Deadly house fire in Columbia overnight, fire department says

One person and several animals were killed Wednesday in a late-night house fire, the Columbia Fire Department said.

The fire happened at about 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 2800 block of Keats Street, fire department spokesman Mike DeSumma told The State on Thursday morning. That’s in the area between U.S. 1/Two Notch Road and Forest Drive.

One person who lived at the home was pulled from the burning building and died at the scene, Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said in an interview with The State.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and is expected to publicly identify the victim after notifying the next of kin.

Jenkins said no other people were injured in the blaze, but several pets, which he believed were dogs, also were killed.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control, and the home is considered a total loss because of the damage to the inside, according to Jenkins.

The cause of the fire, where flames were coming from the rear of the building, was determined to be an overload surge protector that had a pile of clothes on top of it, DeSumma said. No foul play is suspected, according to Jenkins.

