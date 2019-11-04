Bicyclist killed in crash on Garners Ferry Road

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

A bicyclist was hit and killed by a delivery van on Garners Ferry Road just after noon Monday.

The fatal crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. on Garners Ferry near U.S. 601 in Richland County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

The bicyclist was hit from behind by a Dodge delivery van. The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet and safety gear, died at the scene of the crash, according to Jones.

The driver of the van was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, Jones said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Richland County coroner’s office. The driver of the van has not been charged at this time, Jones said.

The crash is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol.