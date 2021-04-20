Black leaders in SC respond with immediate relief at Chauvin’s guilty verdict

The guilty verdict in the Minneapolis murder trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with killing George Floyd, sent shock waves rippling through South Carolina on Tuesday.

As cheers and chants of “Black lives matter” erupted outside the Minneapolis court house the moment the verdict was read shortly after 5 p.m., reactions from South Carolina leaders began pouring in online.

“Thank you Lord. Guilty on all 3 counts will not bring George Floyd back but hopefully it will signal that police can no longer count on immunity when killing black people!” tweeted S.C. State. Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, an outspoken African American leader in a state that only four years ago saw another white police officer held accountable for killing an unarmed Black man.

“I’m relieved to see justice in the trial of Derek Chauvin. However, the fact that we awaited the verdict truly unsure of what would happen signals just how little faith exists in the criminal justice system. We have to do better. Sending love to the family of George Floyd,” tweeted state Rep. J. A. Moore, whose sister, Myra Thompson, was one of nine people killed in a racially motivated shooting at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges against him: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The murder of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died beneath the knee of Chauvin, a white officer, ignited nationwide protests last summer. Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, and Chauvin and three other officers were subsequently fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Chauvin, who held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Black leaders in South Carolina immediately expressed relief over the guilty verdict.

“No. 1, it’s amazing, it’s an amazing day for the Floyd family but it’s also an amazing day for everyone across America who truly believes in equal justice for all,” said state Rep. Justin Bamberg, who was working at the S.C. State House when the verdict was read. “In South Carolina, we have experienced a degree of this through the federal conviction of (former North Charleston police officer) Michael Slager. He went down for civil rights violation that rose to the degree of second degree murder, but the murder was hung on the state murder case. George Floyd, this was a state murder case, not the feds, this was the state of Minnesota. If they can do it up there where they have a much smaller minority population than we do, then we should be able to do it down here, too.”

After a summer of unrest in South Carolina cities in the months following Floyd’s death and Chauvin’s arrest, city and state leaders were quick to urge calmness ahead of the verdict this week.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department pleaded for peace as it prepared for public reactions to the verdict.

“RCSD asks the community to remain calm and respectful as we await the verdict today,” the department said on Twitter before the verdict was announced. “We support the right to peaceful assembly but will not tolerate criminal activity. Only by working together can we effectively address social injustices. Let us be a positive model for the World.”

On Monday, anticipating possible demonstrations in light of the verdict to come, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster emphasized that anyone has a right to protest, but he asked that it remain peaceful.

Leaders from last summer’s demonstrations in Columbia joined the chorus of relief after Tuesday’s verdict.

“This is a win for George Floyd, this isn’t a win for police brutality against Black people,” said T’Nae Parker, a longtime Columbia activist, whose daughter Camryn Philson organized the Million Teen March for youth in Columbia over the summer. “It hasn’t changed anything as far as organizing or do we feel safer in this country because of the conviction– the answer is no.”

When the guilty verdict came down, Columbia City Council was in the midst of its regular Tuesday meeting. Mayor Steve Benjamin said, shortly after the verdict was read, “I think we just got a guilty verdict.” At-large Councilman Howard Duvall responded, “Good.” Benjamin asked Councilman Ed McDowell to offer a prayer, and the retired minister did just that. Following the prayer, a visibly emotional Benjamin wiped away tears.

In his prayer, McDowell asked for “peace that passes all understanding.”

“A lot of people are going through some very difficult times right now,” Benjamin said. “It is important we work hard to remain together.”

On Twitter, Benjamin, who is in his third and final term as Columbia’s mayor, shared a story about Chauvin’s conviction minutes after the verdict, with the hashtag #justice.

Prominent South Carolina voices continued to weigh in:

THREAD: Our thoughts are with the family of George Floyd and all those who have been the victims of violence fueled by racism and hatred in our country. — Bob Caslen (@Bob_Caslen) April 20, 2021

5/25/20 is a day we'll never forget. It was a day of violence, brutality, & tragedy. While this verdict won't bring George Floyd back or ease the pain we all still feel, we hope it’s an big step toward closure for the Floyd family & justice for all. We still have much work to do. — SC Representative Krystle Matthews (@kmforsenate) April 20, 2021

Video doesn’t lie. The promise of due process was delivered and now that the jury has spoken a huge helping of justice should be served up by the Judge. #chauvinverdict — Leon Stavrinakis (@leonstav) April 20, 2021

Today we watched the criminal justice system work for the people. This will send the message that we will not tolerate senseless killings of black men and women, but the work is not done. We must continue until the law works for ALL of us! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #ChauvinTrail — Rep. Deon Tedder (@deon_tedder) April 20, 2021

My hands are literally shaking. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) April 20, 2021

I have faith in our justice system. Wrong is wrong, and has been deemed so. — Sen. Sean Bennett (@BennettSCSenate) April 20, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.