SC Works Job Fair in Columbia offers more than 300 jobs . Here’s where to go

SC Works of the Midlands is hosting a job fair at Dutch Square Mall in Columbia Thursday. The fair will feature more than 50 employers looking to fill 300 jobs, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 421 Bush River Road. Around 300 jobs are available.

Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple resumes to hand out to employers. Social distancing and masks are required at the indoor event.

The positions are a combination of seasonal and permanent positions, with the majority of jobs being permanent, according to Heather Biance, a spokesperson for the state employment agency.

Those looking to switch careers or find a new job can find information at scworkforceinfo.com. There, people can research wages by occupation, employment by local area, places to receive job training, job postings and forecasts of workers needed in the future.

Employers that will be at the job fair include:

