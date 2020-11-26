Columbia, SC, interfaith community comes together to feed those in need on Thanksgiving

Organizer Robert Keeder inspects rain-soaked decorations at The Basilica of St. Peter in downtown Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Keeder and other volunteers handed out masks to those waiting in line for a Thanksgiving lunch to go.
While coronavirus restrictions have changed the venue of the Thanksgiving Inter-Faith Dinner provided by Basilica of St. Peter and First Baptist Church of Columbia, the spirit of giving continued Thursday. More than 200 turkeys were prepared and delivered all across Columbia and given to those who waited in the light rain for a to-go box of Thanksgiving lunch.
Organizer Robert Keeder inspects rain-soaked decorations at The Basilica of St. Peter in downtown Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Keeder and other volunteers handed out masks to those waiting in line for a Thanksgiving lunch to go. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com
Members of churches across Columbia prepare a Thanksgiving lunch at The Basilica of St. Peter in downtown Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Traditionally the church’s Thanksgiving meal is help at the Carolina Coliseum, but due to measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the church decided to give take-away meals at the church. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com
Missionairies from the Church of Latter Day Saints divide deserts for Thanksgiving lunches at The Basilica of St. Peter in downtown Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Traditionally the church’s Thanksgiving meal is help at the Carolina Coliseum, but due to measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the church decided to give take-away meals at the church. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com
Members of churches across Columbia pack up Thanksgiving lunches for delivery to places across Columbia at The Basilica of St. Peter in downtown Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Hundreds of meals were delivered across the city. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com
Members of churches across Columbia prepare a Thanksgiving lunch at The Basilica of St. Peter in downtown Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Organizer Robert Keeder said that the event attracted fewer volunteers than normal. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com
Members of churches across Columbia prepare a Thanksgiving lunch at The Basilica of St. Peter in downtown Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday, November 26, 2020. The boxed lunch contained turkey, green beans, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com
Members of churches across Columbia prepare a Thanksgiving lunch at The Basilica of St. Peter in downtown Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Over 200 turkeys were donated for this year’s event. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com
Members of churches across Columbia hand out a Thanksgiving lunch at The Basilica of St. Peter in downtown Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Volunteers handed out masks and encouraged people to stand apart. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com
