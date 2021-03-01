Local

Construction on Rosewood Church apartments to start by spring

A local developer is moving forward with plans to transform the former Rosewood Church on Rosewood Drive into a mixed-use development featuring 52 high end apartments, a drive through and retail space.

“This is probably the largest project to come to Rosewood since the Publix was built,” said the developer, Frank Cason. “Our hope and desire is that this becomes a catalyst for other development and growth there.”

The church, whose congregation had dwindled in recent years, put the property on the market in fall 2019. Last June the city approved Cason Development Group’s request to rezone the property.

All except for one of the existing buildings on the site will be preserved, and one two-story building will be added. The main sanctuary building will be converted into one and two bedroom lofts.

Cason said one retailer has already signed on to occupy the site and his firm is in discussions with a second.

The Planning Commission will review the site plan on March 1. If it is approved, Cason said construction will start by the second quarter.

Rebecca Liebson
Rebecca Liebson covers housing and livability for The State. She joined The State in 2020. She graduated from Stony Brook University in 2019 and has written for The New York Times, The New York Post and NBC.
