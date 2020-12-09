New Blythewood General Store has ‘a little bit of everything’ for holiday shoppers

Shoppers look for gifts at the Blythewood General Store on Tuessday, December 8, 2020. jboucher@thestate.com

The Blythewood General Store opened Saturday, just in time for Christmas shoppers this season.

Owner Scott Derrick said the opening date was no accident because his store specializes in gifts and has “a little bit of everything.”

“We have everything from ice scrapers, furniture movers, dog leashes, candles, syrup, clothing for women, jewelry,” said Derrick

The list goes on.

Derrick also owns the Blythewood Bee Company, a supply store for local beekeepers, so he is no stranger to the local retail market.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“There’s nothing like this in Blythewood and, you know, the growth of Blythewood has really shown the need for a store like this,” Derrick said.

The shop offers a classic general store experience with items for sale like vintage-style candy and old Coca-Cola crates as display shelves.

Located at 10500 Wilson Blvd., the store underwent extensive renovations to become usable, said Derrick. The building was formerly a flea market, and Derrick had to pave the entire parking lot and transform the inside and outside of the building cosmetically.

For those wanting to support a veteran-owned, local business, the Blythewood General Store meets the criteria. Derrick served in the Navy during Desert Storm and is disabled from his time in active duty.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.