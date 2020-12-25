Lexington County coroner identifies victim of Charleston Highway car crash

A Columbia man who died after a two-vehicle car crash Wednesday afternoon on a block of Charleston Highway was identified Friday.

Foster H. Yarborough Jr., 73, died after an oncoming car in the 3400 block of U.S. 231 in West Columbia lost control, crossed the median and collided head on with Yarborough’s car as he was traveling northbound down Charleston Highway, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

Yarborough was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, which occurred at 1:45 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said.

The crash remains under the investigation of the S.C. Highway Patrol.