Federal government cracks down on Columbia apartments with rampant safety violations

A Columbia apartment complex that came under scrutiny this summer because of several safety violations is now facing action from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

On Tuesday, HUD confirmed plans to terminate its Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment contract with the owners of Hillandale Apartments. This means they will no longer receive federal subsidies through the Section 8 program, which helps low-income tenants pay for private housing.

A spokesperson for HUD said eligible families living at the Hillandale Apartments will receive Tenant Protection Vouchers to help cover the cost of relocation starting in January.

The 200-unit apartment complex, located off U.S. 321, attracted the attention of local activists at the One Common Cause Community after an electrical fire broke out there in July. Months earlier, HUD inspectors gave the property a score of 27 out of 100 and noted that there were health and safety violations that required immediate attention, including fire safety issues and problems with smoke detectors.

“We’re thrilled by HUD’s decision because it means that people will be able to move out of a situation that’s not safe,” said Sonya Lewis, chief information liaison for One Common Cause. “Hopefully this will shed some light on the conditions and put pressure on the owners.”

Alpha Barnes Real Estate Services, the Texas-based company that manages the property, could not be reached for comment.

Local property asset manager Willie Williams, who was hired this summer to help correct deficiencies at the apartments, said he had not received word of HUD’s decision to terminate the Section 8 contract.

According to a spokesperson for HUD, the property owners had been notified at the end of October and residents were notified on Nov. 2.