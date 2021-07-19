Search ends for man who walked away from assisted living facility in Lexington

The search for a missing man who left an assisted living facility in Lexington ended Monday morning.

John Hellams returned to Wellmore of Lexington after walking around through the night, according to the Lexington Police Department.

At about 8:15 a.m., police said the 73-year-old was being examined by EMS, and further information on his condition was not available.

Prior to his return, Hellams had not been seen since 10 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Hellams was reported missing after he walked away from Wellmore of Lexington, according to police. That’s near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and North Lake Drive.

There was great urgency to find Hellams because he has a history of mental health issues, according to police.

Police thanked those who shared information about Hellams.