Help needed in search for missing Richland County man with medical condition

A search is underway for a missing man who was last seen at a bank in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Charles Reeder was seen about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the S.C. State Federal Credit Union location on Hardscrabble Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in a shopping center near the intersection with Lee Road.

Reeder has a medical condition that requires attention, according to the release. Further information on the condition was not available.

The sheriff’s department described Reeder as a 5-foot-11, 140-pound man who was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.

He’s believed to be driving a 2005 Pontiac Vibe, with a dent in the driver’s side door, and the South Carolina license plate number QHL359.

There was no word if Reeder was alone when he was last seen.

Anyone who sees Reeder or knows where he is located is asked to call 911 immediately.

