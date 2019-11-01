Man killed in collision with bulldozer at Lexington County off-road riding facility

The Lexington County Coroner identified a person who died from being struck by a bulldozer.

Wednesday, James Byron Williams, a 59-year-old Swansea man, died just before 10 a.m. at the GTR Complex, a recreational area for off-road vehicles, according to Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Williams was guiding another vehicle when the bulldozer struck him. The bulldozer operator and others present tried to render aid, Fisher said. When paramedics arrived Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GTR Complex is on more than 500 acres of land near Gaston in Lexington County, according to their website. The complex contains riding trails, tracks and race courses for motocross bikes, four-wheelers and other off-road vehicles.

Wednesday, management at the facility posted that GTR would close for one week “due to a death in the family.”

Fisher sent condolences to Williams’ family and friends through the social media page of the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

