Summer Field Guide to Columbia: Bring your pet to these cool bars, breweries, eateries

It’s officially summer in Columbia. Even though the city is known for being “famously hot” during these months, there’s no reason to melt into a puddle of despair. There’s plenty happening here all season long.

Over the course of the summer, The State will guide you through some of the coolest ways to spend your days in the city. We’ll take you all over Columbia, from our top outdoor destinations to havens for fun and games to some of the sweetest places to sip refreshing beverages. Welcome to our Summer Field Guide.

Kicking things off, here’s a look at some of the best pet-friendly bars and restaurants in the area for you and your four-legged friends.

Jake’s of Columbia

Georgie jups up to greet the bartender at a past Yappy Hour at Jake’s on Devine. Matt Walsh file photo

How could we not start with Jake’s? The Five Points mainstay is one of the most popular bars in the city and describes itself as “THE most dog-friendly bar in town.”

Jake’s Yappy Hour speaks for itself. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 4-9 p.m., dogs are invited to run freely on the back deck and water and treats are provided. Although, Jake’s is dog-friendly every day of the week as well; it’s just a little more special during Yappy Hour.

Stop in on Wednesdays for Pint Night to get discounts on almost all draft beers and listen to some live music.

Jake’s is located at 2112 Devine St., Columbia, S.C. 29205. For more information visit www.jakesofcolumbia.com or call (803) 708-4788.

Publico

Publico is located in the center of Five Points, steps away from USC’s campus and down the street from Jake’s. The restaurant and bar has an indoor dining area, but its back patio is where you (and your pup especially) are probably going to want to spend most of your time.

Speaking of your pup, Publico has a “Puppy Menu” specifically designed for them, featuring a variety of dog-safe appetizers, entrees and desserts. The proceeds from these dishes go to SQ Rescue Inc., a nonprofit organization that has been helping find loving homes for abandoned and abused animals for over 20 years.

The Seafood Casserole at Publico, a restaurant in the Five Points. In addition to serving food for people, the restaurant makes food for dogs. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

And don’t worry, Publico has an expansive menu of food and drinks for humans as well.

Publico is located at 2013 Greene St., Columbia, S.C. 29205. For more information visit www.publicokitchenandtap.com or call (803) 661-9043.

Craft and Draft

Craft and Draft has two locations in the Midlands: one in Columbia and another in Irmo. The Irmo location is new and offers a full food menu. The downtown location is in the heart of Devine Street, walking distance from local restaurants, like Henry’s Restaurant and Bar and Za’s Brick Oven Pizza, which are pet-friendly on their outdoor patios.

The site doesn’t brew its own beer, but rather curates craft beers from all over South Carolina and the Southeast. The draft list is always changing, and favorites are kept stocked and available for purchase. Dogs are allowed indoors and on the back patio, where the shop occasionally hosts food trucks as well.

Craft and Draft in Columbia is located at 2706 Devine St., Columbia, S.C. 29205. For more information visit www.craftanddraftbeer.com or call (803) 764-2575.

Market on Main

Market on Main is located in the center of downtown, just steps away from the S.C. State House, the Vista, USC’s campus and more. It’s quickly become a popular spot for professionals, students and visitors alike. And it has, perhaps, the largest outdoor eating and drinking space of any restaurant in the Main Street or Vista areas — a perfect place to take your dog.

The restaurant offers upscale yet comforting menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, with items such as the M.O.M. Burger (make sure to add pimento cheese), salads, sandwiches and more. Meanwhile, the market features local gourmet foods to take home. Plus, Market on Main features a delicious cocktail menu and occasional live music.

Market on Main is located at 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia, S.C. 29201. For more information visit www.marketonmain.com or call (803) 722-4222.

Pick a brewery, any brewery

Most, if not all, of the breweries in the Columbia area are welcoming to pets. Here are a few highlights.

People and their dogs enjoy live music and beer at Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce, South Carolina on Friday, June 18, 2021. Dogs are welcome in their outdoor seating areas. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

River Rat Brewery

River Rat is one of the most well-known Columbia-area breweries. It’s located right down the road from USC’s Williams-Brice football stadium, making it a fan favorite for tailgating — but also for gathering all year round. With so much outdoor space, River Rat is perfect for a summer day or night out with some friends, your family and your canine pals.

River Rat brews the “Luminescent Lager,” the official beer of the Columbia Fireflies, as well as Columbia favorites like the “803 IPA” and the “Broad River Red Ale,” both named after the city. Seasonal brews rotate through the draft list, but great food is available every time you stop in.

River Rat is located at 1231 Shop Road, Columbia, S.C. 29201. For more information visit www.riverratbrewery.com or call (803) 724-5712.

Savage Craft Ale Works

Savage Craft is the newest brewery on the local scene, having just opened in 2021. From the get-go, it’s been a hit with people and pups alike. Located in West Columbia, just across the river from downtown Columbia, Savage Craft features a sleek, new taproom and rooftop bar, as well as plenty of outdoor patio and grass space.

A variety of craft beers are brewed onsite, while wine and cocktails are served in the taproom. Stop by for Sunday brunch and enjoy some delicious food, as well.

Savage Craft is located at 430 Center St, West Columbia, S.C. 29169. For more information visit www.savagecraftaleworks.com or call (803) 888-6005.

Steel Hands Brewing

Blake Amich, Dylan Tippins and Allison Amick have a beer with Allison’s dog Emma at Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce, South Carolina on Friday, June 18, 2021. Dogs are allowed in the outdoor seating areas. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

Steel Hands is located a little farther from the city center, in an industrial area of Cayce, but it’s totally worth the trip. The brewery is well-known for its beer in Columbia, brewing local favorites like the “Coffee Lager,” “Tropical IPA” and the seasonal “Raspberry Lemonade Ale,” which is perfect for relaxing during these hot summer months.

With a huge taproom and an even bigger outdoor patio and grass space, it couldn’t be easier to spend some time with friends, family and canines alike. Plus, Steel Hands hosts regular events such as live music and food festivals.

Steel Hands is located at 2350 Foreman St., Cayce, S.C. 29033. For more information visit www.steelhandsbrewing.com or call (803) 708-9864.

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery at Curtiss-Wright Hangar

There are actually two locations of Hunter-Gatherer: one on Main Street and one near Rosewood in the historic Curtiss-Wright Hangar. The atmosphere at “the Hanger,” as many call it colloquially, makes for an experience totally unique to Columbia.

Gather in the renovated airplane hangar, complete with hangar doors that open completely in the nice weather and make for a great indoors-meets-outdoors experience. There’s a lot of grass and open space outdoors that’s perfect for pups and kids alike. Check out Hunter-Gatherers’ selection of craft beers and cocktails, and stay for dinner (they’re known for their pizzas!).

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery at the Hangar is located at 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd., Columbia, S.C. 29205. For more information visit www.huntergathererbrewery.com or call (803) 764-1237.

Columbia Craft Brewing Company

Columbia Craft is located between the Vista and USC’s campus and recently opened a new patio expansion, so there’s a lot of outdoor space for your favorite four-legged friend to tag along.

Columbia Craft offers more than a dozen beers, and if you stay long enough for dinner, the brewery frequently hosts local food trucks in the parking lot.

Columbia Craft is located at 520 Greene St., Columbia, S.C. 29201. For more information visit www.columbiacraft.com or call (803) 799-6027.