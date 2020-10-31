Little mule goes on a little adventure in Lexington County, according to police

Sugar cane is processed into syrup with the “Jake” the mule powering the mill at Freewoods Farm in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The traditional process of stripping, grinding, and cooking the cane to make sorghum syrup has continued in the Burgess community since the 19th Century. Freewoods Farm, devoted to recognizing and perpetuating the contributions of African-American farmers, is open to the public and welcomes volunteers. Nov. 17, 2016. jlee@thesunnews

A miniature mule was found roaming Pelion, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The department sent out a statement Saturday about the spirited little creature.

A deputy spotted the mule on the loose, Capt. Adam Myrick said. The mule was wrangled, taken to a safe place and fed. Nobody has claimed the mule yet.

“It’s just another way for us to make sure all members of our community stay safe,” Myrick said about the mule.

The department said the mule’s owner should call Sgt. Ben Treaster at 803-518-7921.

A mule is a crossbreed of a horse and a donkey. Miniature mules can be under 36 inches tall, according to the American Donkey and Mule Society

It’s the second time in a week a farm animal has sprung from its owners in Lexington County.

On Oct. 29, the department put out a statement saying it had found a baby cow on the loose in Gaston.

The owner came forward and the calf made it safely home, Treaster said.