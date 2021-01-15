Goodbye, my friend: Columbia mourns beloved founder of Andy’s Deli in Five Points

Andy Shlon, a 79-year-old Lebanese immigrant, opened Andy’s Deli in Five Points in 1978. He was known for working behind the counter daily, slinging sandwiches -- and salutes of “my dear” and “my friend” -- at his customers. tdominick@thestate.com

Everybody who went into Andy’s Deli felt like they were visiting an old friend, even if it was their first time through the door.

For 42 years, Andy Shlon would greet each person who came through the door with a “Hello, my friend,” or “Hello, my dear.” The Five Points deli and its gregarious, hard-working founder both became fixtures of Columbia’s community.

The Greene Street deli will never be the same after Shlon died Thursday at the age of 79.

On Friday, the Five Points community mourned the loss of one of its longest residents.

“You thought he’d be there forever,” said Tim Smith, owner of Papa Jazz Record Shoppe, who couldn’t remember a day he hadn’t seen Shlon’s car parked at the deli across the street from his music store. “Just like the sun comes up, Andy will be there.”

For those who knew him, Shlon was as much a Five Points icon as the neighborhood fountain that sits at the corner of Harden and Greene streets.

Since the deli opened in August 1978, the native of Beirut, Lebanon, had greeted customers and served up sandwiches in his red apron and white baseball cap. After working as an accountant for Kuwait Airways in the Middle East, Shlon came to America in the 1960s for school at Palmer College, the forerunner of Midlands Technical College.

He got a job at Groucho’s Deli while he pursued a degree in business management and worked at the Five Points delicatessen for a decade before striking out on his own. He was known for working long hours six days a week without fail.

”He was such a fixture in Five Points and so identified with Five Points,” said Mike Campbell, a longtime customer and friend of Shlon’s, former Five Points business owner and son of the late S.C. Gov. Carroll Campbell, whose portrait still hangs in Andy’s Deli. “Everybody loved him. He always had a big smile on his face, a kind word.”

Campbell remembered meeting Shlon for the first time as a high schooler in the 1980s, when he and friends would tailgate at Andy’s during Five Points’ annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. As a young business owner in the ‘90s, Campbell regularly looked to Shlon for advice, which Shlon gave freely, he said.

”He would share stories about things that had gone on in Five Points kind of as lessons, kind of giving me pointers on things,” Campbell said. “He would go out of his way to take time to give us advice. ... He didn’t have to do that.”

Shlon was just as good a neighbor at home. David Ruff grew up next door to Shlon and his wife, Carol, with adjoining fences in the backyard.

“He was like family,” Ruff remembers. “He had a little gate that he came through, and there was a little shop where he was always making something.”

David’s wife, Julie Ruff, often took her “supper club” to eat at Andy’s, where many of them worked when they attended the University of South Carolina. She said she last saw him two days before Christmas when she stopped by the deli to give him a gift.

“He was very thin,” she said. “He’d been ill on and off for some time, but he told me he was trying to gain some weight. ... He turned 79 in November, and I told him we’d have a big birthday party for him next year. He was tickled by that.”

In 2013, the city of Columbia recognized Shlon’s contributions by naming him a “business spotlight honoree.”

“Andy’s Deli continues to thrive because Mr. Shlon is committed to both the City of Columbia and to making all our families his family as well,” the city’s announcement reads. “At Andy’s Deli, everyone is a ‘friend’ and is always ‘welcome.’”

