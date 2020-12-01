Family owned tire shop in Columbia looking to move, expand operations

Stephen Nuttall, owner of Nuttall Tire and Auto Repair Center at 2405 Millwood Ave. in Columbia, is looking to move his business to Two Notch Road.

Nuttall applied for a special zoning exception on Nov. 5 to transform 3201 and 3215 Two Notch Road into the new auto repair and tire shop.

In his application to Columbia’s Board of Zoning Appeals, Nuttall wrote that the 36 year-old, family-owned business would relocate to the bigger lot on Two Notch. Nuttall Tire sits on a 0.5-acre lot on Millwood Avenue and would move to four combined lots that equal about 6.4 acres of land, according to records.

The business started in a garage on Taylor Street with four tire bays and expanded to its current location with 13 bays, according the Nuttall Tire Facebook page.

Nuttall Tire will move into a former car dealership and repair shop across the street from AutoZone Auto Parts if its application is approved. The cost to buy and renovate the building is estimated to be about $1.7 million.

While the lots on Two Notch are zoned for general commercial use, special exceptions are required to change the space into an auto shop.

Nuttall’s application specifies that he will operate within normal business hours, will not add noise or light pollution, will not damage the aesthetic character of the area and will not add to traffic, among other things.

Included in the application was a letter from the president of the Belvedere Community, Dianne Wiley, who welcomed the business into the community and said Nuttall’s would help stimulate the local economy.

Three generations of the Nuttall family have operated the tire shop. Nuttall Tire is known for offering free tire patches for anyone in need.