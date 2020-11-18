SC Works Job Fair in Columbia offers more than 300 jobs . Here’s where to go

SC Works of the Midlands is hosting a job fair at Dutch Square Mall in Columbia Thursday. The fair will feature more than 50 employers looking to fill 300 jobs, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 421 Bush River Road. Around 300 jobs are available.

Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple resumes to hand out to employers. Social distancing and masks are required at the indoor event.

The positions are a combination of seasonal and permanent positions, with the majority of jobs being permanent, according to Heather Biance, a spokesperson for the state employment agency.

Those looking to switch careers or find a new job can find information at scworkforceinfo.com. There, people can research wages by occupation, employment by local area, places to receive job training, job postings and forecasts of workers needed in the future.

Employers that will be at the job fair include:

2nd Wind Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.

Allegiance industries

Arzyta

Bayada Home Care

Brook Health Care, LLC

Carolina Conditions

China Jushi USA

Clark’s Termite & Pest Control

Comfort Keepers

Extended Stay America

Gallman Personnel Services

Health Force, LLC

Heartfelt HomeCare

Hire Dynamics

Home Instead Senior Care

Jerman Personnel Services

Kelly Services

Kraft Heinz

McEntire Produce

Palmetto Corp of Conway

Palmetto School of Career Development

Project Hope

Pleasurecraft Engine Group

Prolink Staffing

Receivable Solutions

Red Stripe Management

Ridgeway Manor Healthcare

SC Department of Juvenile Justice

Saluda Hill Landscapes

Southern Commercial Development

SC Department of Corrections

The Liberty Group

Value Staffing Resource Group, LLC

Waffle House