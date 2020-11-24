Firefighters work to extinguish blaze at Columbia business

The Columbia Fire Department battled a blaze at a business off Two Notch Road for hours Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Graham-Sleepmaster Mattress Manufacturer at about 7 a.m., officials said. That’s in the 1400 block of Ellerbe Street, which is near the intersection of Two Notch Road and North Beltline Boulevard.

As of 9 a.m., the fire was actively burning and smoke could be seen billowing to the sky as firefighters tried to bring it under control, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported, but the building suffered extensive damage, officials said.

Information on what caused the fire was not available, but it will be investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshal.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The building was primarily being used for storage for a furniture store on Two Notch Road, and sleeper sofas were among the items inside, officials said.

There was no word if the fire caused any traffic jams, or issues for drivers in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.