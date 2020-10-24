Lexington County coroner identifies local motorcyclist who died in wreck

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died from a collision in Red Bank while riding his motorcycle Friday.

Galen Manapat of Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, Coroner Margaret Fisher said. He was 73 years old.

The collision occurred at about 5:55 p.m. near the intersection of Platt Springs and McLee roads.

Manapat was riding east on Platt Springs Road when a driver traveling the opposition direction turn left toward McLee Road. The driver and Manapat collided.

Manapat was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.