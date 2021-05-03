Severe weather tears through Midlands on Monday afternoon

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Lexington County on the afternoon of Monday, May 3, 2021.

A tornado warning was issued for the Gilbert, Red Bank and Summit areas in Lexington County until 4:15 p.m. Monday. Aside from the possibility of a tornado, the weather service warned of the potential of lightning and quarter-sized hail.

At 4:15 p.m., the weather service downgraded the alert to a severe thunderstorm warning for Lexington.

The tornado warning for Lexington followed tornado warnings in several other counties in South Carolina, including Newberry, Greenwood, and Abbeville counties on Monday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service tweeted a confirmation of a tornado in Abbeville County. The Greenwood Index-Journal reported that Abbeville County tornado was near Lowndesville at one point.

At about 4:15 p.m., the Lexington One school district reported on Twitter that some middle and high school buses were heading back to school, while other buses were held at the schools. At 4:32 p.m., the school district sent a text alert to parents informing them the buses were once again back in route to students’ homes and that drop-off delays could be expected.

WIS-TV reported that Saluda County emergency management reported golf ball sized hail in that rural county just before 4 p.m. on Monday. Hail also was reported in Red Bank in Lexington County, according to the National Weather Service.

As 4:15 p.m. Monday, South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras showed heavy, almost blinding rain along Interstate 20 near Exit 51 in Lexington County.

The National Weather Service had severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for Columbia, West Columbia, Chapin, Ballentine, Sumter and Kershaw until 4:45 p.m. on Monday. Hopkins in Lower Richland was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m. Monday.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department sent out a message warning motorists not to make their afternoon commutes on any flooded roads.

Meanwhile, the Lexington Police Department reported at 4:34 p.m. Monday that a tree had fallen on a car on Augusta Road near Cedar Road, limiting traffic to one lane. Motorists were encouraged to take an alternate route. At 5:20 p.m., Lexington Police reported that intersection lights were out at East Main Street/U.S. 1 at Harmon Street, and at North Lake Drive/SC 6 at Old Cherokee Road.

As of 4:55 p.m. Monday, Dominion Energy was reporting more than 4,200 power outages statewide.