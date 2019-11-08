2 dead in Lexington after good Samaritan tries to help pedestrian struck on roadway

Two Lexington County men are dead after one tried to help the other following a collision and both were struck by vehicles.

Rodney T. Mack, 41, of Gaston was walking on Sunset Boulevard before 6 p.m. Thursday night when he was hit by a vehicle, according to a news release from Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Mack S. Rogers, 27, was riding in the vehicle that struck Mack and he got out to help him, the release said.

When Rogers got out to render aid, he and Mack were struck by another vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s release said. The drivers of both vehicles were not injured, according to the release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

West Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.