New Midlands Tech science and math building to be considered by city planning board

A rendering of the proposed new Center for QuickJobs and Workforce Development Education Building at Midlands Technical College. From City of Columbia Planning Commission's agenda packet

The City of Columbia’s planning board is set to consider a site plan for a new science and math building at Midlands Technical College’s Columbia campus.

The city planning commission on Feb. 1 will take a vote on approving site plans for a Center for QuickJobs and Workforce Development Education Building on Midlands Tech’s campus at 316 South Beltline Blvd. The city’s planning staff has recommended approval for the project.

According to paperwork filed with the city, the plan calls for the construction of a four-story, 58,000-square-foot facility, which would focus on science, math, computer technology, and business. It will replace two outdated buildings on the campus, which will be demolished.

In addition to classroom and lab space, the new facility would provide a large multipurpose room, conference rooms, and associated office space, according to city documents.

A new parking lot connected to the project will add Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility and 27 new parking spaces for the campus, including 10 handicapped spaces to serve the new building and the existing library.

The planning commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 1 and the meeting can be viewed virtually at youtube.com/ColumbiaSCGovernment.

Profile Image of Chris Trainor
Chris Trainor
Chris Trainor has been working for newspapers in South Carolina for more than 16 years, including previous stops at the (Greenwood) Index-Journal and the (Columbia) Free Times. He is the winner of numerous South Carolina Press Association awards, including honors in column writing, government beat reporting, food writing, election coverage and more.
