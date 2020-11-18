Main Street’s popular ‘HOPE’ installation finds a new home

South African human rights activist and Nobel Prize winner Desmond Tutu once said, “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.”

On Columbia’s Main Street, the light of “HOPE” has a new home.

During the summer, Main Street District property owners’ advocacy group City Center Partnership, with the help of arts boosting agency One Columbia, commissioned the “HOPE for Columbia” art installation, which was placed in the First Citizens greenspace at the corner of Main and Lady streets. The installation was simply the word “hope” in all capital letters, painted in the colors and iconography of the new Columbia city flag, which was adopted by City Council back in February.

In the last five months, the “HOPE” installation has quickly gained popularity on Main Street, becoming a frequent stopping point for residents to take photos, and even appearing in a hype video for the University of South Carolina football team.

Now the installation is on the move. With the First Citizens greenspace now decorated for the holidays, “HOPE for Columbia” has been relocated to 1441 Main St., near Drip coffee shop, where City Center Partnership CEO Matt Kennell said it will remain indefinitely.

Kennell noted the installation was initially conceived to serve as a bit of inspiration amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sickened more than 186,000 South Carolinians and killed more than 3,800 in the state since March.

A Virginia native, Kennell thought of the “LOVE” installations — a play on the famed “Virginia is for lovers” slogan — that have become popular in that state. He wanted to bring something similar to Main Street.

“When COVID hit, we were all in sort of a state of depression,” Kennell said. “We had a staff meeting one day and said, ‘What can we do to kind of cheer people up? What could we do to give people a lift?’ We started throwing out words, and I just happened to say ‘hope.’”

Kennell reached out to One Columbia executive director Lee Snelgrove about locating artists to create an installation. Snelgrove, in turn, connected City Center Partnership with artists Brandon McIver and Danny Harrington, each of whom have worked extensively in technical direction in the local theater community, and CCP commissioned them to create the installation. It initially debuted on Main Street in June.

City Center Partnership knew the initial spot at Main and Lady streets would be temporary for the installation, and Kennell said the owners of 1441 Main St. “jumped at the chance” to have it moved to their property. Landscaping work around the big letters at their new spot is still forthcoming.

Kennell has been pleased, and even surprised, at the reception to the “HOPE” installation through the months.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It did more than we expected it to do. … The Gamecocks did a hype video with it. It’s been used in a number of promotions. People have done yoga in front of it. I’ve personally seen people taking family photos in front of it.

“It’s done more than we hoped it would. We really wanted to inspire the community and create a sense of hope for Columbia.”

One Columbia has helped facilitate and promote a number of public art projects in Columbia through the years. Snelgrove said “HOPE for Columbia” was particularly timely, both in function and message.

“It is certainly something people can interact with during a pandemic,” Snelgrove told The State. “This is a time when people are spending time outside so they won’t be too cooped up. It expresses a message that I think the city and a lot of its residents needed. And, because it ties in the flag, it kind of makes it feel very much about pride, and the pride of our city.”