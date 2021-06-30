Here are some places to see fireworks in Columbia and the Midlands on July 4 weekend

Fireworks are visible from Dreher Shoals Dam at Lake Murray on Saturday, July 4, 2020. While the park is open for people to view the Independence Day fireworks, bathrooms are still closed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. jboucher@thestate.com

Through it all, fireworks still fascinate many, especially this time of year.

Despite the fact we live in an age of technology and digital wizardry, when the Fourth of July rolls around, many are still drawn to the simple pleasure of watching things explode in the night sky. Fireworks are particularly tied to the holiday weekend in South Carolina, where roadside fireworks stands pop-up in parking lots at gas stations, grocery stores and even churches, not to mention the year-round spots like Columbia’s Casey’s Fireworks.

But while there are many who will likely purchase their own pyrotechnic supplies and (to the chagrin of their neighborhood Facebook pages) put on homemade fireworks shows this July 4 weekend, there are those who would rather leave it to the pros.

For folks who would rather let someone else handle the explosives, there are a number of public fireworks shows and celebrations set for the Columbia area on July 3 or 4. Here are just a few of the highlights.

•Celebration on Lake Murray (July 3): This marks the 33rd annual Independence Day weekend bash at Lake Murray. As is tradition there will be a boat parade at noon Saturday, July 3, around Bomb Island, the 12-acre island that is essentially in the center of the lake. This year’s theme is “Proud to be an American.”

Then, at around 9:15 p.m., there will be fireworks at two different locations: Spence Island and Dreher Island State Park. Organizers say the fireworks are best viewable by boat, but can also be viewed by land at Dreher Island State Park. The fireworks are also viewable from the public park at Dreher Shoals Dam.

•Fireworks with the Phil at Segra Park (July 3): The Class A Columbia Fireflies baseball team doesn’t have a home game on Independence Day weekend. But that doesn’t mean their award-winning stadium won’t play host to a holiday weekend event.

The South Carolina Philharmonic, led by director Morihiko Nakahara, is set to perform as a full orchestra on the baseball field for the first time. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, and will culminate with a fireworks show during the grand finale. Tickets are $10, and children 12 and under can get in for free. Parking will be $5 and follow the same procedures as parking for a Fireflies game. The kids zone play area at the stadium will be open during the event. Segra Park is a cashless venue (i.e. electronic and card payments only) and has a clear bag policy.

•Lexington County Blowfish games with fireworks (July 3 and 4): Last time we checked, baseball is still America’s pastime, and what better way to celebrate Fourth of July weekend than with a couple of games?

The Lexington County Blowfish are a summer collegiate team that plays in the Coastal Plain League. The Blowfish have a pair of home games this weekend at cozy Lexington County Baseball Stadium on Ballpark Road. They play the Macon Bacon at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, July 3, and the Spartanburgers (yes, the Spartanburgers) at 7:05 p.m. Sunday, July 4. There will be fireworks at the end of each game. Tickets start at $6 and can be found at goblowfish.com.

•Irmo Independence Day Celebration (July 4): Here’s one where you can see fireworks on the big screen, and actual fireworks.

The town of Irmo will host a celebration beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Irmo Community Park. It is a free event, but those interested are asked to register ahead of time so organizers can plan food and beverages. At 8:30 p.m., there will be a screening of the summer blockbuster classic “Independence Day,” starring Will Smith. Following the movie, there will be a fireworks display above the amphitheater in the park.