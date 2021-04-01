Teen with medical condition reported missing in Richland County

A search is underway Thursday for a Columbia teenager reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Kaleel McCain, 16, was last seen Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The teen was leaving his home on Sterling Cross Drive, according to the release. That’s near the intersection of Summit Parkway and Hard Scrabble Road, as well as Ridge View High School.

McCain has a medical condition, and is believed to be without his medication, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on his condition was not available.

The sheriff’s department described McCain as a 5-foot-6, 180-pound male, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue Seahawks jersey, a Seahawks hoodie, black jeans, and a black beanie when he was last seen, according to the release.

There was no word if McCain was considered a runaway, or if he was alone the last time he was seen.

Anyone who has seen McCain, or has information on where he might be, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

