Here’s where you can find holiday lights and celebrations in the Midlands

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the wind out of a lot of celebrations and traditions this year and is casting a shadow of uncertainty over the coming winter months. But it isn’t taking the light out of the holiday season in the Midlands.

One beloved family tradition that will live on this year is touring light displays.

Your first opportunity is already here — although it looks different than you’re used to experiencing. Due to the pandemic, Vista Lights has transformed from a one-night event, complete with tree lighting ceremony, to a week-long soft celebration that’s underway now through Sunday, Nov. 22. The traditional Vista tree outside River Runner Outdoor Center on Gervais Street is lit nightly, and Vista businesses are offering special deals and activities.

Other lights across the Midlands will be blinking on soon. Here’s where you can find them throughout the upcoming holiday season:

Planetarium Lighting at the S.C. State Museum

Nov. 19, 5-7 p.m., and nightly thereafter

301 Gervais St., Columbia

The State Museum’s 55-foot planetarium dome will transform into a snow globe that will be lit each night throughout the holiday season. You’ll get a great view of it passing by from the outside. But you can also attend a special lighting event this Thursday, Nov. 19, featuring activities throughout the museum. Tickets for the event are available at www.scmuseum.org.

The museum also will host a series of holiday-themed shows from now through January, including “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in 4-D and a 30-minute laser light show set to holiday music.

Lights Before Christmas at Riverbanks Zoo

Nov. 21-Dec. 30, 5-9 p.m.

500 Wildlife Parkway, Columbia

Though few zoo creatures will be stirring after dark, the lights will be hung with great care and joy throughout the sprawling zoo. One of Columbia’s favorite holiday light displays continues this year with a few changes due to COVID-19: Timed tickets must be purchased in advance, and face masks must be worn inside buildings and anywhere that is difficult to keep 6 feet of distance between people.

Tickets are $10 for children 2-12 and $12 for adults and can be purchased online at www.riverbanks.org.

Governor’s Carolighting at the S.C. State House

Nov. 22, 5:30-6 p.m.

1100 Gervais St., Columbia

The annual tree lighting program will be smaller and shorter than most years. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster will give a message, and local performers will sing holiday tunes. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. To attend in person, you’ll need to snag one of a limited number of free tickets, available at www.eventbrite.com. But the event also will be broadcast live on SCETV.

The iconic State House tree will be lit daily and on display through the New Year.

Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park

Nov. 24-Dec. 31, 6-10 p.m.

6071 St. Andrews Road, Columbia

More than 90,000 people visit this drive-thru light display — the Midlands’ largest — each year. This year’s array of lights will feature many traditional favorite displays, including the Dazzling Dancing Forest and the 12 Days of Christmas. Because of the pandemic, the only additional activities accompanying the drive-thru lights will be a laser light show and the walking trail to the wetland.

Admission is $20 per car; $40 per 12+-passenger van, trucks with trailers and limos; and $60 per bus.

Carolina Lights at the S.C. State Fairgrounds

Dec. 5-27, 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Enter at Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard, Columbia

For the second year, the fairgrounds will transform into a mile-long drive-thru lights display, featuring more than 100 individual LED light displays including a 25-foot-tall Frosty the Snowman, a nativity scene, dinosaurs and, of course, Santa Claus. Tune your car radio to music that synchronizes with the lights, and play along with a scavenger hunt at scstatefair.com/ispy.

Admission is $20 for cars, $35 for mini-buses (9-24 passengers) and $70 for vehicles with 25 or more passengers.

Light up the Night menorah lighting at the Chabad Aleph House

Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m.

2509 Decker Boulevard

Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah by witnessing a giant menorah lighting — and also enjoying a drive-in style meal, car parade and virtual concert. Respond to attend the event and order meals at www.chabadofsc.com.

Other holiday events

While many holiday events are being altered or canceled this year due to COVID-19, many are still happening, though with some modifications. Here are just a few you can mark on your calendars:

A Holiday to Remember at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

Nov. 20-22

1010 Lincoln St., Columbia

Shop the holiday market, munch holiday snacks and sip beers at the biergarten, see dance and musical performances, and take photos with Santa. The event is free to attend, and more information at www.experiencecolumbiasc.com.

Photos with Santa at Columbiana Centre mall

Nov. 27-Dec. 24

100 Columbiana Circle, Columbia

Sorry, you won’t be sitting on Santa’s knee this year! But you can still visit and tell him your Christmas wishes and have professional photos taken. Reservations are required in advance. Find more information and to make a reservation, visit www.columbianacentre.com.

“Elf” movie showing at Segra Park

Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m.

1640 Freed St., Columbia

Buy tickets for pod seating in groups of two or four. Your ticket includes popcorn and a drink (sorry, BYO maple syrup-covered spaghetti). Face masks are required to be worn when you enter the stadium and walk around the concourse and restrooms. Tickets are $12 per person and can be purchased at www.firefliestickets.com.

Winter Wonderland Weekend in Five Points

Dec. 4-6

Instead of one Starry Night, Five Points businesses are celebrating an entire weekend of winter activities this year. A chocolate trail, gift wrapping station and free trolley rides are on the agenda. Find more details on the Winter Wonderland Weekend Facebook event page.

Devine Day Out

Dec. 5

This year’s event is a little different than the traditional Devine Night Out celebration but will still feature lots of discounts and goodies at businesses along Devine Street. Fine more information at www.devinestreetcolumbiasc.com.

Family Day: Historic Holidays at the Hampton-Preston Mansion

Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Learn what the holiday season looked like in 18th and 19th century Columbia with house tours and crafts for children. Face masks, while not historically relevant, are required to be worn. Tickets range from $5-$15 for kids and adults and can be purchased at www.historiccolumbia.org.