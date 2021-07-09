This Columbia church is building affordable housing for seniors. Here’s where

Bible Way Church of Atlas Road is partnering with a Minnesota-based developer to build 196 units of affordable housing for seniors.

The four-story development, called The Haven at Congaree Pointe, will be built at 2401 Atlas Road on 12 acres of land owned by the church.

“This is part of an outreach project that the church has had for years to bring more affordable housing.” the Rev. Darrell Jackson said.

Though he did not give more information on income limits for future residents or the expected cost of rent, Jackson said the development will be “affordable housing but not low-income.”

The developer, Dominium Inc., could not be reached for comment.

The City of Columbia’s Planning Commission will review the proposed site plan for the project on Monday, July 12.

“We are really pleased to be able to do this,” Jackson said. “It’s going to be a wonderful community.”