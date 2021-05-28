Need to escape the heat? Where to find pools in Columbia and Richland County

Columbia’s public swimming pools open for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 29. file photo

As the unofficial kickoff of the summer season, Memorial Day weekend ushers in what promises to be months of sweltering heat across the Midlands. Thankfully, it also marks the opening of public swimming pools across Columbia and Richland County.

Five outdoor pools will reopen in the city and county this weekend, and one more will open in June. Several Columbia parks also offer refreshing splash pads. Here’s where to find them and what you should know before you go, including how much they cost to visit.

Columbia

Once pools reach their capacity, pool visitors will have to observe a two-hour time limit in order to accommodate other visitors.

The costs to visit both Columbia outdoor pools, Maxcy Gregg and Greenview, are $3 for children 12 and under and $4 for teens and adults 13 and older. Season passes cost $80 for children 12 and under and $120 for teens and adults.

All splash pads or spray pools are free to the public.

Maxcy Gregg Pool

1655 Park Circle, Columbia

The pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 29; from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 30; and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

After Memorial Day weekend, the pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays; and from 2-6 p.m. on Sundays. The pool is closed on Fridays.

Greenview Pool

6700 David St., Columbia

The pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 29; from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 30; and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

After Memorial Day weekend, the pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays; and from 2-6 p.m. on Sundays. The pool is closed on Mondays.

Splash pads/spray pools

Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.; closed on Sundays:

Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Ave.

Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m.; closed on weekends:

Edisto Discovery Park, 1914 Wiley St.

Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat St.

Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road

Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Road

Sims Park, 3500 Duncan St.

St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.

Open Monday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.; closed on Sundays:

Drew Park, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Available upon request (call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100 on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to request the spray pools for a weekday or weekend event.)

Mays Park, 4100 Trenholm Road

Pacific Park, 200 Wayne St.

User operated, available from sunrise to sunset every day:

Roy Lynch Park, 900 Abbeville St.

Richland County

Richland County pool memberships are free — all you have to do is register online at www.richlandrec.com or on site at any pool during its hours of operation. To swim at any pool, you must register online to reserve an hour for swim time. The occupancy of each pool is limited to 50 people per hour.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, pool chairs and life jackets will not be provided at county pools; visitors should bring their own.

Swim lessons will be available this summer, with dates to be announced later.

Eastover Park Pool

1031 Main St., Eastover, S.C. 29044

The pool will be open on weekends only, from 2-7 p.m., on May 29-30, June 5-6 and June 12-13. Beginning Tuesday, June 15, the pool will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

St. Andrews Park Pool

920 Beatty Road, Columbia, S.C. 29210

The pool will be open on weekends only, from 2-7 p.m., on May 29-30, June 5-6 and June 12-13. Beginning Tuesday, June 15, the pool will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

Trenholm Park Pool

3900 Covenant Road, Columbia, S.C. 29204

The pool will be open on weekends only, from 2-7 p.m., on May 29-30, June 5-6 and June 12-13. Beginning Tuesday, June 15, the pool will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

Hopkins Park Pool

150 Hopkins Park, Hopkins, S.C. 29061

A reopening kickoff event will be held Friday, June 18, at 4 p.m. with open swim time and a movie in the park.

Beginning Saturday, June 19, the pool will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 2-6 p.m.