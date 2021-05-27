Public beach on Lexington side of Lake Murray to reopen for first time in over a year

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, plans are in place for a popular public beach to reopen.

The beach on the Lexington side of Lake Murray, just beyond the Dreher Shoals Dam, will be open to visitors beginning June 7, Dominion Energy officials said in a news release. Dominion is the utility that runs the reservoir.

There will be a limit on the number of people allowed to visit the beach, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Capacity at the beach and park area will be limited to 100 vehicles at a time, according to the release. These plans are in place until the beach closes for the season after Labor Day.

The Lake Murray beach on the Lexington side of the dam, shown in this file photo, will welcome visitors on a limited basis again beginning in June. Thomas Hammond online@thestate.com

The number of vehicles at the park will be monitored, and visitors should prepare to be turned away if they arrive after the 100-vehicle limit has been reached, officials said. Both the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol will assist with traffic outside the park gate.

“We know how much people love the lake, and we are pleased to now make the lake more accessible while still following guidance from the CDC and other health experts,” Dominion Energy South Carolina Vice President of Power Generation Iris Griffin said in the release.

Parking will cost $5 for all vehicles, and season passes can be purchased for $50 per vehicle, officials said.

Lake Murray, a nearly 48,000-acre reservoir built in the early 20th century, has fewer public beaches than any of South Carolina’s largest recreational lakes.

Located in one of South Carolina’s biggest metropolitan areas, Lake Murray has developed almost exclusively as a place for waterfront property owners and boaters to enjoy. Of Lake Murray’s nearly 650 miles of shoreline, 392 miles are privately owned.

For people who don’t own lakeside real estate or boats, the beach at the Lake Murray dam is about the only place to swim.

The beach did not open to the public in 2020 because of safety concerns about the coronavirus. In the past, the beach has attracted 100,000 people a year to Lake Murray, according to Dominion.

Although the beach has been closed to the public since 2019, Lake Murray boat launch areas, parks and other access points have been open throughout the pandemic. Seasonal fees are in effect at the boat launch on the Irmo side of the Lake Murray dam during normal operating hours.

But don’t try to go swimming there. State law prohibits swimming within 50 feet of boat landings.

