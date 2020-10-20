Direct flights to Florida cities added by Columbia Metropolitan Airport’s new airline

It will be easier to get to Florida, as a new airline at Columbia Metropolitan Airport will offer direct flights to the Sunshine State.

On Dec. 17, Silver Airways will begin service out of Columbia, with destinations to Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando, airport officials said Tuesday in a news release.

“Silver Airways is a great low-cost carrier and we’re very pleased to welcome them to CAE and the capital city,” Columbia Metropolitan Airport Executive Director Mike Gula said in the release. “As we all work to recover from this devastating year, this airline addition supports our focus on moving forward no matter what. We will remain the strong, regional airport that we are, while getting our travelers there and back, safely and with ease.”

To launch the new service, Silver Airways will offer one-way flights for as little $49, according to the release.

Silver Airways, known for its fuchsia aircraft, will offer two flights per week — Thursday and Sunday — to each of the three Florida cities. Silver Airways also offers flights out of Charleston, among 30 domestic and international cities.

“We are delighted to introduce Silver’s safe, reliable, and customer friendly service to Columbia, South Carolina — ‘The Real Southern Hot Spot,’ ” Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum said in the release. “Columbia and the surrounding communities comprise a vibrant region bursting with natural beauty, historic significance, countless recreational opportunities, a growing and progressive business community, and one of the most storied public universities in the South. We are very excited.”

With the addition of Silver Airways, Columbia Metropolitan Airport will have four airline partners to provide multiple travel options and nonstop flights, officials said. American, Delta, and United are the three major airlines that currently offer flights in Columbia.

Columbia will now offer 36 nonstop flights to nine major airports in eight cities.

Other cities passengers can fly to nonstop from Columbia include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Miami, New York (LaGuardia), Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. (Dulles), and Washington, D.C. (Reagan).

“With the timing of this announcement, I really do believe that the silver lining of 2020 is actually hot pink, and we couldn’t be happier,” airport Director of Marketing and Air Service Development Kim Jamieson said in the release.

