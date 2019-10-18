New restaurant opens in Five Points with PB&J wings, doughnut sandwiches

A new restaurant, Sneaky Pete’s, has opened in the former Blue Cactus location in Columbia’s Five Points.

Serving a wide range of sandwiches beyond your deli basics — including fried chicken and cherry bacon tucked between a pair of glazed doughnuts — Sneaky Pete’s also is serving up gourmet hot dogs, pizza fries, Southwestern-style egg rolls, peanut butter and jelly chicken wings and more, according to a menu posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

And for dessert? There’s liquor-infused ice cream — apple pie moonshine, mocha chocolate moonshine, cheesecake moonshine and strawberry moonshine for now, with flavors expected to change seasonally.

Sneaky Pete’s opened its doors this week, according to its Facebook page.

Located at 2002 Greene St., it’s open for lunch, dinner and late night dining.

Sneaky Pete’s fills a void left on Greene Street by the closing of Blue Cactus, the quirky Korean-Southwestern fusion restaurant that shut its doors earlier this year.

Blue Cactus, which held a special place in the hearts of many Columbia diners for the better part of a decade, is making a one-night comeback on Monday, Oct. 21, when it hosts a takeover of Black Market Tavern on Devine Street. Some of Blue Cactus’ most popular menu items — including bibimbap, ropa vieja and Blue Cactus #2 — will be available on a limited basis for this one night only. Tickets for this special Blue Cactus encore event are available for $15 on Eventbrite.