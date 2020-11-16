Columbia Urban League honors pandemic’s ‘unsung heroes’ at annual dinner

Local “unsung heroes” working in frontline jobs during the coronavirus pandemic will be recognized during the Columbia Urban League’s 53rd Annual Fund Campaign and Equal Opportunity Day event on Tuesday, Nov. 17, beginning at noon.

The event will be held virtually from the SCETV studios and streamed online at the League’s website: www.culsc.org via its Facebook page or YouTube channel. James Bennett of First Citizens Bank, who is the first African American to serve as chairman of the South Carolina Bankers Association, will be the keynote speaker.

Also, recipients of the annual Equal Opportunity Day Awards will be recognized along with the “unsung heroes,” who will receive the organization’s President’s Award.

“Many of the visible frontline workers like doctors, nurses, law enforcement officers, and teachers have been recognized in different ways for their unselfish, valuable service during this difficult and challenging time, but other less visible yet equally important workers also deserve to be honored,” said Columbia Urban League President and CEO James T. McLawhorn Jr. “We are focusing on those whose contributions we may take for granted, but they are essential to keeping the community afloat.

“Where would we be without food on the grocery store shelves, public transportation, trash collection, and sanitized spaces for health care? We are recognizing people who are filling essential jobs, too.”

Frontline workers at 10 local businesses will be recognized: Publix; Food Lion; PepsiCo Beverages, North America; Walmart; Prisma Health; Enterprise Holdings; United Parcel Service; U.S. Postal Service; Lexington Medical Center; GFL Environment Inc.; and The Comet.

The President’s Award will also be given to Dominion Energy and South State Bank for their individual significant financial contributions to Columbia Urban League social justice efforts in 2020. Dominion Energy contributed $200,000 to programming, and South State Bank contributed $100,000 toward the League’s Gateway Center, which will primarily provide small business development and job services.

Honorees receiving the League’s annual Equal Opportunity Day Awards are:

Virgil C. Summer Corporate Citizen Award presented by Dominion Energy – BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. This award recognizes exemplary achievements of an individual or business for promoting corporate social responsibility.

Whitney M. Young, Jr. Award – Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist. This award is named in honor of former National Urban League President and CEO Whitney M. Young Jr. The award recognizes a trailblazer for promoting civil rights and equal opportunities.

Stephen G. Morrison/Nelson Mullins Social Justice Award – Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education. This award is named in honor of Stephen G. Morrison, former partner of Nelson Mullins Law Firm and past chair of the Columbia Urban League Board of Directors, who used his legal skills to advance social justice and equal opportunity for the disadvantaged and underserved.

Ethel M. Bolden Community Service Award – Smiley Tynes and retired chaplain Edward Kelley. This award is named in honor of Ethel Bolden, a pioneer librarian in Richland County and one who dedicated her life to improving the quality of life for others.

Anthony and Alice Hurley Award – Dave Solano. This award is named in honor of charter board members who led the effort in establishing the Columbia Urban League affiliate. Alice Hurley is a retired school social worker and Anthony Hurley is a businessman. This award recognizes the extraordinary accomplishments of a current or former board member.

Recipients of the President’s Award for Unsung Heroes are: Arthur Edge, Lexington Medical Center; Brian Summers, Enterprise Holdings; Demario Simmons, U.S. Postal Service; Derrick Turner, Food Lion; Kendrick Mitchell, Walmart; Kimberly Reynolds, Publix; Ma. Helena Tupas, PRISMA Health; Satara Lopez, The COMET; Terry Rivers, United Parcel Service; Charles Evans, PepsiCo Beverages, North America; Johnnie Robinson, GFL Environmental.