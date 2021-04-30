Major downtown Columbia bridge to close Sunday for special event

Driving across the Gervais Street Bridge on rainy or foggy nights, some say the ghost of a young girl in need of a ride appears. The State

A major downtown roadway will be closed to traffic Sunday, according to a statement from the city of West Columbia.

The Gervais Street Bridge, which connects downtown Columbia to the River District in West Columbia will be closed all day Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

The bridge is closing for the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner, an annual charity event held on the bridge nearly every year since 2015. This year, up to 1,000 people are expected to attend, have dinner and to socialize.

Other nearby intersections will be blocked off, including the parts of Sunset Boulevard and Alexander Road that meet Meeting Street.

The bridge and nearby intersections will reopen to drivers at midnight Monday morning.