Columbia could get $4 million in federal aid for bicycle, pedestrian infrastructure

gmelendez@thestate.com

Columbia could be getting $4 million in federal aid for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

On Thursday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn announced the U.S. House had approved $20 million to fund several highway and transit projects in the 6th Congressional District. Among those items was $4 million for construction and implementation of bicycle and pedestrian lanes in the capital city.

Per a news release from Clyburn’s office, the funding was included in the INVEST in America Act, which passed the House Thursday. It still needs approval from the U.S. Senate and President Joe Biden’s signature.

“I am pleased the House has approved these community priorities, which will address needs identified by local entities,” Clyburn said in the release. “These project allocations mark the first opportunity for members of Congress to respond directly to community requests in more than a decade.”

According to a letter from Clyburn to fellow members of Congress, the $4 million for Columbia will be used to “construct and implement bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure identified in the Walk Bike Columbia Plan.” Clyburn, who is the House majority whip, said in the letter that the money would help “enhance walkability, rideability and transportation safety across Columbia.”

The congressman added in his letter that Richland County has a pedestrian fatality rate of 2.3 per 100,000 people, which is the worst in South Carolina.

Clyburn indicated in his letter that the funding could be used for bike and pedestrian improvements citywide.