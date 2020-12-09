Lexington County administrator leaving job at the end of the year

For the first time in nearly a decade, Lexington County is in need of a new face in the county’s top job.

County Administrator Joe Mergo is leaving his post at the end of the year. In a message to county employees in October, Mergo said he would be leaving Dec. 31 for “an exciting opportunity in the private sector.”

“It has been my great privilege to work with an exceptionally dedicated and skilled team of directors and managers who lead an incredibly dedicated and talented group of employees,” Mergo said. “I am exceedingly grateful for all the long hours and hard work County of Lexington employees have put in especially during difficult times such as the 2015 Flood, hurricanes, other weather related events and most recently COVID-19.”

At Tuesday’s County Council meeting, council members presented Mergo with a resolution honoring his years of service.

Mergo said he would present council members with a transition plan before he leaves office at the end of the month.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Had multiple meetings with department heads,” Mergo said. “I believe we will be just fine while you go do your search.”

The council approved Lynn Sturkie as the county’s interim administrator until a permanent replacement is named. Sturkie is currently Lexington County’s IT director.

Mergo has worked for Lexington County for 25 years, the last nine as the county’s administrator. He started working the county magistrate’s court and went on to oversee Lexington County’s solid waste management and animal services before he became the deputy administrator in 2007.

In addition to his duties running the county, Mergo coaches baseball at Brookland-Cayce High School.

In his letter, Mergo highlighted some of the achievements of the county over the past few years, including increasing economic development that has brought new jobs and investment to the county, building and renovating county facilities, expanding fire coverage and improving emergency response times.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“These are achievements that require a committed team of gifted, tenacious individuals who come together to work relentlessly for a common goal,” Mergo wrote.

Council members praised Mergo’s work on behalf of the county.

“He started at the bottom and worked his way up through the ranks,” said Council Chairman Scotty Whetstone. “He’s been the best administrator we could have had.”

Councilman Darrell Hudson said Mergo’s achievements are “too many to mention.”

“He’ll leave some really hard shoes to fill,” Hudson said. “I consider him a friend and a colleague. He’s a true professional.”