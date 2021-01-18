Midlands man accused of robbery arrested after Chester chase

Police tape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man who reportedly robbed a store in the the Midlands was arrested Saturday following a car chase in Chester County.

According to a release from the Pelion Police Department, LaGeorge R. Jackson, 30, is accused of going into the Pelion Dollar General on Jan. 11 wearing a camouflage mask and robbing the store. The store clerk reportedly sustained minor injuries in the incident. Subsequently, warrants for common law robbery and assault and battery were sworn out on Jackson as authorities searched for him.

Then, on Jan. 16, sheriff’s deputies in Chester County attempted to stop Jackson in an allegedly stolen vehicle, according to the release.

That touched off a high-speed car chase, one that ended when Jackson crashed. He was taken to a local hospital and later booked into the Chester County Detention Center, where he remained as of Monday afternoon, per jail records. He’s facing charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, and driving under the influence in connection with the Chester chase.

Pelion police noted that Jackson is “a person of interest in several similar robberies in the greater Columbia area.”