson to Hallie Rawls Markel and Earle H. Markel $300,000
3201 Amherst Avenue from J. Clarence Dreher, III to Deborah E. Blair $305,000
2804 Wilmot Avenue from Deena H. Faris to Judy Mann Cook $362,500
1709 Phelps St. from Stevan Harrington and Jon Harrington to Gordon Wong $365,000
616 Meadow St. from GME, LLC to Zeid Keilani $420,000
204 St. James St. from William E. Day, II to Jamie L. Harpootlian $480,000
211 S. Edisto Avenue from Laura O. Shull to John S. Beier and Katrina A. Beier $497,500
29206
5407 Sylvan Drive from Kathryn Leigh Morse n/k/a Kathryn Morse McAbee to Gregg Hinton $127,500
308 Eagle Feather Loop from Theresa M. Harrison and Barbara Harrison to Taylor S. Stewart $149,900
17 Fishers Mill Drive from Eleanor Kitzman to Dianna K. Brown $235,000
4989 Quail Lane from Michael Norris and Katie H. Norris to James Peyton Hassinger, Jr. and Carter Wilson Hassinger $670,000
29209
426 Veterans Road from Michael K. Bellon to Patricia A. Pringle $125,000
6316 Cloverdale Dr. from Naomi Keturakis to John B. Barnett and Glenda C. Barnett $132,000
215 Fox Squirrel Circle from Kristyn Marie Hausauer to Bianca Leonette Foster $140,500
17 Carolina Rose Court from Roddy M. St. Paul and Barbara Batroni to Roberta B. Gardner $149,900
1 Stoney Creek Road from Charles J. Searey to Jacquelin Hamilton $156,900
156 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to Randy Johnson $163,900
413 Eastfair Drive from Aaron Bartfield to Gary T. Smoak $165,000
508 Winston Road from Estate of Doris P. Harrell to Fernando Chapoy Ramos and Angela Nicole Chapoy $190,000
100 Hamptons Grant Court from Larry D. Wyatt and Susan C. Wyatt to James H. Slaughter, Jr. and Patricia M. Slaughter $316,000
5 Oakman Court E. from Phillip A. Branson and Alva J. Branson to Johnnie Bolt Smith $521,000
29210
1526 Nunamaker Drive from Estate of Melanie E. Wiedel to Callie Cumbee $132,000
114 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Norma Davis $132,000
1137 Susan Road from RMBK Enterprises, LLOC to Brenda L. Ruff $150,000
4501 Bentley Drive from Riverview Partners SC, LLC to Bridge WF SC Reserve River Walk, LLC $16,250,000
29212
101 Gauley Drive from Matthew D. Stewart to Randy L. Geib $160,000
82 Grove Hall Lane from Kathleen Bryan Wilson a/k/a Kathleen R. Bryan to Laura S. Mellichamp $202,500
251 Shoals Landing Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to O. Wayne Stoner and Connie S. Stoner $232,000
639 Bluff Pointe from Mark Helgeson and Kandse Helgeson to Robin Sterling Olds $233,150
29223
14 Coach Trail Lane from Amanda J. Eliuas Vargas f/k/a Amanda J. Silva to Richard Allen Aycock $100,000
116 Lindevon Lane from Horseshoe U, LLC to Davien G. Singletary $108,000
1756 Springwoods Lake Drive from Horseshoe U, LLC to Davien G. Singletary $108,000
241 Dove Park Road from Jennifer Lankford to Sucesse D. Shackleford $135,000
1508 Rabon Farms Lane from Patricia Frazier a/k/a Patricia Frazier Jones to Serkia Huggins $152,000
8036 Edgewater Drive from Michael R. Mosser and Ruth B. Mosser to Charles E. Northcutt, Jr. and Judith Diane Northcutt $155,000
512 Oakbropok Village Road from Jackie Spann and Dianne Spann to James Jenkins $160,000
19 Smokewood Court from Ashley R. Cotton n/k/a Ashley R. Salgado to Jose R. Davis and Danielle Malatek $179,900
121 Willdin Road from Elijah Davis Powers and Angela W. Powers to Kamie Jo Roesler $180,000
21 Apple Tree Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Denneisha T. Rhoden $182,500
131 Orchard Park Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Britton Deondre’ Drayton $185,000
945 Cold Branch Drive from Estate of Patricia H. Monteith to Gary Dale McCracken, Jr. and Kaitlyn McCracken $200,000
65 Olde Springs Road from Robert F. Anderson to John Kyle Hemmer and Angela Hemmer $249,000
801 Kinlock Court from Michael Brock Chavis to John Michael Hays and Kayla V. Hays $260,000
2049 Bermuda Hills Road from Eric Brown and Shawnequa Brown to Jonathan P. Evans and Robin M. Eure $650,000
116 Woodgate Drive from Diana Amador-Delgado to Yvette B. Gay $1,899,900
29229
50 Glen Knoll Place from Datus, LLC to Emmanuel Abosi $120,000
6 White Wing Court from Tatyana S. Johnson to Shelby E. Perkins $139,900
201 Berry Ridge Circle from Floyd E. Irby to Rodney V. Harrison $140,000
2023 Lake Carolina Drive from Clayton R. Ferguson a/k/a Clayton Richard Ferguson to Shamel Jones $164,000
229 Hodson Hall Drive from Sherry D. Reach to Thi Da Thuy Tran $165,000
111 Hunters Pond Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Melissa Gault $165,000
17 Misty Morning Drive from Sharon Norris to Crystal Armstrong $168,000
316 Oak Cove Drive from William Parsons to Lori Ponds $180,500
421 Abbeydale Way from Dannia Marielo Benitez and Joshua Angel Benitez to Anne Richardson $182,000
225 Wannamaker Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to April M. Bryant $185,809
760 Pennywell Court from Sandy Seyoonjun Lee to Terray Dance $190,000
210 Silverwood Trail from Daniel A. Blaz and Meredith R. Blaz to Benjamin E. Brigman and Ashley F. Brigman $199,900
148 Meadow Springs Drive from Sara Matherly f/k/a Sara Elizabeth McGrath and Kevin Matherly to Franklin Keith Moore and Keisha Yolanda Moore $200,000
246 Ashewicke Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jeffrey Alan Winch and Dawn N. Winch $207,493
594 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Scott Mitchell $210,000
614 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Amicka Solomon $211,499
109 Sailing Club Drive from J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2005-A8 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates to Patricia W. Andrews $220,000
817 Wing Stripe Court from Mitchell Lee Petry and Sheri Marie Petry to Tashawn M. Wilson and Jamie L. Wilson $239,900
24 Shoreline Drive from Nicholas J. Scull and Brenda L. Sando to Gilman H. Treantos and Jon M. Ramler $355,000
1028, 1034 and 1040 Wildewood Center Drive from Wildewood Holdings Enterprises to 1465 Remount, LLC $1,400,000
Lexington County
29033
1802 Sunnyside Drive from Sharon B. Parrish, Martin T. Busbee and Jeffrey E. Busbee to Kayla N. Deaver $129,000
232 Tamwood Circle from Lott L. Pruitt and Linda B. Pruitt to Guy E. Scaggs and Laura M. Scaggs $249,000
1222 Oakland Avenue from Alicia Anne Emmel to Shanna A. Spence $136,000
29036
433 Glen Arven Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Gerald Perkins, Princess Davina Morgan and Jackson Mackenzie Morgan $242,000
248 Old Shealy Road from HOM, US, LLC to Katelon M. Smith $289,400
1022 Indian Fork Road from Keith Stanley Parker a/k/a Keith Stanley Parker, II to Daniel K. Durham and Katie B. Durham $240,212
275 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Parris Claytor and Joe Balazs, IV $215,425
846 Sandbar Road from Ann C . Fetner to Jeffrey Allen Merry $425,000
212 Lexington Lane from Michael Bruce Gustafon and Laurel D. Gustafon to James E. DeWitt $329,900
608 Caro Court from Howard Camp and Tabitha Camp to Darlene C. Spencer and Leslie J. Spencer $240,000
164 Northshore Drive from Robin K. Nydes to Cherice Kjosness $164,500
Lot 12 on Jake Meetze Road from James H. Keen, Jr. and Tammy P. Keen to Lawrence A. Lucas, Jr. and Michelle L. Lucas $331,000
101 Smallwood Drive from Casey T. Flannagan to Nalin Parikh $140,000
29053
257 Sandy Valley Court from Diana L. Baker to Charlene Kay White $151,550
112 Shawnmoor Lane from Lee Carpenter to Luis Ocasio, Jr. $120,000
190 Ridge Pointe Drive from Chad L. Demby to Mary Kay McNutt $125,000
29054
1232 Crooked Road from Jon D. Smith and Krista M. Smith to John Petta and Karen Petta $255,000
1324 Sundown Court from Andrew J. Elginger to William B. Gibson and Sherry L. Gibson $455,000
146 Golden Jubilee Road from Allison C. Keaton to Tiffany Irene Stephenson and Alicia Anne Emmel $299,900
29063
5 Castle Vale Circle from Christopher J. Prophet and Lindsay B. Prophet to Tremaine Coaxum $149,900
412 Grantham Road from Camville M. Brewer n/k/a Camille Williams to Danielle Brown $136,800
29070
131 Marcellus Road from C. Brothers & Associates, LLC to Ronald Johnson Ray, Jr. and Jessica Hunt Ray $236,000
131 Harvest Moon Drive from Steven Courtney Vasquez and Brittany A. Vasquez to Denise R. Perrine $465,000
29072
100 Faskin Lane from Julius B. Pope and Noor A. Pope to Carroll Richard Lang and Joan Lang $215,000
336 Dawson’s Park Drive from Eric Broughton to Robert C. Coker and Mary Katheryn Hesse $172,000
637 Dawsons Parkway from Tammie D. Knowles to Timothy Geiger and Alexie Goodman $160,000
214 Hammock Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Kevin Glen Chapman and Shenita L. Chapman $202,000
384 Oak Haven Drive from Gabriel A. Vaporis and Jenna A. Vaporis to Mark O’Neill and Jessica Holt Williamson $295,000
242 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Andrew Dowgialo $232,919
109 Loganberry Court from David L. Glad and Leslie C. Glad to Elisabeth M. Soles and Sandra K. Gregory $239,900
221 Morning Dew Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Parker Hudson and McKenzie Hudson $251,000
74 Rocky Cove Road from Carolyn M. Craig to Brett A. Watson and Kimberly P. Watson $600,000
324 Caroline Hill Road from Gary D. Hazel and Tanika Hazel to Amanda Carolina Sherpy $167,000
624 Dawsons Park Way from Bryan K. Amodio to Steven Keith Hughes $169,900
152 Longshadow Drive from Joseph Alan Hartley to Kyle R. Livingston $151,500
313 Scarborough Lane from Jason George Mubarak and Christy Shoemake Mubarak to Stephen Ken Moore, II and Trina Liana Moore $309,900
149 Greenvale Drive from Thomas J. Flynn, III and Katherine L. Flynn to Kramer W. Folsom, II and Courtney Alyson McElroy $151,900
335 Cochin Court from Seth J. Duncan to Geoffrey Krizner $168,000
271 Luna Trail from Travis M. Stuckey to Lyndsay Michelle Campbell $199,000
204 Village View Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Ashley Smith $240,165
514 Grant Park Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Sofia M. Pinder-Francis and Diana D. McPhaul $275,560
348 Saddlebrooke Circle from Bryan K. Amodio to Summer Joy Rajavuori $160,000
162 Carriage Hill Drive from Ann H. Byrd to David Collins and Saundra Collins $319,000
213 Golden Fluke Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Roger D. Newton, III $324,100
113 Power Point Lane from David M. Lewis and Emily W. Lewis to Wesley J. Melvin and Lacy H. Melvin $520,000
325 Spring Mist Court from William C. Gunter and Amanda M. Gunter n/k/a Amanda Neel McCarthy to Wesley G. York, Jr. $180,000
216 Crimson Lane from David D. Sigamani and Binu R. Sigamani to Christopher J. Lampman and Hannah J. Lampman $220,000
203 Rainbow Shad Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mark E. Landry and Susan A. Gauvin $393,527
108 Palm Court from Jordan Krista and Tristan C. Vanderbilt to Joyce K. Braddy and Georgia E. Edmundson $100,000
206 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Kevin L. VanCoutren $220,500
116 Pine Point Circle from The Tadich Group, LLC to 4727SunsetCQ, LLC $230,000
3 Holly Ferry Court from Michael J. Mackowski to Kathleen Bolz $215,000
116 Shoal Creek Circle from John W. Howell, Jr. and Jonna M. Howell to Stephen T. Sands $310,000
418 Litchfield Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John M. Reiter and Karen M. Reiter $350,544
118 Old Armory Court from William B. Gibson and Sherry L. Gibson to Loretta F. Baldwin $280,000
348 Caroline Hill Road from Michael H. Taylor and Cassie G. Taylor to Steven Chase Liebler and Caitlin Dutton Liebler $187,500
206 Cottage Green Lane from Joyce A. Spraberry Revocable Living Trust to Alice Hyland $195,000
906 Battenkill Court from Bennett Hazmmett and Lianna Hammett to Brenton D. Jeffcoat and Sharon L. Jeffcoat $554,500
377 Porth Circle from Clinton C. Wall, Jr. and Jean F. Wall to Jeremy T. Brunson and Kristin Paige P. Brunson $335,000
1630 Priceville Road from Nicholas J. Hook to Michael H. Taylor and Cassie Taylor $272,100
302 Mossback Trail from David L. Sisk to Jonathan D. Roebuck and Angela M. Roebuck $286,900
106 Gowan Hill Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Pamela C. Jewett and Gary E. Jewett $338,986
29073
842 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Reta A. Lucas $172,516
917 Sweet Pumpkin Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brandon J. Broadwater and Alantis Broadwater $170,000
830 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Amy M. Richardson $160,467
534 Walking Lane from Godwin Chukwunenye Duru to Rhonda Thomas $173,000
312 Macedon Drive from Georgianna Marie Polaski to Robert Eli Taylor, Jr. and Jaime Lee Taylor $114,900
151 Swanhaven Drive from Arthur Peter Barber, III and Tamara L. Barber to Dwight David Byrd, Jr. and Blaire Byrd $281,700
129 Tea Olive Avenue from David Miklas to Constance Bacon and Darion Breland $154,900
740 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Dina V. Patel and Dinesh Patel $301,500
144 Castlefield Drive from Crystal Mathews Trimnal and Joseph Allen Trimnal to Caleibe Campbell and Alden Campbell $234,900
744 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Allysa G. Turner and Stacy Leigh Turner $186,796
143 Sunny Vista Drive from Jarold A. Winters and Holly E. Winters to Austin M. Smetana $165,000
24.7 +/- Acres Red Ribbie Road from Mary G. Clark and Debra A. Davis a/k/a Debra Moore Trust to Valerie Garcia Giovanoli and Renee Rochester $105,650
223 Mesa Verde Drive from NVR, Inc. to Sandra Lee Lovelace $157,785
156 Lisa Drive from Karen R. Cunningham, Kenneth W. Cunningham and Meagen A. Mader to Stephanie Christine Sharpe $116,000
307 Riglaw Circle from David M. Brown to Tricia Lynn Davis and Gary Davis $177,500
25.62 Acres off Muddy Springs Road from Cynthia C. Irwin to Andrew Graham Rice and Anne Peebles Rice $242,484
108 W. Lake Drive from MSE Sub I, LLC to Abigayle Sease $110,000
268 Starling Way from Lester Paul Craver, III and Jennifer Lynn Craver to Kewon A. House $186,900
139 Savannah Hills Drive from Michael A. Caldwell to Teresa S. Thigpen $139,900
221 Garden Pond Drive from Joel Daniel Geddings, II and Rebecca B. Geddings to Olga Nikolaevna Bosley $150,000
118 Toucan Way from Teresa K. Reibold a/k/a Teresa Reibold to Beverly McClure $136,000
125 Mossborough Drive from Loretta J. Baldwin to Albert Hughes and Doris Hughes $217,000
400 Echo Court from Robert W. Byrd and Jennifer L. Byrd to James C. Spires, III $152,000
179 Liberty Farm Boulevard from VA-Gov Housing, LP to Kelly Douglas Oswalt and Marita Oswalt $215,500
732 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Morgan Los and Kristin Los $339,735
142 Aldergate Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Teresa K. Reibold $244,945
806 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David J. Weston $226,737
29160
1581 Highway 178 from Terry M. Hutto, Jr. and Adrienne T. Hutto to Brad A. Doan and Sherry Doan $462,500
315 Jeffcoat Road from Derrick Lee Petree and Becky Diane Petree to Melvin B. Benner, III $233,000
29169
118 Sabal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Cindy Lynn Brown, Gary C. Minehardt and Glenda C. Minehardt $163,000
138 Sabal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Gary Carl Minehardt and Glenda C. Minehardt $164,500
1104 Sox St. from Lucas Custom Builders, LLC to Edmond B. Rawls and Mary S. Rawls $125,000
1601 C Avenue from Roxanne Erika Livingston n/k/a Roxanne Livingston Rich to Stephanie Portnall $142,750
129 Hendrix St. from Hendrix Street, LLC to Bryce J. Fisher $223,500
1420 Mohawk Drive from Gary W. Popwell and Gary W. Popwell, Jr. to Richard S. Jones $160,000
29170
273 Arthurdale Drive from Jason M. Guffey and Shiloh R. Guffey to Tasha Nelson $160,000
176 Dove Trace Drive from Ronald J. Ray, Jr. to Julie Catledge Carroll $120,000
208 Winchester Court from Youko A. Brooks to Ricky D. Martin and Melisa M. Martin $219,000
109 Courtney Oak Drive from Michael W. Webb to Morgan A. Kern $141,000
113 Elnora Drive from Durrell Langford and Latasha Monique Langford to Anone Hubbard and Lasandra D. Hubbard $375,000
309 Silver Branch Road from Talmadge R. Branham to Joel Daniel Geddings, II and Rebecca Geddings $184,350
194 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ashley L. Baughman $208,025
713 Indian River Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Melanie B. Jackson and Franklin D. Jackson $392,561
320 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jessica T. King $180,000
29172
Lot 101 Overlook Business Park from Ram North Carolina, LLC to Parking Solutions, LLC $200,000
29210
3442 Bronte Road from Carolyn Brailsford and Joseph Brown to Conrex ML SMA 2019-01 Operating Company, LLC $129,000
649 Townes Road from Robert C. Gordon, II and Angela J. Gordon to Amanda Bagnal $180,000
745 Westover Road from Angela Gorman, Sonia McFarland, Miriana Ormsby, Tanja Kuic, Simeon Kuic and Elena Bowen to Stewardship Homes, LLC $115,000
3700 Harrogate Road from Lisa Flowers Shea to County of Lexington $127,000
29212
423 Tristania Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Allan M. Bryan and Elizabeth G. Bryan $315,500
222 Regatta Forest Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to David L. Pyland and Norma L. Pyland $368,500
201 Wexford Court from Craig Wagoner to Nicholas D. Kistler and Laura W. Kistler $350,000
628 Zanark Drive from Marvin Orange and Norma Orange to Matthew W. Mansfield and Hannah V. Harmon $164,900
223 West Passage from Clarence S. Cipkala and Stephen Colten Cipkala to Durrell Langford and Latasha Langford $485,000
6006 McMillan Circle from David M. Lauer to Conrex ML SMA 2019-01 Operating Company, LLC $103,500
251 Shoals Landing Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to O. Wayne Stoner and Connie S. Stoner $232,000
353 Hollywood Road from Brenda J. Tripathi Revocable Trust to Anuj Regmi and Sunita Paudyal $662,668
532 Rapids Road from Evelyn Abbott and Anthony Abbott to Helder Jose De Almeida Pais and Lillian E. Pais $153,000
1130 Bower Parkway from DDRTC Columbiana Station II, LLC to DDRTC Columbiana Station I, LLC $3,351,867
233 Tolson Lane from Deeana P. Roland n/k/a Deeana Burr to Kelly Lindbom and Jonathan Lindbom $175,000
124 Crosscreek Drive from O. Wayne Stoner and Connie S. Stoner to Katherine Elizabeth Duggan and Kuris Soterios Duggan $291,000
239 Hunters Blind Drive from William Patrick Kerns and Lisa McWatters Kerns to Charlene Lake $195,000
170 Finsbury Road from Rhiannon Faust to Kathleen R. Bryan $160,000
Kershaw County
29020
131 E. Hampton St. from Patricia H. Wyatt to Lindsey L. McKinney $110,000
421 Cool Springs Drive from Kings Head, LLC to Raymond R. Huebner and Candice M. Huebner $199,900
415 Bruce Drive from Kings Head, LLC to Christopher Yannayon and Wendy Marie Yannayon $219,400
1308 Lakeshore Drive from James B. McGuirt to William B. Heath and Terry Heath $129,000
916 Saint Pauls Church Circle from Sherry Catoe to Darlene G. Washington $105,000
1035 Broad St. from 1035 Broad, LLC to P&P Investment Parners, LLC $250,000
2067 White Oak Road from B. Kaye Harris to Andrew Stephen Dobbins, Callie Fisher Dobbins, Marshall Fisher and rosemary Fisher $209,000
416 Alice Drive from Robert T. Thompson and Angela Thompson to Chris Allen Ellwood and Jessica L. Ellwood $179,000
2110 Pleasant Ridge from Phillip M. Messer to Ellen M. Walker $151,500
1742 Atoka Trail from David R. Bishop to Breathless Buffalo Trust $425,500
29045
1973 County Line Trail from Suhail Najjar and Noura Najjar to Michael L. Mickey $521,500
33 Casey Drive from Drew D. Wilson and Brandi M. Wilson to Xavier Mickens and Jewel Mickens $275,357
4 Hickory Point Lane from Rhett C. Stephens and Tammy S. Stephens to Laurie Davie $229,900
106 Falling Leaf Lane from Kevin L. Bonderer to Donna Maria Richards $239,900
29067
3706 Roberts Road from Abney Baptist Church, Inc. to Robert N. Smith, Jr., Frances H. Smith, Henry Smith and Alice Smith $170,000
29074
2372 White Heron Road from William E. Horne, Jr., Carolyn J. Horne, Jerry W. Parker and Janet G. Parker to Charles Doetsch $472,000
29078
11 Finnhorse Lane from George G. Jowdy to David R. Miller and Lynda J. Miller $130,000
873 Pebble Lane from Aaron Bartfield to Jennifer Mothershead $235,000
