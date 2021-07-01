10-year-old girl dies after fire, Lexington County coroner says

A 10-year-old girl died after a fire on Tuesday, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Chloe Eve Doby died from injuries she suffered in the fire, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Wednesday.

The fire happened at about noon in a mobile home in the 200 block of Golden Leaf Lane, according to Fisher. That’s near the intersection of S.C. 6 and Fish Hatchery Road.

The child was taken to an area hospital where she died, Fisher said.

Her cause of death is expected to be determined following an autopsy, which is scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

No other injuries were reported.

Chloe’s birthday was June 14, and she “was known for her silly sense of humor and tenderness toward animals,” according to an online fundraiser.

Information on how the fire started was not available, but the death is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.