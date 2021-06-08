Columbia neighbors decry ‘urban vandalism,’ ‘butchering’ of trees by power company

A tree near Saluda Avenue and Heyward Street in Columbia has been cut and trimmed in the middle near some utility lines. Dominion Energy has a tree trimming program in which it cuts limbs back from power lines. Photo by Chris Trainor

At least part of the charm of Columbia is the soaring canopy of trees that are a part of much of the city, particularly in the leafy neighborhoods not far from the University of South Carolina.

However, neighbors from at lest one of those neighborhoods are upset at what they see as excessive trimming of those trees by a major power provider.

Dominion Energy periodically cuts back tree limbs from directly above or very near power lines to reduce the probability of downed lines during a storm. The trimming program has been has been going on for years in the capital city, dating back to before Dominion bought SCE&G in 2019. The city of Columbia regularly sends out notices when Dominion is set to embark upon another round of cutting.

Some residents in the Hollywood-Rose Hill neighborhood just southeast of USC’s campus think the work recently has gone past simply trimming, and his become excessive.

“With new management of the electrical utility provider, there was some hope that a more progressive approach to this necessary maintenance of the power lines would be taken,” Hollywood-Rose Hill Neighborhood Association council member Guy Jones wrote in a June 4 email to the entire Columbia City Council. “That is clearly not the case. In fact, the destruction being done now seems even worse than that done by SCE&G’s program. We are seeing trees being aggressively cut far below and away from power lines; their crowns destroyed and their branching reshaped into forms completely unlike their natural appearance.

“This urban vandalism to our city’s tree cover is simply not necessary.”

Jones’ email to the City Council, a copy of which was obtained by The State, drew a number of replies from other residents of the neighborhood, who had been copied on the message. Those neighbors said, among other things, that the trees had been “butchered,” “mutilated” and “annihilated,” among other descriptors.

This isn’t the first time neighbors from Hollywood-Rose Hill and other nearby neighborhoods have pushed back against the power company’s tree work. The communities publicly lobbed similar complaints back in 2016, when the company was still SCE&G, in a press event attended by dozens of people and local lawmakers and elected officials.

“We think the cutting has been severe,” Jones told The State on Monday. “It appears that Dominion has not learned anything from our past fights from SCE&G. The cuts they are making are excessively extreme.”

Jones said the cuts he is referring to aren’t just in Hollywood-Rose Hill or nearby Wales Garden. He pointed to other areas of town where trees have been significantly cleaved, such as on Park Street in the Vista, near Art Bar. Oak trees along that street currently look as if they’ve been given a flattop on their crowns.

Dominion spokesman Paul Fischer said, while the company understands and appreciates the passion surrounding trees, safety is the priority when it comes to trimming limbs back from power lines.

“The critical work we do every day to mitigate hazards to our employees, our customers and their property does not represent a choice, but rather an obligation to the public interest as we work to ensure safety and keep the lights on for the all the customers we serve,” Fischer said in an email to The State. “Trees that have grown too close to overhead lines are a fire hazard and represent the No. 1 reason for power outages on our system.”

At-large Councilman Howard Duvall said he is concerned with the level of the tree trimming that has gone on so far this year.

“Dominion is doing a terrible job with cutting the trees,” Duvall said. “Especially on some of the trees in the more public areas. ... Downtown, some of the street trees, they just butchered those things.”

Jones said he understands the need to cut limbs back from power lines. But the Hollywood-Rose Hill resident said he thinks there could be a less intensive approach.

“Of course, everyone wants and needs reliable, continuous electrical power service,” he wrote to the Council. “I believe people in Columbia equally value the aesthetic and environmental contributions of our tree canopy. We deserve both.”

Duvall said local governments have little say over a utility company’s right to trim trees around power lines. He said the city could have its arborist look at the trees to make sure they are being properly pruned.

Still, Duvall said the Council has instructed City Manager Teresa Wilson to invite a representative from Dominion to appear before the council at an upcoming meeting to discuss the tree trimming.

Fischer said Dominion will “continue to work collaboratively with the city of Columbia, as well as property owners, to ensure the right species of tree is planted in the right place to avoid utility trimming or removal as the trees mature.”