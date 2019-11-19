Nonnah’s dessert restaurant, a Vista staple, is closing

After 23 years in Columbia’s Vista, Nonnah’s dessert restaurant is closing.

The restaurant announced its closing on social media Monday afternoon.

“It is difficult to say goodbye because it has been an amazing 23 years, but it is time,” the social media post read. “We are so grateful for our loyal and supportive customers. Thank you for letting us be a part of your first dates, engagements, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, weddings, receptions, birthdays, graduations baby showers and more. We are so honored that we could be a part of your stories.”

The announcement did not specify a closing date.

This story may be updated as more details are available.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why we report on business openings and closings The restaurants, stores and other businesses that come and go in our communities have a direct effect on our everyday lives. Where you’ll take your family for dinner tonight or why your neighbor closed down the family shop — these are conversations you have all the time with one another, and The State newspaper strives to cover the things you talk about and care about. Reporters at The State regularly drive and walk through local neighborhoods and retail centers to notice openings and closings, check public documents for hints about business moves and — most importantly — talk to our friends and neighbors about what they see, hear and wonder about in the community. Feel free to reach out to our reporters anytime to tell us what you know or ask us what you want to know about local businesses.