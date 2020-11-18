Body of missing Midlands man found in the water, sheriff’s office says

The search for a missing Midlands man came to an end when his body was found in a waterway, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

A day after he was reported missing, Burley Hudson’s body was found Tuesday in a waterway on Foxworth Mill Road, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Adrienne Sarvis said in a news release.

The 59-year-old Sumter resident was last seen by friends Saturday sitting on a bridge on West Foxworth Mill Road, according to the release. His friends told the sheriff’s office Hudson was OK when they left the area.

Rocky Bluff Swamp crosses West Foxworth Mill Road, near the intersection with North Main Street/U.S. 15.

Members of the sheriff’s office, Sumter Fire Department, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and Sumter County Coroner’s Office assisted in recovering Hudson from the waterway, Sarvis said.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the release.

There was no word if foul play was suspected in Hudson’s death, but it remains under investigation by the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

